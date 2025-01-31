Netflix Unveils ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Release Date and First Look Photos

Almost a month after the release of Squid Game Season 2, Netflix has announced that the show will return for its final installment on June 27, 2025. The exciting news was shared during the streaming platform’s major slate presentation on January 30, 2025. By the looks of it, Squid Game Season 3 will pick up after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger. The season’s newly-released poster warns the audience to “prepare for the final game” as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) prepares to take down The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Korean thriller drama continues to retain the title of Netflix’s most popular series. Following its December 26, 2024 release, Squid Game Season 2 set a new record for the highest single-week viewership of any streaming title in the U.S. The synopsis for the show’s final season claims that as Gi-hun tries his best to put an end to the deadly game, the surviving players’ choice will lead to “graver consequences with each round.”
Along with the poster, Netflix has also released a batch of first-look photos that offer a glimpse into Squid Game Season 3. One of the images shows Gi-hun handcuffed to his bed, which could be a reaction to his attempted rebellion in the game. Another features the Front Man holding his mask in his hand as he contemplates something. The photos also show Kang No-eul, played by Park Gyu-young in the pink guard uniform. All of this, combined with the eerie imagery of the poster hints at a ruthless final showdown.
‘Squid Game’ Might Return With a Spinoff In the Future
Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to take the helm for the final season of the show. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter following the release of Squid Game Season 2, Dong-hyuk shared that Gi-hun’s story was only meant to last for three seasons. However, the director confessed that he is open to the idea of working on a Squid Game spinoff. Dong-hyuk confessed that when he was working on Season 1, he kept saying that the show wouldn’t have a second season. But things changed as the story moved forward.
The director shared that if the time is right and he is able to come up with a different character or story, he is not opposed to expanding the franchise with a spinoff series. Dong-hyuk added that the spinoff can explore the backstories of background characters such as the guards. He added that the spinoff can also fill in the gaps between seasons one and two for returning characters such as the Front Man or Recruiter (Gong Yoo).
The director confessed that whenever he has time, he likes to sit down and think of ways to take the franchise forward. He admitted that since he likes to “go wild” with his imagination, he is open to anything. As far as the final season of the show goes, Dong-hyuk revealed that it will show Gi-hun dealing with grief, loss, and failure as he tries to stick to his mission of ending the game.
Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix. The final season of the show will premiere on the streaming platform on June 27, 2025.
|Squid Game
|Cast
|Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae
|Release Date
|September 17, 2021
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Hwang Dong-hyuk
|Produced by
|Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Tae-hyun, Kim Young-kyu
|Based On
|Original concept by Hwang Dong-hyuk
|Plot Summary
|A survival game series where 456 contestants risk their lives in deadly games to win a massive cash prize.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Jung Jae-il, adding tension and atmosphere to the intense survival story
|Current Status
|Squid Game’ Season premieres on June 27, 2025
