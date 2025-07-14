Netflix Renews ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Netflix is bringing back the reality show spin-off of Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge, for a third installment. A teaser for Season 2 has also dropped, with new episodes set to premiere on November 4.

Squid Game: The Challenge recreates the iconic games from the original Squid Game, where 456 players compete for a $4.56 million prize, except the eliminated players do not get murdered thankfully. The teaser of season 2 just dropped, where new players are seen playing “The Six-Legged Marathon” and “Gonggi,” both introduced in Squid Game Season 2. However, because of the success of the show, Netflix has opened the recruitment process for The Challenge’s Season 3 already. Contestants should be less than 21 years of age and can apply in person through Squid Game: The Experience in New York and London. Those who wish to apply online can do so on the official website.

Although Squid Game: The Challenge is not as big as the original series, the first season still secured 20.1 million views in its opening week and remained on Netflix’s Top 10 English shows for five weeks when it aired in November 2022.

“There is a Possibility of a Front Man Spin-off,” Says Squid Game Star Lee Byung-Hun

Squid Game Season 3 was a global hit, reportedly securing 106 million views within the first ten days, which made it the most-watched Netflix series over that period. Yet the story left certain loopholes that only a Front Man spin-off could fill. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lee Byung-Hun (Front Man) was asked if fans would see a Front Man spin-off one day. The actor replied positively and hinted at its possibility in the following words:

“I am not sure about this, but there’s a possibility. We never know what will happen next.”

The final season of Squid Game ends with Hwang In-ho (Byung-Hun) leaving the island alongside Player 222 and flying to Los Angeles to deliver Gi-Hun’s belongings to his daughter. This act may be a start for his redemption arc or hint at his potential to end the deadly games. However, the story offered no closure between In-ho and his brother, and he never explained to him why he became the Front Man. Earlier flashbacks showed In-ho as a former player who chose to kill others to win, but what ultimately led him to oversee the game remains unanswered. In a separate interview, director Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed whether the Squid Game story has truly ended.

“I don’t have plans for Season 4, but if time allows, I am thinking of maybe a different story within the Squid Game universe. Possibly, a story about the Front Man or the past of the recruiter, so maybe a spin-off.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will hit Netflix on November 4, 2025.