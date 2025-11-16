50 Times Animals Goofed Around And Ended Up Requiring Human Assistance (New Pics)

Whether your pet is extremely curious, incredibly playful, or simply enjoys the feeling of safety in a cramped den, sooner or later it might get stuck and require a helping paw to get out. At that moment, they might feel a tad scared, a trifle silly, and possibly even derpy. But have no fear! Your owner is here! No doggy door, wall, window, or cardboard tube will stand in the way of the rescue attempt (cuddles included).

Our animal-loving team here at Bored Panda has put together this collection of photos that perfectly encapsulate the feeling that, hey, maybe being super curious and trying to squeeze into tiny spaces isn’t always the right approach. Especially if your owner even ends up taking a picture to immortalize your funny expressions.

Check out the best of the best of stuck funny pet pics, and upvote the ones that really made your hearts thump faster, Pandas. Who would you rush to rescue first? Have you ever had to get your dog or cat out of a hairy situation? Tell us all about it in the comments.

If you feel like you’d love to rescue some animals stuck in strange nooks and crannies, then you should take a stroll down Bored Panda’s previous two articles right here and here. Cuteness? Check! Help required? Stat!! We’d rush to your aid every single time, animal buddies, you can count on that, guaranteed.

Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team at the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, for a chat about animals getting stuck in things. PDSA Vet Claire Roberts was kind enough to shed some light as to why cats enjoy going into various nooks and crannies and explained what to do if we ever find our pets stuck. And remember, Pandas: though some situations might seem amusing to us, they might be very stressful for our animal companions. They might need our help!

#1 Somehow Our Dog Opened The Upstairs Screen Door And Ended Up Following Our Cat Onto The Roof. He Required Consoling Before Coming Back Inside

Image source: CallMePancake

#2 A Cat Story In 4 Pictures

Image source: vylen

#3 I Just Left The Room For 10 Minutes

Image source: RiziiKyi

#4 I Lost My Dog For A Moment – Not Sure How Long She’s Been Stuck There

Image source: GriddyD

#5 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: proygratoke

#6 My Boy Got Stuck On Top Of The Wardrobe Door Today

Image source: FranciscoEverywhere

#7 Neighbors Got A New Dog. He Seems To Really Love My Pug

Image source: smease

#8 “I’ve Made A Huge Mistake”

Image source: MELBOT87

#9 Instant Regret

#10 My Cat Got Stuck Between The Glass Door And The Screen Door

Image source: dylan_smith58

#11 Left Unsupervised For 3 Minutes He Climbed Into The Sweatshirt And Was Found Trapped Like This

Image source: 9999monkeys

#12 My Sister’s Dog Got Stuck Behind The Couch And Cried. She’s Cute And Friendly, But A Bit Dumb. The Dog Isn’t Too Bright Either

Image source: RentonBrax

#13 There Isn’t Much That Can Make Me Smile But Seeing Mooshie Get Herself Stuck In Things And Pretending Like She Isn’t Makes Me Smile A Lot

Image source: chillygecko

#14 And Then He Realized, He Is Not A Cat

Image source: regio15

#15 “I Am So Done With My Life Now”

Image source: SnowyMooncake

#16 Found A Raccoon In This Exact Position

Image source: sam_pura_vida

#17 What Goes In Doesn’t Always Come Out

#18 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

Image source: xPlatypusVenom

#19 This Is How My Dog Greets Me At The Door Today

Image source: dirtyfacedkid

#20 The Reason Cats Jump On Christmas Trees Is That Cats Want To Become Christmas Tree Ornaments

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Anyone Else Ever Had To Cut A Hole In Their Wall To Get To Their Trapped Cat?

Image source: ChipperVA

#22 “I’ve Made A Huge Mistake”

Image source: mynameisjacky

#23 Trash Panda Got Stuck In A Storm Drain

Image source: SgtHurst_DPD

#24 Owl Got Stuck In The Net, Delaying Our Game For 30 Minutes. He Was Removed And Is Currently In The Zoo

Image source: BradyH4

#25 Mistakes Have Been Made

Image source: mrriaa

#26 She Was Chasing A Bug And Got Stuck

Image source: Juniper118

#27 Sandals Are His Favorite Toy. Until He Gets Stuck And I Have To Save Him

Image source: lebrunjemz

#28 Mom, Did You Call Me?

Image source: _KVinS_

#29 This Isn’t My Dog, But This Is How My Day Started

Image source: Kurlysoo

#30 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: brainphillps

#31 Great Job, Bobby

Image source: Ben_S_Hyland

#32 Squirrels On My Porch

Image source: MedicalTrick5995

#33 She Knocked My Cup Of Milk Off The Counter And Proceeded To Get Her Head Stuck In The Cup

Image source: RocketPuff

#34 Meet Cooper. He Dug Himself A Hole And Got Stuck In It

Image source: -heli0s

#35 Rat That Got Stuck In Sewer Grate And Needed A Team Of Firefighters To Get Her Out

Image source: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar

#36 It’s A Trap

Image source: dogismywitness

#37 I Was Repotting My Agave When My I Looked Inside And Saw My Cat Like This

Image source: VQ37HR911

#38 Woke Me Up To Get A Cheez-It Box Off His Head

Image source: reddit.com

#39 “There Might Have Been Some Miscalculations In My Plan” -Dog

Image source: StazzyDVlad

#40 She’s Kind Of Ashamed To Be Stuck Again

Image source: Icetox

#41 Clumsy Ninja

Image source: SanthoshPSK

#42 He Snack And Get Fat. But Most Importantly – Don’t Fit Down Crack

Image source: Josh Behling

#43 My Cat Wanted A Closer Look At The Birds

Image source: marley2012

#44 Our 3.5-Month-Old Puppy Has Become Quite The Escape Artist. Caught Her Stuck In This Failed Attempt Today

Image source: artinsi

#45 So My Cat Got Her Head Stuck In A Roll Of Tape

Image source: not-a-pretzel

#46 Gerald Forgot How To Exit His Tube

Image source: UnclePringlePak

#47 He Finally Got To The Top Of The Door. He Regrets Nothing

Image source: mensrea26

#48 He’s Stuck. He Screams. He’s A Cat

Image source: Effective-Tie1291

#49 She Likes To Nap On The Air Vent, But Always Gets Stuck To It

Image source: Extirpative

#50 When You Attack The Yarn, But It Gets Stuck On Your Tongue

Image source: boatdock18

