SZA: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

SZA

November 8, 1989

St. Louis, Missouri, US

35 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is SZA?

SZA is an American singer-songwriter, known for her deeply honest lyrics and genre-bending R&B sound. Her unique vocal style and introspective themes have captivated a global audience.

She gained significant public attention with her debut studio album, Ctrl, which received critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Award nominations. This success solidified her place as a major force in contemporary music.

Early Life and Education

Solána Imani Rowe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, in an Orthodox Muslim household. Her parents, Audrey and Abdul, nurtured an early exposure to diverse music.

She attended Columbia High School, excelling in gymnastics, and later studied marine biology at Delaware State University. Rowe briefly enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Technology before pursuing her music career.

Notable Relationships

SZA is currently single, though her past relationships have drawn public interest. She dated Drake briefly in 2009, a fact confirmed by the singer years later.

She was also engaged for five years to an unnamed fashion designer, a relationship she revealed lasted over a decade. SZA has no publicly acknowledged children.

Career Highlights

SZA’s R&B albums Ctrl and SOS have achieved monumental success, garnering global streaming dominance and numerous multi-platinum singles. SOS set significant chart records, including spending 100 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top ten.

Her collaborative work includes chart-topping hits like “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar. SZA has also launched eco-friendly merchandise, reflecting her broader interests.

To date, SZA has collected 5 Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman of the Year honor, solidifying her impactful presence in contemporary music.

Signature Quote

“I don’t have any control over what actually happens except that I have full control over my will for myself, my intention, and why I’m there. That’s all that matters.”

