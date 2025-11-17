Hey Pandas, Show Me A Picture Of A Collection You Have (Closed)

by

I would like to see all of your collections!

#1 Rock Hearts, When I Go For Walks, Where Ever I Am….i Am Always Checking For Heart Rocks. I Have Many More, I Just Need To Make A New Display For Them

#2 Rubber Duckies! It Started As A Small Collection For The Back Of The Toilet, And Then We Started Grabbing Them As Adventure Souvenirs, But Now Everyone That Sees The Collection When They Use My Bathroom Ends Up Gifting Me New Additions! We Have Officially Ran Out Of Toilet Room

#3 My Frog Collection – Mostly Rock And Glass

#4 I Bought A Box Of Gauges At An Auction For $10.00. Just On A Whim ! I Put Them On A 18″ X 24″ Board And Nailed It Up, It Created A Lot Of Conversations And Had Fun With Them. Then People Started Bringing Them To Me And My Board Is Now 3 Ft X 4 Ft With A Box Of About 30 Some Waiting For Me. What Started Out To Be “For Shits And Giggles” Has Turned Into A Rather Neat Collection. I May Start Another Board, Maybe !

#5 I’m So So Sorry To Double Post But I Added The Wrong Picture On My First One It’s My Collection Of Items Aka My Treasure Hoard Aka My Shinies

#6 My Collection Of Items Aka My Treasure Hoard Aka My Shinies 80 Buttons 61 Rocks 1 Rainbow Arrowhead 2 Smashed Pennies 3 Pennies I’ve Found On The Ground 1 Nickel I’ve Found On The Ground 2 Quarters I’ve Found On The Ground 1 Hairclip 5 Soda Tabs 3 Pebbles 3 Marbles 4 Bottle Caps 6 Keys 5 Beads 1 Earring 1 2/3 Teeth 1 Small Chain 1 Screw Thingy I Found In The Street 1 Nut/Bolt Type Thingy 1 Glass Shard 1 Glass Heart 4 Painted Seashells 1 Craft Feather (My Mom Made Me Throw Away The Real Ones) 1 Gold Tassel 1 Piece Of Coral 1 Pearl 52 Seashells Collected From Beaches 31 Pieces/Shards Of Seashells Collected From Beaches

#7 Been Collecting For 2 Years!

#8 I Have 17 Harry Potter Wands, But This Is The Jewel Of My Collection: Completely Unique, Solid Rosewood Wand I Got At An Art Fair

#9 My Red Line Hot Wheels Era Track Set Collection

#10 Crystal Paperweights. I’ve Been Collecting For Almost 40 Years. Ranging From The 1800s To Present. This Is Just A Fraction Of Them

#11 Books So Many Books

#12 Somehow I’ve Ended Up With A Whole Bunch Of Commemorative Coins (And A Random One From The Cayman Islands But It Has A Turtle On It So Its Cool)

#13 Shark Tooth Collection

#14 I Collect Vaseline Glass. Glass That Was Made With Trace Amounts Of Uranium So That It Glows Under Blacklight Or Other UV Light. Perfectly Safe, There’s More Natural Uranium In Your Banana

#15 The Gin Collection I Collect All Different Gins – Some Of Them Are Just So Pretty (And Quite Tasty)

#16 It Really Isn’t A Collection, A Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Give Me A Boatload Of Paper Mache Mexican Figurines. Since I Traveled To Mexico Quite A Bit Over The Last 30 Years And Have Brought Her Several Of These As (Joke) Gifts. I Laughed Every Time When She Would Say “Oh No, Not Another One” !. These Dolls Can Cost Between $10.00 To $60.00 Each In Tourist Spots. She Went Around To Garage Sales And Bought Them For $0.50 Each From People That Didn’t Want Them Anymore. I Put Them Up On The Wall And Have To Change Them In About 2 Or 3 Years As The Deteriorate From The Sun, Weather And Squirrels Crawling All Over Them. I Have Gone Through About 60 Of Them And Still Have A Few Dozen For Replacements. It’s Been A Lot Of Fun ! Enjoy !

#17 Ducks!! All From Different Variety Packs! There Have Never Been Two From The Same Store/Place/Person!!

#18 A Tiny Selection From My Flamingo Collection

#19 The Biggest Thomas Take And Play Collection I’ve Ever Seen, And Its Mine!

#20 Mementos Of My Holidays

#21 Most Of My Rocks!! They Are Divided Into Smaller And Bigger And I Have A Small Container For The Very Small Ones. They Are My Pride And Joy (Other Than My Pets)

#22 Part Of My Collection Of Fugly 1970s Nz Made Pottery

#23 About 1/2 Of My Wargames Miniatures (Each Shelf Is 17 X 22 In, And The Unit Is Actually 5 Sections Wide – This Is Just The Centre)

#24 Walking Sticks I Have Made

#25 All Authentic

#26 My Shoe Collection!! I Have Some Other Pairs Not In The Picture To :) (The Yellow Ones Are My Favourites Of All Timeee)

#27 My Feather Collection, From Left To Right: Chicken, Robin, Pretty Sure It’s A Crow, I Think It’s A Blue Jay, Idk, Idk

#28 Stripes Of Cats Claws Will Come Off, And Under Is New Claw, Kinda Like How A Lizard Sheds Skin. Here Are My Claw Strips

#30 This Is The Best Photo I Have Of My Feather Collection! (Next To My Cat) They Are All From Barnvelders At My School’s Farm! I Collect Feathers From Them Sometimes! I Have One Sussex Feather From Our Old Girl, Rebel, And The Others Are From Deceased Chickens I Owned. Rip Fidget, Hazel/Xeno And All My Other Fallen Feathery Friends. I’m So Glad I Get To Share My Collection With People Like Me!

