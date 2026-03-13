If You’re Nervous About Tattoo Pain, Here’s Our Honest And Realistic Tattoo Pain Chart (11 Pics)

Getting a tattoo is exciting, until you remember one tiny detail: it involves needles. If you’ve ever asked, “How much does a tattoo hurt?” – you’re not alone. Tattoo pain is one of the most searched questions online, and for good reason.
The truth is, tattoo pain varies and depends on where you get it, your personal pain tolerance, and even your mood that day. Some areas feel like a mild scratch, whilst others can feel like you’re being carved into a medieval artefact. The general rule is: more bone (or muscle) + thinner skin + more nerve endings = more pain.
We asked our clients and artists alike, and here’s what our survey provided.
#1 Forearm
Pain level: 3/10
What it feels like: Like someone dragging a sharp pen over your skin.
Forearm tattoos are common and generally easier to sit for. The inner forearm may sting more but overall, both are one of the easier placements. And the easiest to show!
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
While everyone experiences tattoo pain differently, one thing most people agree on is how the session ends: with relief, a rush of adrenaline, and a surprised “Wait… it’s over already?” If you’re worried about pain, starting with an easier placement and working your way up can make the whole experience less intimidating. And let’s be honest, everyone who gets a rib tattoo acts brave at first… and then quietly suffers through it. But you’re definitely not the only one.
#2 Inner Bicep
Pain level: 7-9/10
What it feels like: Sensitive stinging pain, almost like being pinched repeatedly.
This skin is soft and nerve-heavy. It’s also close to the armpit, which is basically tattoo hell.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#3 The Kneecap (Also The Knee Ditch, Whilst We’re There)
Pain level: 9-10/10
What it feels like: A deep grinding pain that radiates.
The kneecap feels like vibration through bone. The back of the knee feels like pure nerve pain.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#4 Calf
Pain level: 3-4/10
What it feels like: Deep scratching with occasional sharp moments.
The calf is fleshy enough to be tolerable; people often say it’s more uncomfortable than painful but very doable.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#5 Ribs
Pain level: 8/10
What it feels like: A dragging needle whilst your whole body shakes.
Rib tattoos are notorious. Thin skin, lots of nerves, and constant movement from breathing. Stunning placement but a very real experience.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#6 Shoulder / Shoulder Blade / Shin
Pain level: 4/10
What it feels like: Scratchy with a bit of pressure but mostly strong vibrations.
Pain levels here vary depending on how close the tattoo gets to the spine or collarbone, but many people find it manageable if they don’t mind the vibration.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#7 Sternum (Center Chest)
Pain level: 9/10
What it feels like: Sharp, deep pain with bone vibration.
Many people say sternum tattoos feel like the needle is going straight into the bone. It’s one of the hardest spots to sit through.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#8 Armpit
Pain level: 10/10
What it feels like: You are being punished for your life choices.
It’s sensitive, thin and full of nerves. Even seasoned tattoo collectors often avoid this area unless they’re insanely committed.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#9 Feet And Ankle Bones
Pain level: 8-9/10
What it feels like: Like a needle scraping directly on the bone.
Feet tattoos are stunning but painful. Think skin + bone + tons of nerves. The top of the foot is especially infamous.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#10 Outer Upper Arm
Pain level: 2/10
What it feels like: A steady scratch or vibration.
This is one of the most popular tattoo placements for a reason. The skin and area is thicker, it’s more comfortable to sit for even a longer session, and it’s easier for artists to work on. Great for first-timers.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
#11 Outer/Side Thigh
Pain level: 3-4/10
What it feels like: Mild scratching, sometimes slight burning.
Thigh tattoos can sometimes be surprisingly manageable, especially on the outer or side of the thigh. It’s a big area, which makes it ideal for larger projects too.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
