Guy Disregards Dad’s Advice On Table Manners, Regrets It During A Dinner With His GF’s Family

Everybody wants to make a good first impression; it’s no big secret! Job interviews, networking events, business meetings, social gatherings, or dates – whatever it is, chances are you’ll be extra mindful of your behavior.
This Redditor’s 22-year-old son, though, didn’t bother and decided to take his home habits straight to the fancy restaurant where he was meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time.
“AITA for laughing when my son came home from meeting his girlfriend’s parents because he chose to behave like he does at home?” – this father took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if he’s indeed a jerk for cracking up when his adult son got blasted for burping while at dinner at a fancy restaurant with his girlfriend’s folks. The post managed to garner over 41K upvotes as well as 3.6K comments discussing the situation.
Fun fact time! Did you know that according to Medical News Today, one of the fastest-growing health information sites in the US, “people typically perform around 30 gastric belches in a day”?
Sweating, shaking or trembling, nail biting, pacing, avoiding eye contact, fidgeting, stuttering, nervous laughter, excessive talking, mind going blank – everybody reacts differently to stress, and, of course, we could’ve debated that the author’s son’s so-called burp-a-thon was also a response to a nerve-racking situation.
However, since it’s an ongoing situation, it’s safe to assume that it’s a good old case of awful table manners.
Now, why do you think some people have bad dining habits? Perhaps it’s a lack of awareness or education, cultural differences, peer influence, simple disinterest, a medical or physical condition, or even rebellion – witnessing this bodily function in somewhat formal settings, let alone so frequently, is anything but pleasant.
Besides, the guy’s dad tried to educate him about his quirk on several occasions, and yet he still chose to ignore it. So is the author really to blame for laughing?
Although the story has its moments of amusement, Bored Panda decided to get in touch with an expert and find out more about etiquette!
“When I was growing up, my mother was responsible for my etiquette education. After modelling and a career as a lifestyle TV presenter, I became an etiquette consultant, which is my passion. I help keep alive the rich history, customs and values of British etiquette; guiding people through the essential rules of correct behaviour and demonstrating how ‘old-fashioned’ customs and values can be adapted to suit the modern world.”
“I was educated at Downe House, the same boarding school as Kate Middleton, Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, and I was fortunate enough to receive my etiquette training from a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen,” said Laura Windsor when we invited her to introduce herself to our readers.
Next, we asked the professional about etiquette when it comes to meeting your partner’s parents: “I would say that etiquette is something to be used every day and with everyone, whether you are meeting someone for the first time or seeing beloved friends.”
“Manners are performed for the sake of others and our relationship with them. At the table – where we are more sensitive than usual – we immediately react to the slightest deviation from what we consider polite. And nowhere are manners, or the lack of them, so visible than in this scenario. His lack of etiquette at the table would, no doubt, have caused embarrassment and discomfort to his girlfriend and her parents, demonstrating a total lack of respect. Relationships are built on putting people at ease, rather than making them feel uncomfortable, and, probably in this scenario, disgusted. And there is nothing elegant or sophisticated about making others feel uncomfortable or uneasy.”
BP then pondered if the etiquette expert had any words of wisdom she’d like to share with the author’s son: “If this person is going to have children in the future, both parents need to be on the same page when it comes to teaching their children manners. Limits and boundaries need to be set and need to be consistent. Parents who have different ideas of what manners should look like will only confuse the child, and he or she will side with the parent who is more lenient. In order for children to feel loved and secure, limits have to be put into place and need to be consistent.”
Last but certainly not least, the woman added: “When we meet people for the first time, our opinion of them is largely determined by the way they behave. One may say that if a person has a kind heart and has a lovely way about him, any social faux pas is unimportant because people will like him for who he is. This is true up to a point. Should he still be held in high esteem if he were to start blowing his nose on the tablecloth or constantly burp throughout the meal? He may not be embarrassed about his own behaviour, but what about the people around him? He may have offended two-fold: with coarse manners and a total lack of awareness of the feelings of others.”
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions
