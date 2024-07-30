5 TV Shows to Watch While You Wait for Stranger Things Season 5

After bursting onto Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things has continued to grow in popularity with each season. The show that was at first the tale of a missing boy, quickly evolved into one of the biggest and most-popular sci-fi series of all time. Set in the 80s, the series has appealed to nostalgia-filled audiences and younger generations at the same time.
So far, Stranger Things has ran for four seasons, with season 4 landing on Netflix in 2022. Since then, fans have been vying for the fifth and final season. It has now been announced that the final season will come to Netflix in 2025. So, if you’re feeling impatient, here are 5 TV shows you can watch in the meantime.
5. From
The acclaimed sci-fi series From not only bears resemblance to Stranger Things because of its genre, but it also focuses on a small town that is plagued by sinister, supernatural elements. From is a gripping and mysterious horror thriller that revolves around a small town in middle America that traps anyone who enters, forcing its residents to confront both supernatural threats and their own personal demons. The narrative follows a group of people who find themselves unable to escape the town’s strange and malevolent forces, uncovering chilling secrets as they work to survive against nightmarish creatures that emerge once the sun sets.
Harold Perrineau delivers a standout performance as Boyd Stevens, a tough sheriff and Iraq War veteran, embodying a complex character caught between his instinctual drive to protect his community and the psychological scars of his past. Through emotional depth and raw intensity, Perrineau showcases Boyd’s resilience and vulnerability, making it one of the most compelling performances of his career. As Boyd grapples with emerging dangers both inside and outside the town, Perrineau’s portrayal resonates, elevating From into a haunting exploration of fear, survival, and the struggle for hope in an unforgiving landscape.
4. The Umbrella Academy
Stranger Things finds a lot of its heart from its theme of people banding together in the face of adversity and sheer horror. The Umbrella Academy strikes a very similar note, but with a little more comedy. The acclaimed series follows a dysfunctional family of former child heroes, each possessing unique abilities, who reunite as adults after the mysterious death of their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The estranged siblings—Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Number Five, and Vanya—are reluctantly brought back together to solve the mystery of his death and to avert an impending apocalypse that threatens the world.
The series masterfully blends sci-fi elements, including time travel, superhuman powers, and alternate realities, with action-packed sequences and light-hearted moments that showcase the characters’ quirky dynamics and emotional struggles. As the siblings confront their fractured relationships and grapple with their shared past, The Umbrella Academy not only delivers thrilling escapades but also offers a poignant exploration of family, trauma, and redemption, making it a well-rounded and engaging viewing experience. Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy lands on Netflix on August 8, 2024.
3. Alice in Borderland
Much more of a dystopian sci-fi series, Alice in Borderland will still likely appeal to most Stranger Things fans due to its tale of camaraderie in the face of a sinister threat. Alice in Borderland is a thrilling Japanese series that follows the precarious journey of Arisu, a down-on-his-luck man who finds himself in dire straits—unemployed and devoid of purpose. One day, a blinding light engulfs him and his two friends, leading to their arrival in a bizarre, deserted version of Tokyo, where they discover that the city has been stripped of its inhabitants, leaving them in a hauntingly empty landscape. Here, they are thrust into a deadly game of survival, where they must compete in a series of high-stakes, life-threatening challenges in order to earn the right to survive and potentially escape this twisted reality. Each game tests not only their physical skills but also their mental acuity and moral choices, forcing them to confront the darker aspects of human nature.
2. All of Us Are Dead
Stranger Things focuses on a bunch of teenagers fighting monsters amidst a coming-of-age backdrop of sorts. All of Us Are Dead does the same – except these teens face off against zombies. Given that Netflix have a penchant for putting out solid TV series that invoke a strong cult following, you’re in safe hands with this show. All of Us Are Dead is a gripping South Korean series set in the fictional city of Hyosan, where a group of high school students finds themselves trapped in their school amid a sudden and terrifying zombie outbreak. Based on the popular Naver webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, the show follows the students as they navigate a chaotic and treacherous environment, battling not only the relentless zombies but also their own internal conflicts and fears.
As the infection spreads rapidly and the world outside descends into chaos, the group must devise clever strategies to survive, relying on their resourcefulness and teamwork while grappling with themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the harsh realities of adolescence in extraordinary circumstances. With its intense action sequences, emotional depth, and explorations of human resilience, All of Us Are Dead captivates audiences, pushing the boundaries of the zombie genre while creating a poignant narrative about survival and hope. Season 2 is currently in development.
1. Dark
Dark is the series that is closest in tone to Stranger Things, with many likening and comparing the two hit shows. Dark also focuses on missing children, however, it takes many twists and turns that soon derive from its initial plot. This captivating German TV series intricately weaves a family saga with supernatural elements, set in the seemingly tranquil town of Winden. The plot is initiated by the mysterious disappearance of two young children, an event that triggers a chain reaction revealing deeply buried secrets and complex relationships among four interconnected families.
As the characters grapple with their personal struggles and the emotional fallout of the disappearances, the series delves into themes of time travel, fate, and the cyclical nature of history, leading to a labyrinthine narrative that spans multiple timelines. Dark was met with a similar level of praise as Stranger Things and quickly became a hit on Netflix. The series ran for 3 seasons between 2017 and 2020. Want to read more about the fifth season of Stranger Things? Here’s our breakdown of the teaser.
