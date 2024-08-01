‘Squid Game’ Season 2 & Season 3 Get Massive Updates From Netflix

Squid Game emerged as one of the most talked-about and successful TV shows of 2021, capturing global attention with its gripping narrative and unique premise. Following its debut, Netflix declared it their biggest launch ever, amassing an astonishing 111 million viewers in its first month alone. This remarkable milestone not only shattered previous records but also overshadowed the success of the British romance series Bridgerton, which had set the benchmark with 82 million views within the same timeframe.
The cultural phenomenon of Squid Game not only sparked widespread discussions across social media but also underscored the streaming platform’s ability to produce content that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. Since season 1, fans have been vying for another season. The second season was commissioned in 2022 but details have been sparse. Now, there has been some exciting announcements, not only for season 2 but season 3 as well. Here’s everything we know.
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Details Announced
On August 1, 2024, Netflix finally announced the release date of Squid Game season 2. The streaming giant dropped a short teaser clip on their YouTube page and confirmed that the Korean dystopian drama will return on December 26, 2024. The teaser does not give too much away in terms of plot. The video was uploaded with the simple caption: “The real game begins.”
In the teaser, sprinters can be seen taking off on a track while sporting the recognisable green tracksuits worn by Squid Game competitors. People begin to tumble to the ground as the trailer goes on, and Front Man is shown leading a bunch of masked labourers on a stage. With foreboding, he says, “It’s been three years. Would you like to play again?”
The official synopsis for season 2 has also been released: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”
Who Will Star in Season 2?
Lee Jung-ja will reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun in season 2. After starring in the first season, he has catapulted to mainstream fame, starring in The Acolyte in 2024. Lee Byung-hun will also reprise his role ass Front Man, and Wi Ha-joon will return as detective Hwang Jun-ho. Some fresh faces will be thrown into the mix as well. These stars include – Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.
Everything We Know About Squid Game Season 3
As well as the release date announcement of Squid Game season 2, it has also been announced that the third season has been greenlit. Season 3 will serve as the final season. Series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk released a heartfelt letter to his fans detailing the news. He wrote: “I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”
As of yet, there is no official release date for the final season, however, it is slated for release by Netflix in 2025. Fans of the show were ecstatic at the news of season 2, taking to social media to express their excitement. One fan took to Instagram, writing: “Finally at last.” While another wrote: “Squid Game is my Olympics.”
With the news that season 3 will be the end of the show, many viewers have expressed their heartbreak. One saddened fan took to X, writing: “Anyone else find it weird that this is their most watched show ever and they’re only making three seasons out of it?” Another wrote: “OMG Squid Game ending after season 3? 2025 feels SO far away…what am I gonna do with my life when it’s over? Guess I gotta soak up every last episode! Can’t wait to see how it all ends,” While we wait for more details, here’s how season 2 promises more twists and turns.
