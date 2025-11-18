People Can’t Get Over These Bizarre Looks From London Fashion Week 2024

London Fashion Week began last Friday (February 16) and presented some of the most daring—some may say bizarre—looks to the fashion community. This marks the 40th anniversary of the event, which takes place twice a year in the English capital and is described as “a showcase of creativity, innovation, and talent.”
LFW February 2024 included 107 brands that showcased their designs on 43 different catwalks. However, many social media users chose to focus on one designer in particular: Greek creator Dimitra Petsa.
Established in London in 2019, her womenswear label Di Petsa has sparked conversation online over her rather peculiar designs.
Stars like Anya Taylor Joy, SZA, and Zendaya have previously donned her bold designs before. Still, it was Di Petsa’s runway looks showcased at the BFC NEWGEN Show Space that caught everyone’s attention.
One of her wonderful yet weird ensembles was a sheer cream dress with a torso cut-out to reveal a model’s impregnated womb.
The model strutted down the catwalk wearing an intricate diamond-encrusted headpiece that slightly covered her eyes and nose.
On social media, the spotlight was on the bold looks of the womenswear label Di Petsa, established in 2019 by Greek designer Dimitra Petsa
Di Petsa’s characteristic “wet look” was achieved thanks to the dress’ shirred texture.
According to the brand’s description on the LFW website, Di Petsa honors “the female subject in space, the intimate space, the personal space, the social space, the public space. Our bodily fluids, water filtered through our bodies, bodily water. Holy water, Sea water.”
The show included an interpretative performance between two models, in which one positioned herself inside the other woman’s elastic dress and embraced her in a hug
The brand’s description further states: “If you cry in public you must hide it If you sweat in public you must hide it If you breastfeed in public you must hide it. We are analyzing this censorship, in regards to social behavior and proposing that the way we perceive our bodily waters has an immediate connection to how we misuse and relate to the oceans.”
Another of their talked-about runway moments included an interpretative performance between two models.
The pair, who took to the runway at the same time, wore sheer skin-toned mesh dresses. At one point, one of the models got on her knees and positioned herself inside the other woman’s elastic dress. Then, the other woman also got on her knees, and the two embraced in a hug.
Di Petsa’s characteristic “wet look” was present in her collection
It also appeared that both had what seemed like red paint across two fingers, perhaps representing blood.
The performance concluded with the two models strutting down to the end of the runway hand in hand.
Watch more of Di Petsa’s creations below
The Greek designer later took the catwalk to read a poem, “goddess muses,” about her Fall/Winter 2024 creations:
Frame the chaos of my body
Flesh against metal
Silver Bells vibrate on my Skin
I close my eyes
Mary and Venus
And
My breast filled up for you
Warm Pain
Warm Pain
People online documented some of the most eye-catching looks seen on the catwalk
Di Petsa’s designs are far from being the only eccentric ensembles showcased at London Fashion Week. Over the years, people have seen show-stopping looks that capture designer’s creativity and desire to push the boundaries of fashion.
For instance, the London brand On/Off presented its Sesame Street Collaboration in 2019 that featured a yellow feathery coat paired with a furry bright orange hat, which was clearly inspired by Big Bird.
London Fashion Week designs have left people stunned on many occasions, as was the case with this yellow feathery look from 2019
The same year, a model walked the runway at the San Kim fashion show during the Men’s June 2019 London Fashion Week in strange denim cut-out overalls with a peculiar design on the crotch area.
To accompany the outfit, the man wore white sandals and what seemed like blue inflatable gloves that almost completely covered his arms.
The same year, a model walked the runway at the San Kim fashion show in denim cut-out overalls with blue inflatable gloves and a peculiar design on the crotch area
On a different catwalk, a design by Geo Legate during the 2019 Sheffield Hallam University show at Graduate Fashion Week consisted of a black, red, and yellow catsuit paired with two green hands with painted nails hanging from the model’s abdomen.
The male model held a third fabric hand and had a green piece of fabric across his shoulders.
On a different catwalk, a design by Geo Legate consisted of a black, red, and yellow catsuit paired with two green hands with painted nails hanging from the model’s abdomen
Another show-stopping look from Graduate Fashion Week was seen during the GFW collective show at The Truman Brewery in London. On that occasion, the model appeared on the catwalk with his full body covered, except for his face, in over a dozen shirts sewn together.
Another show-stopping look saw a model appear on the catwalk with his full body covered, except for his face, in over a dozen shirts sewn together
Take a look at previous Fashion Week designs that people considered bizarre
While some considered these looks to be stylish and said that they celebrated the designers’ talent and guts to create something different, others focused on the eccentric nature of the creations, labeling them “bizarre” or comparing them to costume designs seen in movies.
“Fashion people are so weird,” someone commented
