10 Best Lance Reddick Roles in Movies & TV Shows

With 105 movies and TV shows and at least five more on the way or in post-production, Lance Reddick was undoubtedly a prolific actor. His meticulous work ethic and consistent excellent performances helped him craft a two-decade career on the big and small screen. He even brought his immutable quality to video games.
As a result, an honest assessment of the best roles in Reddick’s sprawling career is quite the challenge. While there are obvious options, like his legacy-defining role as Lt. Cedric Daniels in The Wire, there’s a sprinkle of his transcending talent in every credit. Still, one must try. In honor of one of the greatest performers out of Baltimore, here are ten of the best and most memorable Lance Reddick roles.
1. Lt. Cedric Daniels, The Wire
Would any other actor have played Lt. Cedric Daniels as well as Reddick in The Wire? Probably not. Certainly not in the same way he fused into the show’s sprawling dynamic. In a series about the pervasive corruption that filtered through every major institution in Baltimore, Lt. Cedric was the lone figure who towered above the rest with an unshakeable moral compass.
Reddick’s looming height and authoritative voice gave life to his character’s unquestionable integrity. Hence, even as the show pivoted to different corners of the city from season to season, Lance Reddick remained a central pillar, appearing in more episodes than any other character.
2. Phillip Broyles, Fringe
A lifetime of playing authority figures could have easily typecast Lance Reddick. Yet, he was always able to bring a variation and subtlety to each performance that kept things fresh. A good example is his role as Special Agent Phillip Broyles in Fringe.
In the police procedural show about a group of scientists and FBI agents investigating the supernatural, he paired his “distinguished cop” persona with emotional sensitivity and a mysterious personal life. The alternate universe element of the show also allowed him to demonstrate his range by playing a more relaxed variant of the same character.
3. Charon, John Wick
Most of the credit for John Wick’s success goes to Keanu Reeves and the films’ stylish choreography. Still, it’s hard not to highlight Reddick’s Charon for giving the Continental Hotel and the franchise’s civilized criminal underworld its captivating charm.
As The Continental’s concierge, his well-tailored suits and understated charisma in the first film emphasized the series’ mythology before giving way to a ruthless and resourceful turn as he fought alongside John against High Table goons in the third entry.
4. Chief Irvin Irving, Bosch
Lance Reddick’s performance as Chief Irvin Irving isn’t just one of his best in movies and TV shows. It’s also the most sophisticated personification of a career spent playing authority figures. Here, he played the Chief of Police with political ambitions, adding a cunning edge to his familiar persona.
Despite being an antagonistic foil to Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, Reddick elevates his character beyond stock villainy. A fact echoed in a tweet by Michael Connelly, who wrote the book the Amazon show was based on.
5. Christian DeVille, Corporate
As Christian DeVille, Lance Reddick played the megalomaniac CEO of an Amazon-esque superconglomerate. The comedic role was a sharp departure from the dramatic performances he was known for. Nevertheless, it was delicious.
On paper, the role is a cartoonish display of corporate villainy, but Reddick’s ability to use his body as a powerful presence shined through. His chilling stares, smooth baritone, and knowing smile all helped create a character that was funny and terrifying in equal measure.
6. Matthew Abandon, Lost
Before Lost disintegrated into a messy end, Reddick left his indelible mark on the once-popular show as Matthew Abandon. In four episodes, he embodied the ambiguity that once made Lost a cultural behemoth, using his calm yet intense disposition. The part was written for him, and he delivered as expected, so much that his four-episode appearance remains among the show’s memorable performances.
7. Johnny Basil/Desmond Mobay, Oz
Johnny Basil may not be his most iconic role, but it was his first significant role on television and one of his most layered. He played a cop who went undercover to investigate a drug trade inside Oswald State Correctional Facility. But like the man himself, he got too good at playing the part, eventually leading to his murder at the hands of another inmate.
8. Reggie, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Considering Lance Reddick is most famous for his work on The Wire, it might seem strange that one of his best roles in movies and TV shows is a guest appearance in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But such is the range of gravitas he brought to every performance that, as Reggie, he’s the only redeeming part of an otherwise poor episode. Draped in blaxploitation costume, Reddick’s portrayal of a jive-talking misogynist that later becomes a militant Civil Rights activist was a 22-minute display of his comedic chops.
9. Nathan Wood, The Domestics
The Domestics was set in a post-apocalyptic future where most people reverted to their base instincts. A few others, known as the Domestics, didn’t, choosing instead to maintain a quiet, ordinary life. Nathan Wood, played by Lance Reddick, was one of them, or at least appeared to be.
The role allowed Lance Reddick to play a seemingly trustworthy man with a dark and dangerous side beneath the surface. And although it didn’t win him any awards, it was a brilliant display of his horror side.
10. Himself, The Eric Andre Show
After news of his death broke, one of the clips that went viral on social media was his appearance on the absurdist comedy show. It’s hard not to see why. While appearing as himself, the video captured everything viewers had come to love about Lance Reddick’s roles across movies and TV shows over the years: the stern, assured poise, the commanding voice, and a hilarious, understated side.
