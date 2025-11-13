People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

by

Why are people choosing not to vaccinate their kids? There is no definitive answer to this, but in today’s post-truth world, where misinformation and distrust of politicians and the media runs high, perhaps this is one area where people can feel that their personal choices matter. Opting out of vaccines may feel to some like a way of reasserting control over their family and their health, perhaps they find it easier to trust a misguided friend on social media than some distant politician who may or may not be on the payroll of ‘big pharma.’

Either way, the anti-vaxxers movement is a dangerous, health risk causing trend, one that we here at Bored Panda are doing our best to highlight. With the battle for truth mainly fought online these days, it’s only natural that anti-vaxx memes have become a potent weapon. Easily shareable, concise, humorous and savage, they are perfect fodder for the “TL-DR” generation and have become a common way to ‘mock’ the anti-vaccination crowd into modifying their behavior. Whether it works or not is another discussion, as we have seen in the past, people who feel under attack for their beliefs often double-down and solidify them in response. This is part of the reason why we have the least qualified President in the history of the United States, and political paralysis in the U.K.

Another thing to take into consideration with these memes is that they often carry an undercurrent of sexism with them; the savage roasts are targeted to the ‘Anti-Vax Mom.’ This mom is portrayed as dumb and naive, clutching her essential oils and a clean-eating regime, obsessed with her kids and suspicious of anything that isn’t ‘organic.’ Presumably, all the dads in this scenario are ambivalent toward vaccinations, keeping quiet in the background while his shrill, unbearable wife makes a public spectacle of herself. Where are you all, Anti-Vaxx Dads?

No matter where you sit on this preventable diseases debate, the best memes we’ve collected below will give you a guilty chuckle. Dark, clever and merciless, they make their point loud and clear. But will they change anyone’s minds? Only time will tell.

#1 He’s Miraculously Healthy

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: DrMcIlleum

#2 Sneaking Out To Get Shots

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: Bellyfolp

#3 Anti-Vaxxer Logic

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: MackyKid

#4 Do You Need Another Smack?

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#5 Healing Oils

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: L-I-G-H-T-

#6 Germs Everywhere

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#7 But Nothing’s Changed

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: mootjuggler

#8 Top Scientists

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: SorryUserNameTolkien

#9 Preventable Diseases

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Why Complicate Things

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: Dyxteria

#11 A Good Business

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#12 Refusing To Vaccinate

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#13 Facts And Logic

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: ValgoBoi

#14 Antivax Kids

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#15 Getting Vaccinated

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#16 Anti-Vaxxer Logic

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#17 We Are All The Same

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#18 But I Googled It!

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: paolonoci

#19 Normal vs. Anti-Vaxx

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#20 Not Interested In Evidence

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: _______hello_______

#21 Trust The Internet

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: MustNeedDogs

#22 I Want To Grow Old

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: MemeDeli

#23 Baby Shots

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: DarienDenciati

#24 That’s Enough For You

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#25 Catch Them All

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: Blamblo12

#26 Better Late Than Never

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: Jeffrey_Strange

#27 Sorry To Bother

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: awes0m3sauce

#28 Getting Your Shots

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Image source: Gibs6051

#29 Evil Medicine

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

#30 Stop Right There

People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made This Only For You Mood Booster
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why Designated Survivor is Better than 24
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2016
I Live In My Truck With My Dog And Travel Across The Country
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 15-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2025
53 Reasons Why Being A Nature Photographer Is The Best Job In The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“A Coffin”: 114 Times Couples Put The Most Unexpected Stuff On Their Wedding Registries
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.