Who Is Jake Connelly? 7 Things to Know About the New ‘Stranger Things’ Star

The world of Stranger Things has always welcomed new talent, and Jake Connelly is its latest breakout star. He stepped into the Hawkins’ supernatural saga with a performance that felt bold and memorable. Connelly’s Derek Turnbow character added both humor and edge to the final season’s storyline. Introduced as a school bully from a wealthy home, Derek Turnbow grows in importance as the story progresses.
Despite his age, Jake Connelly brought energy and unexpected depth to his character. It’s no surprise that he arguably became one of season 5’s most memorable characters. With new, young stars entering Hollywood yearly, Connelly immediately stands out for his performance. As Netflix’s biggest original TV show, Stranger Things was an excellent way to launch his career. Here are a few things to know about Jake Connelly.
1. Jake Connelly Grew Up in the Chicago Suburbs
Jake Connelly is originally from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Growing up outside a major entertainment hub shaped his early life. Connelly lived a typical childhood before Hollywood came calling. Family and community played key roles in nurturing his interests. Having been born and raised in Illinois, Connelly still attends middle school in the city. Chicago’s arts scene helped inspire his early enthusiasm for performing. Local acting opportunities gave him a foundation before bigger auditions.
2. Jake Connelly Was 13 Years Old When He Joined Stranger Things
Jake Connelly was born in 2012, making his age 13 in 2025. As such, he’s one of the youngest actors ever cast in Stranger Things. While balancing school with aching in a global franchise is no easy feat, Connelly made it look like a walk in the park. Despite his young age, Connelly shows professional dedication beyond his years, both on and off screen.
3. He Was a Die-hard Fan of Stranger Things
Like millions of audiences worldwide, Jake Connelly is a huge fan of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Although the show premiered with a TV-14 rating, Stranger Things’ penultimate and final seasons were changed to TV-MA because of their much darker, more intense content. As such, Connelly had to watch season 4 with his parents. Slightly over three years after season 2’s finale, Connelly made his debut as a cast member in his beloved series.
4. Jake Connelly Stumbled Into Acting By Chance
Jake Connelly did not grow up aiming straight for stardom in Hollywood. His earliest screen experience was in commercials, including local Chicago work. A friend of the family, a commercial director, sought a child for a local furniture commercial who fit Connelly’s looks at the time. With his family’s approval, Connelly fell in love with commercial acting. Unbeknownst to him at the time, these early gigs helped him build his on-camera confidence before larger roles.
With relative success from commercial projects, a talent agent later encouraged him to pursue auditions for bigger projects. Interestingly, before Stranger Things, his only other notable credit was a short film. That project, Between the Silence (2022), provided his first credited performance. While these humble beginnings contrast sharply with his current blockbuster status, it is well deserved. If anything, it highlights the organic progression of his acting journey and persistence.
5. Jake Connelly Was Cast During a Tornado Warning
Jake Connelly received his life-changing opportunity during a tornado warning. While his family sheltered in their basement, his agent called with great news. They told him he had won the audition for the new role on Stranger Things. This unexpected moment became a turning point in his life and career. While it’s easy to downplay what this meant to the young actor, auditioning for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things with no major film or television portfolio was almost insane.
However, a combination of luck and his immense talent landed him the role of a lifetime. To keep the casting top secret at school, he joked about filming a documentary. His creative cover story kept classmates puzzled for weeks. Beyond his family, his casting as Derek Turnbow made his Chicago community super proud.
6. Jake Connelly Has a Big Social Media Presence
Since joining Stranger Things, Jake Connelly’s social media following has grown rapidly. He shares behind-the-scenes photos and insights into his adventures on set. Fans engage enthusiastically with his posts, celebrating his rise in the industry. His online presence helps him connect with a global audience of fans.
Despite this growth, Connelly keeps his profile age-appropriate and respectful. His parents and representatives help guide his social media use responsibly. This careful approach has created a positive environment for his young followers. Connelly often expresses gratitude for support and encouragement from fans.
7. Jake Connelly is a Chicago Bears Fan
Out of the spotlight, Jake Connelly supports his hometown NFL team, the Chicago Bears. Beyond his love for the team, Connelly also plays football in school. He’s a part of his school’s team, playing in the offensive line and on the inside defense.
