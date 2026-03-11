The Heartbreaking Downfall Of 15 Of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Child Stars

Hollywood loves a child prodigy… until the applause fades away.
From the outside, the life of a child star may seem like nothing more than blockbuster hits and millions of adoring fans. But many young talents have confessed that they were robbed of their innocence while being forced to grow in the limelight.
“I was lonely most of the time,” said one of Disney’s first official child stars.
Another spoke about being exploited, saying: “I was surrounded by [ped*ph*les] when I was 14 years old.”
These are the stories of 15 former child actors who didn’t get the happy ending they were seemingly promised.
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
#1 Bug Hall
Bug Hall gave up a life in showbiz and to live completely off-the-grid on an 80-acre plot near the town of Mountain View, Arkansas, with his wife, their four daughters, and one son.
The father-of-five was a child star, best known for his role as Alfalfa in 1994’s The Little Rascals. But he ditched a life in Hollywood to embrace his identity as a “radical Catholic extremist.”
Earlier this year, he said he was taking a “vow of poverty” and donated all of his material possessions and savings before moving to the 80-acre plot.
Calling himself a “medieval moralist,” he previously told the Daily Mail that he said goodbye to Hollywood after being arrested for allegedly huffing air duster cans while visiting his parents in Texas in 2020. He had been sober for 15 years before he wound up with a misdemeanor possession charge over the 2020 incident.
The intention of leaving showbiz was to ditch a life of “manipulation, of other people, in how I speak to them, in the stuff that I make or produce… including myself, as an add*ct,” he said.
“I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people,” he added.
Hall sparked controversy in 2024 when he called his newborn son his “heir” and his daughters “dishwashers.”
“I have an heir!” he said in his social media announcement. “Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett of the Holy Cross was born at 4 am, weighing in at 9.5 lbs.”
At the time, many raised their eyebrows over his son being called an “heir.”
“You already have daughters. WTF is wrong with you?!” one asked.
“I said heir, not dishwasher,” said the 1990s child star.
Netizens expressed their fury, with one saying: “You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks. It’s the behavior of a petulant, emasculated child, and I pray for all of your children.”
“With opinions like this, I hope CPS [Child Protective Services] shows up soon,” said another.
Image source: Universal Pictures, Bug_Hall/X
#2 Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf landed his breakthrough role at the age of 14 on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens and won a Daytime Emmy for his performance on the show by the age of 17.
He enjoyed stardom over the years with blockbuster hits like Holes, Disturbia, Transformers, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Eagle Eye.
In addition to being in rehab multiple times, Shia was hit with s*xual ab*se allegations by his former partner and musician FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett.
The pair dated from mid-2018 to mid-2019, and in 2020, Tahliah sued him for “relentless ab*se.”
The singer alleged that she was verbally and physically mistreated during their relationship, with Shia even choking her on multiple occasions.
On one occasion, he allegedly shoved her against a car at a gas station, screamed in her face, and attempted to strangle her in February, 2019.
She also alleged in the lawsuit that the actor knowingly gave her an STD and forced her to sleep without clothes on while keeping a loaded firearm by the bed.
Shia has also been arrested multiple times over the years for various incidents, including getting into a tussle with a homeless person on one occasion.
In February 2026, he was arrested in New Orleans for an alleged altercation and is facing two counts of simple battery. He was accused of hitting two people amid the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations at the time.
Shia recently spoke to YouTuber Andrew Callaghan about last month’s arrest and claimed he had an altercation with a gay person.
“When I’m standing by myself and three gays are next to me touching my leg, I get scared,” he told Andrew. “I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah.”
“I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me,” he added.
The actor claimed he was “drunk” so “everything” he was “saying is nonsense.”
“I’m good with gay — be gay over there, though,” he said during the interview. “Don’t be gay in my lap.”
Image source: Disney Channel, Dave Benett/WireImage
#3 Tylor Chase
Tylor Chase rose to prominence playing Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He became a familiar face in the mid-2000s among Nickelodeon fans, but in recent months, his dependence on illicit substances and his challenges with mental health have taken the spotlight.
He was involved in a series of shoplifting from businesses and other small crimes, leading to 12 misdemeanor arrests since 2023.
Netizens grew concerned after seeing a viral video of him living seemingly homeless on the street.
Fans created a GoFundMe page for him, but family members dissuaded well-wishers from offering money, saying he would use it to buy illegal substances.
Chase’s father described him as a “wonderful person” when he’s truly himself. They have dealt with his dependence on substances for several years now.
“For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care,” the father told the Daily Mail in December.
“In addition to add*ction, Tylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, which require consistent medical treatment,” he added.
The father revealed that the former child star recently returned to California to be with his mother “in hopes of stabilizing his situation.”
“Despite continued support, he has refused ongoing treatment and assistance,” he added.
Chase told the Daily Mail last December that he was “not really active homeless at this time, at this time.”
While talking about his substance usage, he said he “likes to vape” and takes “Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin, or also Zoloft.”
In January, Chase was photographed sleeping on his mother’s porch behind a plywood barrier.
His mother, Paula Moisio, said her home was a “safe space” for her son as he continues to battle homelessness.
Image source: imdb, RiceCrackersPOV
#4 Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment was the child prodigy nobody could stop talking about, earning an Oscar nomination at age 11 in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in 1999’s The Sixth Sense with Bruce Willis.
But the Forrest Gump actor’s transition into adulthood was turbulent, including an arrest in 2006 that saw him being charged with misdemeanor drunk driving.
He was injured in a car accident at the time and pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana, receiving a sentence of three years of probation.
In April last year, he was arrested in Mammoth Lakes, California, for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
A judge ruled that he had to attend at least three AA meetings per week for six months as a result of the incident.
He was also expected to see a therapist at least twice a week for the six months and obey all laws, the judge said.
Haley issued an apology for his “disgraceful language” at the time of his arrest last year.
“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” he said in a statement last April.
“The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”
Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Mono County Sheriff's Office
#5 Brad Renfro
A relatively short time was enough for Brad Renfro to appear in more than 20 movies. He was only 10 years old when director Joel Schumacher discovered him and cast him to act in his 1994 movie, The Client, with Hollywood heavyweights Tommy Lee Jones and Susan Sarandon.
“I learned a lot working with him,” Susan said about the child star in 1996. “Brad is full of surprises.”
However, the promising young star’s life grew increasingly troubled off-screen, with multiple run-ins with the law.
He was arrested at the age of 16 for possession of coc**ne and marijuana in 1998, but he described it as the wake-up call he needed.
“I’m glad I got arrested, because it taught me a lot,” he told People at the time. “I’ve had several months of being sober– I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m glad it happened when I was 16, not 36.”
In 2000, he was arrested and sentenced to two years’ probation in August 2000 for allegedly trying to steal a 45-foot yacht in Florida with an accomplice.
After several other run-ins with cops in later years, his girlfriend found him unresponsive in an LA apartment after a night out with friends in 2008.
“I’m not sure. I mean, I think he might have taken a couple of pills last night … He had an audition at 1 o’clock this afternoon. I’ve been trying to wake him up to get ready, and he just won’t move,” his girlfriend told the 911 operator on the morning of January 15, 2008.
His passing was ruled an accident and attributed to “acute h*roin/morphine intoxication.”
Image source: Apple TV, Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#6 Bobby Driscoll
“I wish I could say that my childhood was a happy one, but I wouldn’t be honest,” Bobby Driscoll said in a 1961 magazine article.
Born Robert Cletus Driscoll, the actor came to be known as Bobby Driscoll and became one of Disney’s first child stars.
He and co-star Luana Patten, who both appeared in the 1946 movie Song of the South, were the first kid actors that Walt Disney put under contract and were fondly called the “Sweetheart Team” by the press.
“What Disney saw in Driscoll was the perfect, wholesome, all-American kid who dreams of being with pirates and all that,” Hollywood biographer Marc Eliot, author of Walt Disney: Hollywood’s Dark Prince told Entertainment Weekly. “Bobby was Disney’s live-action Mickey Mouse.”
He appeared in multiple films, including Treasure Island and So Dear to My Heart, and was the original voice of Peter Pan at the age of 16.
But eventually, when his childish appearance was replaced by a typical acned teen face, Disney unexpectedly dropped him in 1953.
“The way I understand it, it was a rather rude dismissal,” actor Billy Gray told the outlet. “I heard that he was informed that he was no longer under contract through them by driving up to the entrance and being refused entrance into the studio. That was his notification that he was no longer needed there.”
Driscoll attempted to study acting along the way but wound up dropping out of both UCLA and Stanford.
The Dragnet and Rawhide actor reflected on his experiences as a child star in a 1961 article, titled The Nightmare Life of an Ex-Child Star.
“I was lonely most of the time. A child actor’s childhood is not a normal one,” he wrote. “People continually saying ‘What a cute little boy!’ creates innate conceit. But the adulation is only one part of it.… Other kids prove themselves once, but I had to prove myself twice with everyone.”
The actor also suffered a serious dependence on her*ine ad was arrested numerous times for dr*g possession, assault, and burglary.
Driscoll married Marilyn Jean Rush and had three children with her before they separated.
“My personality had suffered during my marriage and I was trying to recoup it,” he wrote in the article.
At the age of 31, Driscoll’s lifeless body was found in an abandoned New York City apartment by a couple of kids.
His body was initially classified as John Doe and buried in an unmarked grave on Hart Island, New York City, since there was no means of identification.
Meanwhile, his mother, who hadn’t heard from him in years, didn’t even know about his passing and placed ads in New York newspapers to find him.
She found out about his tragic passing about a year and a half after his passing.
“Obviously he was sick and an add*ct and broke. Nobody came to his rescue,” Eliot told the outlet. “That’s the real story of Hollywood. It’s a very sad story.”
Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Joe Shere
#7 River Phoenix
River Phoenix was seen as the future of the industry.
He landed his breakout role in the 1986 film Stand by Me, and by the age of 18, he scored Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in Running on Empty.
It is unclear when he began using illicit substances, but only people close to him were aware of his dependence.
“He was 100 percent different,” former tutor Dirk Drake told journalist Gavin Edwards, who authored the book Last Night at the Viper Room: River Phoenix and the Hollywood He Left Behind.
“He’d gone from a cute, well-groomed kid to someone who wouldn’t bathe, and his face was very gray. We all assumed he was on dr*gs,” Dirk added.
It was clear to Hollywood that River was destined for greatness, but his life was cut short when he collapsed outside a Los Angeles nightclub on October 31, 1993.
“I knew something was wrong that night, something I didn’t understand,” said actor Samantha Mathis, who was dating River at the time and was with him when he lost his life from a dr*g ov**dose.
The young couple went to the West Hollywood nightclub called The Viper Room with River’s brother Joaquin Phoenix and sister Rain Phoenix.
“I didn’t see anyone doing dr*gs but he was high in a way that made me feel uncomfortable – I was in way over my head,” Samantha said.
Despite her apprehensions, Samantha knew her boyfriend wanted to stay at the club.
Just before 1 a.m., the young star was trembling in the men’s bathroom, and fellow clubgoers tried splashing cold water on his face to help him stop his quivering.
With Samantha’s help, he exited the nightclub but fell on the sidewalk and had multiple seizures.
“He looked like a fish out of water,” a photographer named Ron Davis once said.
While Joaquin called 911, Rain placed her body on top of her brother’s in an attempt to stop his seizures and tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
River was eventually pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Years later, Mathis called the night one of the most “traumatic experiences of [her] life.”
“I was a baby. He was a baby. We were 23 and we were in love,” she told People in 2024.
“It’s one of those things where you just still think. ‘That shouldn’t have happened,’” she said.
“It’s one of those things where you think if we had turned left instead of turning the right,” she continued, “everything would be different.”
Image source: Netflix, Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images
#8 Dana Plato
“I have been sober for over a decade now. No joke,” Dana Plato told Howard Stern in an interview the day before she lost her life.
The manner of her passing was “determined to be s**cide based upon the dr*g concentrations [and] a past history of s**cidal gestures,” Oklahoma deputy state medical examiner Larry Balding said after her passing in 1999 at age 34.
Dana became a household name while playing the character Kimberly Drummond on the hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes. She acted on the show from 1978 to 1984 and grew up in front of millions of viewers until she got pregnant with her son, Tyler.
Her character Kimberly moved to Paris, and the show ran without her for two more seasons.
In 1991, she was arrested for robbing a video store in Las Vegas and was slapped with five years of probation.
She was caught forging prescriptions for nearly 1,000 Valium pills the following year and spent a month behind bars until singer-actor Wayne Newton bailed her out. She was given another five years’ probation at the time.
In the lead-up to her passing, she was spending time with her fiancé and manager, Robert Menchaca, and was visiting his family for Mother’s Day on their way to LA.
Robert later told cops that Dana wasn’t feeling well and took a couple of pills before lying down in their RV in the afternoon hours of May 8, 1999.
When he noticed she was cold and sweating, he covered her with a blanket and slept beside her. He woke up a little before 9 p.m. and found her unresponsive.
“There was no note left, no outward sign she wanted to k*ll herself,” Police Sgt. Scott Singer told reporters at the time.
While speaking to Howard Stern a day before her passing, she said she was sober and even offered to take a dr*g test on the show.
“I’m tired of defending my character. I am what I am. What you see is what you get,” she told the interviewer. “My life is so good now. I’ve never been happier.”
Image source: NBC, Kypros/Getty Images
#9 Tatum O’neal
Tatum O’Neal was eight years old when she filmed the black-and-white Depression-era classic Paper Moon, opposite her father Ryan O’Neal.
By the age of 10, she made history wearing a tuxedo and a tomboy haircut to accept the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1974. More than half a century later, she still holds the record for being the youngest star to win an Oscar.
Such an honor might spark jealousy from peers, but few would expect her own father to have, as she put it, a “deep resentment” over her award while he wasn’t even nominated.
His jealousy was “out of control” when the awards season unfolded, she wrote in her 2004 memoir A Paper Life.
“You’d think an Oscar nomination would be an indelible moment, a victory to cherish and savour for a lifetime,” she wrote. “But for me it must have been a trauma instead of a triumph.”
Tatum said her father was hooked on dr*gs and had a “crazily moody” demeanor take over his once “loving and funny” personality.
“I just don’t like you, Tatum,” he would allegedly tell her.
The actress said she didn’t receive any appreciation for her Oscar win from those who “mattered” to her.
“The feeling I associate most with winning the Oscar is an overwhelming sadness at being abandoned by my parents – both of them, for my mother remained silent – one more time,” she wrote.
In the years that followed her Oscar win, Tatum never reached the kind of success she achieved from Paper Moon and faced numerous hardships, including dr*g ab*se.
She was reportedly s*xu*lly ab*sed as a child by someone in Ryan’s inner circle, tried to end her own life thrice, and was estranged from her father for about two decades.
Although Tatum and her father began reconciling in 2008, she was reportedly left out of his will following his passing in 2023.
“Keep it, motherf***er,” she said was her message to the late actor in an interview with Variety.
Image source: Apple TV, David Livingston/Getty Images
#10 Amanda Bynes
Few child stars dominated the late ’90s and early 2000s like Amanda Bynes. She got her onscreen start at the age of 10 on Nickelodeon‘s All That and then landed the Amanda Show at the age of 13.
She looked unstoppable as a young adult, earning stardom with the sitcom What I Like About You and popular movies like She’s the Man, What a Girl Wants and Hairspray.
But life took a troubling turn that forced her to step away from acting.
In the past, the former child star spoke about struggling with body image and add*ction during her years in the spotlight.
Her role in the 2006 film She’s the Man, where she portrayed a girl impersonating her twin brother, was particularly hard on her.
“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine in 2018.
She said it felt like “a super strange and out-of-body experience” to see herself with short hair and sideburns.
“It just really put me into a funk,” she told the outlet.
In the same interview, she said she got hooked on marijuana, which became a gateway to stronger substances.
“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” she said. “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t ab*sing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself… yet.”
“Later on it progressed to doing Molly and ecst*sy,” she said and noted that she “definitely ab*sed” Adderall.
She recalled “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill‘ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’”
The actress admitted she couldn’t stand to watch her performance in the 2010 comedy Easy A.
“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she said during the interview.
“I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a dr*g-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people,” she continued. “It absolutely changed my perception of things.”
Easy A marked her final acting role before she stepped away from the industry.
“I saw it, and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again, and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she said.
The former rom-com sensation expressed regret over the way she announced her retirement.
“If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement—but I did it on Twitter,” she said. “Real classy! But, you know, I was high, and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this, so I just did it. But it was really foolish, and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”
After stepping away from the spotlight, Amanda announced in 2022 that she was going back to school to fulfill her dream of becoming a manicurist. But she later revealed that she hadn’t “passed the board exam yet to get [her] manicurist license.”
She later started a new podcast with co-host Paul Sieminski, a biochemist. But not long after the first episode, she said she was having trouble booking high-profile guests for her podcast.
The ex-Nickelodeon star co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza, to showcase her art to the world in 2024. The exhibition included creations that she titled “Stars,” “Grey,” “Night,” and “Lavender Dreams.”
Amanda announced that she had launched an On**Fans account in 2025.
“I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she said in an Instagram Story.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, BG025/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
#11 Corey Haim
Corey Haim’s “heart and his potential were only outmatched by his demons,” his co-star and best friend, Corey Feldman, said after his untimely passing.
For his very first movie, Haim shared the big screen with major stars Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. in the 1984 film Firstborn.
By the age of 15, he was a big-screen heartthrob and one of the most recognizable teen stars of the late ‘80s.
He and his best friend Corey Feldman made up the “Two Coreys” and starred in eight movies together, including The Lost Boys, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.
They appeared together on the reality show The Two Coreys, which saw them discuss their dependence on illicit substances. The show was cancelled after two seasons.
“I was working on ‘Lost Boys’ when I smoked my first joint,” he told The Sun in 1994. “I did coc**ne for about a year and a half, then it led to crack.”
Haim spent time in rehab and admitted in 2007 that dr*gs took a toll on his career.
“I wasn’t functional enough to work for anybody, even myself,” he said that year on ABC’s Nightline. “I wasn’t working.”
At the age of 38, Haim was found unresponsive in an Oakwood, California apartment on March 10, 2010, and was declared deceased after being rushed to the hospital.
Investigators said he passed away from natural causes, including a heart problem and pneumonia.
Image source: Apple TV, Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#12 Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman, who was just 3 years old when he starred in a McDonald’s ad, dominated teen magazines and pop culture throughout the late ’80s.
He and his best friend Corey Haim made up the iconic duo from “The Two Coreys.” They starred together in eight movies, including The Lost Boys, License to Drive, and Dream a Little Dream.
“I literally was famous before I knew my own name,” he once said on ABC’s “Nightline.”
The Goonies actor has spoken about losing his innocence and childhood to stardom, as adults made profits off of him.
Additionally, he also opened up about child stars like him being exposed to traumatic and ab*sive experiences.
“I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be ped*ph*lia. That’s the biggest problem for children in this industry … It’s the big secret,” he said in 2011.
“I was surrounded by [ped*ph*les] when I was 14 years old. … Didn’t even know it. It wasn’t until I was old enough to realize what they were and what they wanted … till I went, Oh, my God. They were everywhere,” he went on to say.
The Stand By Me actor said ped*ph*lia contributed to the early passing of his best friend Corey Haim.
“There’s one person to blame in the d**th of Corey Haim. And that person happens to be a Hollywood mogul,” he added. And that person needs to be exposed, but, unfortunately, I can’t be the one to do it.”
In a 2025 documentary about his life, Feldman alleged that Haim “molested” him and recalled an incident that took place on their first movie Lost Boys together.
“Corey said to me, ‘Hey man, let’s mess around.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’” he said about his fellow teen heartthrob, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 38.
“‘This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other’s d***s, or you f*** around, you do this stuff,’” he said.
“And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he said, ‘Well, Charlie [Sheen] told me it was OK,’” Feldman said.
“[Then] Corey tells me he was r*ped on the set of [the 1986 movie] Lucas,” he continued, repeating the same claims he made in a 2020 documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.
Charlie Sheen denied the allegations in 2020, calling the claims “sick, twisted, and outlandish” and declaring they “never occurred. Period.”
Image source: Warner Bros., Jerod Harris/Getty Images
#13 Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter basked in the glory of being a pop prodigy after stepping on stage as a 9-year-old to open for Backstreet Boys in the late 90s.
He released his self-titled debut album in 1997 and sold a million copies before turning 10 years old.
Over the years, he became known for his use of illicit substances, his erratic behavior, and the drama of the famous Carter family, which included Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.
For his final acting project, Aaron played a fictionalized version of himself for the sitcom Group and had a fictional monologue in the pilot episode, where he said: “Blame it on childhood, blame it on circumstances, blame it on my brother. Just know that I’ve turned it around, and I’ve got a lot to say.”
A month after filming the scene, he was found lifeless in a bathtub in his California home in 2022.
The reality TV star had inhaled difluoroethane (a gas usually found in cans of compressed air), taken alprazolam (a generic name for Xanax), and drowned, investigators said at the time.
Image source: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
#14 Anissa Jones
Anissa Jones became a familiar face on TV, playing the adorable youngest sibling Buffy Davis on the sitcom Family Affair.
When the show was abruptly canceled in 1971, she was a 13-year-old struggling to make an impression in auditions and eventually left showbiz for good.
Anissa made new friends with local teenagers, who were described as her Family Affair co-star Kathy Garver as “dr*g users.”
She “started to have the freedom that had been denied her the five years she was on the TV show,” Kathy wrote in her book The Family Affair Cookbook.
Anissa also watched her parents get a divorce, with her father winning custody of her and her brother. But after he passed away, the former child star went to live with a friend.
She had “bad sleeping patterns, bad eating patterns, incredible mood swings,” Kathy wrote in her book.
During a Fox News interview, Kathy spoke about how she attended Anissa’s 18th birthday party, where her mother raised concerns.
“Her mom had said, ‘Kathy, I wish you’d spend some more time with Anissa because I really think that she’s in with a bad group of people,’” she said during the interview. “Also, we had seen that they were taking dr*gs.”
In August, 1976, Anissa and her boyfriend Allan Kovan went to a party in Oceanside, California, and she was later found lifeless in an upstairs bedroom following an ov*rdose.
“It was such a tragedy that this amazing little girl, such a bright light, was extinguished at such a young age,” Kathy wrote about her co-star in her book.
Image source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images, Harry Langdon/Getty Images
#15 Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl was the brooding golden boy of the early 2000s, acting in super hits like In the Bedroom (2001) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) and the supernatural series Carnivàle.
But he admitted that his drinking problems and dependency on illicit substances forced him to take a step back from the spotlight.
“I was pretty much hungover for every single day of work that I ever did — as a kid, in my early 20s, through all the films, through In the Bedroom, through Terminator, through Carnivàle, through all of it,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021.
“I didn’t really discriminate. I’d use anything to change the way I felt when I was sober,” he said during the interview after being clean for four years.
He said during the interview that he had decided to make a Hollywood comeback, despite being worried about having a “negative reputation.”
To his surprise, “casting directors welcomed [him] back.”
“There was maybe a little bit of hesitation at first. But as soon as I got a couple jobs under my belt, I kept working,” he said.
The actor appeared in the series The Walking Dead in 2021 and the 2024 thriller What You Wish For.
Image source: Warner Bros., Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
