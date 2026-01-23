Boss Suspends Waiter To Teach Him A Lesson, Then Begs Him To Come Back: “I Had Not Learned My Lesson Yet”

When you work with and around people, there’s always a possibility that someone will create a problem out of thin air. Some might even call it an inevitability.
For waiter and Reddit user FJBP95, it was a simple scheduling question that — thanks to management — became his latest headache.
In a brief yet humorous post on r/PettyRevenge, the guy shares how their conflicting instructions and short temper left him caught in the middle, as well as the clever way he handled the situation. I wish I could think this quickly.
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: shamuratov547 / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FJBP95
Sadly, this is quite a common problem in the restaurant industry
Our Redditor is far from the only server having trouble with his shifts. According to the 2025 Restaurant Workforce Report by 7shifts, an app for restaurant scheduling, payroll, and tip management, just two-thirds (65%) of restaurants say they have adopted new technology to manage labor, while more than a quarter (27%) still rely on manual scheduling.
At the same time, most (70%) of restaurant operators report having job openings that are tough to fill, while nearly half (45%) say they don’t have enough employees to support existing customer demand.
A variety of factors are contributing to the shortage, including relatively low worker pay, high stress, and competition with other industries.
Incentives and recognition, such as holiday bonuses, performance-based rewards, and other programs aimed at promoting employees’ accomplishments can motivate them to work harder and be more engaged. But as we can see from the post, not all managers believe in the carrot—some default straight to the stick.
