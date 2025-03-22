Meet the Actors Joining Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the most anticipated series of 2025. The 12-time Emmy-winning sci-fi series kickstarted the careers of its young cast when it first aired in 2016. It also served as a career resurgence for the likes of Winona Ryder and Sean Astin.
Each season of Stranger Things adds new characters, bringing in emerging actors as well as industry heavyweights. After season 1, actors like Paul Reiser, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke boarded the show and reached new levels of fame. After a long wait, Stranger Things will be back on Netflix for its fifth and final season in late 2025. The majority of the cast are returning and some new characters will be thrown into the mix. Here are the joining actors.
Linda Hamilton
To many, Linda Hamilton‘s joining of Stranger Things season 5 may be the most exciting addition of them all. The series, while wildly unique, is known to pay homage to classic sci-fi movies of the 80s and 90s. So, it’s rather fitting to add an actress to the cast who is synonymous with the genre. Hamilton rose to fame after starring in The Terminator in 1984, one of the most lauded sci-fi movies of all time. In 1991, she returned for Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which at the time was biggest budget movie of all time and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.
Hamilton returned to her iconic character of Sarah Connor in 2019 for Terminator: Dark Fate. Although the movie wasn’t praised by critics and was considered a box office flop, many sci-fi fans were besotted with her presence on the screen. Her versatility as an actress is evident in her transformation from a scared and timid young woman in T1 to a fierce fighter in T2 and Dark Fate. So, while her Stranger Things season 5 character is yet to be unveiled, it could go either way. Hamilton could either play a tough hero who helps to save Hawkins or a more mild-mannered parent of one of the new teenage characters. When speaking with Us Weekly!, Hamilton proclaimed that she is a huge fan of the show and was excited to join, however, as she never watches her own work, being cast has “ruined” the show for her.
Alex Breaux
As of writing, Alex Breaux‘s role in Stranger Things season 5 hasn’t been revealed, however, he is technically already a part of the Stranger Things universe. Breaux is a rising star in Hollywood. After graduating from Harvard University and The Juilliard School, he has acted on Broadway opposite the likes of Ewan McGregor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Stranger Things‘ own David Harbour. He gained recognition for his role as Timothy McVeigh in Waco: The Aftermath and has been named a Top Breakout Performer by Timeout Magazine. His connection to the Stranger Things universe comes from his role as Dr. Brenner in the Broadway play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Fans of the series caught a glimpse of Breaux in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek video, presenting him in a military uniform holding an automatic rifle. Before Stranger Things season 5 lands, you can watch Breaux in Netflix’s mini-series American Primeval.
Nell Fisher
Stranger Things started out as a show about a group of young friends who come up against the biggest threat imaginable. As the show has gone on, of course the characters have aged with the actors who portray them. By season 4, they were now teenagers who weren’t so cute and innocent anymore. Due to the three-year gap between seasons, the actors will have aged significantly the time around, so it is unknown how showrunners and directors Matt and Ross Duffy will tackle this. However, what is known is the fact that some new young stars will be boarding to fill the void left behind. Nell Fisher will reportedly take on the role of an older Holly Wheeler, the younger sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). The Hollywood newcomer is known for her roles in movies like Northspur, Bookworm, and Evil Dead Rise, as well as the TV series My Life Is Murder.
Jake Connelly
Jake Connelly is another fresh-faced star to be joining the cast of Stranger Things season 5. As of yet, his role is unknown, however, he is seen in the behind-the-scenes footage taking direction from the Duffer brothers. To date, he only has one other credit to his name from a 2022 short film entitled Between the Silence. However, he must have some acting chops as his role in the film was a leading one.
