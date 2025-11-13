People Can’t Stop Trolling Anti-Vaxxers With Memes (30 Pics)

Why are people choosing not to vaccinate their kids? There is no definitive answer to this, but in today’s post-truth world, where misinformation and distrust of politicians and the media runs high, perhaps this is one area where people can feel that their personal choices matter. Opting out of vaccines may feel to some like a way of reasserting control over their family and their health, perhaps they find it easier to trust a misguided friend on social media than some distant politician who may or may not be on the payroll of ‘big pharma.’
Either way, the anti-vaxxers movement is a dangerous, health risk causing trend, one that we here at Bored Panda are doing our best to highlight. With the battle for truth mainly fought online these days, it’s only natural that anti-vaxx memes have become a potent weapon. Easily shareable, concise, humorous and savage, they are perfect fodder for the “TL-DR” generation and have become a common way to ‘mock’ the anti-vaccination crowd into modifying their behavior. Whether it works or not is another discussion, as we have seen in the past, people who feel under attack for their beliefs often double-down and solidify them in response. This is part of the reason why we have the least qualified President in the history of the United States, and political paralysis in the U.K.
Another thing to take into consideration with these memes is that they often carry an undercurrent of sexism with them; the savage roasts are targeted to the ‘Anti-Vax Mom.’ This mom is portrayed as dumb and naive, clutching her essential oils and a clean-eating regime, obsessed with her kids and suspicious of anything that isn’t ‘organic.’ Presumably, all the dads in this scenario are ambivalent toward vaccinations, keeping quiet in the background while his shrill, unbearable wife makes a public spectacle of herself. Where are you all, Anti-Vaxx Dads?
No matter where you sit on this preventable diseases debate, the best memes we’ve collected below will give you a guilty chuckle. Dark, clever and merciless, they make their point loud and clear. But will they change anyone’s minds? Only time will tell.
#1 He’s Miraculously Healthy
Image source: DrMcIlleum
#2 Sneaking Out To Get Shots
Image source: Bellyfolp
#3 Anti-Vaxxer Logic
Image source: MackyKid
#4 Do You Need Another Smack?
#5 Healing Oils
Image source: L-I-G-H-T-
#6 Germs Everywhere
#7 But Nothing’s Changed
Image source: mootjuggler
#8 Top Scientists
Image source: SorryUserNameTolkien
#9 Preventable Diseases
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Why Complicate Things
Image source: Dyxteria
#11 A Good Business
#12 Refusing To Vaccinate
#13 Facts And Logic
Image source: ValgoBoi
#14 Antivax Kids
#15 Getting Vaccinated
#16 Anti-Vaxxer Logic
#17 We Are All The Same
#18 But I Googled It!
Image source: paolonoci
#19 Normal vs. Anti-Vaxx
#20 Not Interested In Evidence
Image source: _______hello_______
#21 Trust The Internet
Image source: MustNeedDogs
#22 I Want To Grow Old
Image source: MemeDeli
#23 Baby Shots
Image source: DarienDenciati
#24 That’s Enough For You
#25 Catch Them All
Image source: Blamblo12
#26 Better Late Than Never
Image source: Jeffrey_Strange
#27 Sorry To Bother
Image source: awes0m3sauce
#28 Getting Your Shots
Image source: Gibs6051
#29 Evil Medicine
#30 Stop Right There
