Squid Game Season 2 10 Best New Characters

In what seemed almost like forever, the long-awaited Squid Game season 2 premiered on December 26, 2024. The South Korean survival thriller series quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series after it debuted on the platform in 2021. Despite its unflinching brutality, audiences find themselves attached to several characters each season.
While Squid Game season 2 brought back a few familiar faces (upgrading guest stars to the main cast), it introduced several new characters. Unlike season 1, the new season began by expanding on previously known backstories, as well as new ones. Since the series centers on the games, the list will comprise the season’s new players. Here’s a rundown of Squid Game season 2 best new characters.
Lee Myung-gi — Player 333
Lee Myung-gi is one of the quietest and most reserved players in this season’s competition. He’s introduced as a former successful YouTuber and cryptocurrency trader. As a YouTuber, Myung-gi was known as MG Coin and also provided crypto investment advice. However, his involvement in a crypto scam led to significant financial losses for his followers. His now ex-girlfriend, Kim Jun-hee, who also became a player in the competition, lost all her investment. Myung-gi also faces hostility from other players, particularly Thanos, who lost his life savings due to Myung-gi’s crypto investment advice. Actor and singer Im Si-wan portrayed Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game season 2.
Park Gyeong-seok — Player 246
Park Gyeong-seok is one of the few players whose background is fleshed out before entering the games. He’s introduced as a financially struggling artist who works at an amusement park. He has a daughter who has leukemia and entered the competition to secure funds for her treatment. Gyeong-seok stays relatively low and quiet for most of the competition. However, he’s a notable character because of his connection to Kang No-eul, a seemingly compassionate co-worker, who becomes a pink guard. His apparent death at the end of season 2 leaves audiences in shock. Actor Lee Jin-wook plays Park Gyeong-seok in Squid Game season 2.
Seon-nyeo — Player 044
Hate or love her, Seon-nyeo is one Squid Game season 2 new character that cannot be ignored. Seon-nyeo comes off as a once-powerful shaman now past her prime. She enters the competition with unwavering confidence and a penchant for delivering cryptic messages about others’ dates. Throughout the games, Seon-nyeo’s shamanic background influences her interactions. However, despite her spiritual assertions, she struggles with anxiety when put under pressure. Actress Chae Kook-hee portrayed Seon-nyeo in Squid Game season 2.
Kim Jun-hee — Player 222
Kim Jun-hee has to be one of the few surprising participants in the games. Singer and actress Jo Yu-ri played the quiet, laid-back character. Jun-hee is heavily pregnant and enters the deadly competition seeking financial stability for her unborn child. Her participation is influenced by her ex-boyfriend, Lee Myung-gi (Player 333), whose financial advice led to Jun-hee’s financial ruin.
For audiences and fellow players, Jun-hee’s participation in the games, especially with an almost full-term pregnancy, shows the players’ desperation. As season 2 unfolds, Jun-hee’s journey highlights themes of survival, forgiveness, and the lengths a mother will go to secure her child’s future. By the end of season 2, Jun-hee’s fate remains uncertain, making her storyline one of the most anticipated in the forthcoming season.
Kang Dae-ho — Player 388
Actor Kang Ha-neul portrayed Player 388, Kang Dae-ho, in Squid Game season 2. The character is a self-proclaimed former Marine who joins Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) team. Kang Dae-ho is portrayed as a respectful young man who quickly bonds with Park Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) over their shared military backgrounds. However, despite his disciplined demeanor, Dae-ho exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during a pivotal moment in the series.
Park Yong-sik — Player 007
In Squid Game season 2, Park Yong-sik, designated as Player 007 and portrayed by Yang Dong-geun, is a gambling addict. After incurring substantial debts, Yong-sik enters the competition with hopes of using his wins to offset them. Yong-sik’s participation becomes more complex with the unexpected arrival of his mother. However, despite his mother’s presence, the Yong-sik character fundamentally reveals himself as deeply flawed. After the first game, he quickly becomes one of the series’ characters audiences couldn’t help but love to hate.
Jang Geum-ja — Player 149
61-year-old Kang Ae-shim portrayed Jang Geum-ja, Player 149, in Squid Game season 2. The character is portrayed as a resolute and outspoken woman who enters the competition to help settle her son’s, Park Yong-sik, gambling debts. Unbeknownst to Geum-ja, her son also joined the games with the same objective. Besides her unwavering maternal instincts and compassionate nature towards her son, Geum-ja becomes a mother figure to several other players. Although the character initially comes off as loud, she eventually warms into the audience’s heart.
Nam-gyu — Player 124
At the start of Squid Game season 2, Nam-gyu was more of a background character. Before entering the competition, Nam-gyu worked as a club promoter, where he became acquainted with the rapper Thanos. Nam-gyu joins the competition like other players, seeking a swift resolution to his monetary problems. He aligns himself with Thanos within the games, forming a formidable alliance. The new alliance is held strong by their shared, deep-seated grudge against Lee Myung-gi (Player 333). They hold Myung-gi responsible for their financial downfall. Nam-gyu’s volatile behavior is further exacerbated by continued drug use during the competition. Actor Noh Jae-won portrays Nam-gyu in the show.
Cho Hyun-ju — Player 120
Cho Hyun-ju rises to become one of Squid Game season 2’s most compelling and loved characters. Hyun-ju is introduced as a transgender woman and a former special forces soldier. Hyun-ju entered the deadly competition to secure funds for her gender-affirming surgery. On several occasions throughout the season, Cho Hyun-ju rises to the occasion, taking the initiative to be a team player and putting her life on the line for others. South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon portrayed Cho Hyun-ju and received special praise from critics for his performance.
Choi Su-bong/Thanos — Player 230
K-pop rapper, singer-songwriter, and actor Choi Seung-hyun, known professionally as T.O.P, joins the Squid Game cast as Choi Su-bong/Thanos. The character becomes a central antagonist in the deadly games. Thanos is characterized by his erratic behavior and a penchant for indulging in drugs, which he keeps hidden in a cross-shaped necklace. Unlike other participants who are desperate to escape their debts, Thanos and his right-hand man, Nam-gyu (Player 124), revel in the chaos of the games, often voting to continue the deadly contests.
Given his real-life history, Choi Seung-hyun’s casting as Thanos is one of the season’s highlights. After his drug-related legal issues and hiatus from the entertainment industry, Seung-hyun’s return has been described as a significant comeback. Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk offered special praise for his performance and how he breathed life into the character. While audiences look forward to Squid Game season 2’s competition winner, here’s a look at season 1’s top best characters.
