40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

by

When you’re fresh out of college and looking for ways to gain work experience, just about any position will do. Often, one of the most common places to turn to is customer service. Unfortunately, it comes together with nightmarish customers, their nonsense demands, and huge emotional pressure. Whether you worked there yourself or know a friend who has, we’ve all heard at least one horror story.

This Twitt﻿er user asked people who work in the service or food industry to reply with the weirdest/rudest experiences they’ve ever dealt with. From ordering something made up, getting furious when it’s not what they expected, to downright insulting the people serving them, more than 14.4K shared their terrible customer interactions.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most ridiculous tweets from this viral thread. Forget the saying “the customer is always right”, some of these comments will make your head spin. Scroll down and check them out yourself!

#1

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: SocAwk20

#2

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: JeffFromOhio

#3

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: JacobDavison_

#4

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: TangoJulietPapa

#5

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: megan_collett

#6

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: ellysejohnson1

#7

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: CallMeClaireee

#8

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: zoe2901

#9

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: VelvetLovenotes

#10

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: _qunari

#11

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: FromTinyPennies

#12

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: DJ_Spangles

#13

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: kimberlycurley

#14

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: austinblm

#15

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: Shaylarz

#16

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: LarkofSnark

#17

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: fdowney

#18

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: ColeLowry

#19

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: HESIT4NTALIEN

#20

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: shelostcontro1

#21

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: mangoapricot0

#22

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: klaushismydaddy

#23

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: EricaCochrane

#24

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: ChawhatFennec

#25

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: withaYKIE

#26

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: katywatchestv

#27

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: 2005mychem

#28

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: Trudski2012

#29

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: rachelmillman

#30

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: P_Creates

#31

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: KaitlinJHoward

#32

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: djbabyflame

#33

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: ShadowHaiku

#34

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: Somecallmejon

#35

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: alakadam

#36

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: klaushismydaddy

#37

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: zinkyufox

#38

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: phantomparades

#39

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: Gyrtop

#40

40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences

Image source: SurenaXMarie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
IKEA Renames Products After Most Googled Relationship Problems (101 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why the Character Nikki Swango Saved Fargo Season 3
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2017
I Illustrate The Sad Truth Of Modern Life And Take A Critical Look At Our Society (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dad’s Reaction To Daughter’s Divorce Costs Him His Relationship With Her
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Five TV Shows that Represent Poverty Most Accurately
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 13-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.