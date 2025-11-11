Benedict Cumberbunnies: Put Sherlock In Your Mouth This Easter

Ever wanted Benedict Cumberbatch for Christmas? Well, you can’t. But if you want him for Easter then you just might be in luck thanks to the unique creation of a Brighton-based chocolatier.

Jen Lindsey-Clark, otherwise known as The Chocolatician, has created what Benedict Cumberbatch fans have only been able to dream of until now: a 400g chocolate Easter bunny with Mr. Cumberbatch’s head attached.

Known as the ‘Chocobatch’ or the ‘Cumberbunny’, these rabbit/Cumberbatch hybrids are available in white, milk and dark chocolate, and each one comes with an edible 22 carat gold bow-tie and lustre dust. They don’t go cheap (that’ll be the Easter chick! Sorry), but the £50 price tag is a small price to pay for a bite of the Sherlock star. Whether you’re a Cumberfan or not, there’s no denying that Mr. Cumberbatch is nothing if not versatile.

More info: The Chocolatician | Facebook | Twitter (h/t: Nerdist)

