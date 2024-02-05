5 All of Us Are Dead Characters Fans Love the Most

When the high school halls of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ became riddled with the undead, it wasn’t just the gripping suspense that captivated audiences worldwide. It was also the characters, with their raw emotions and relatable struggles, who stole the hearts of fans. Let’s dive into the five characters who have become fan favorites, each leaving an indelible mark on this zombie-infested narrative.
Cheong san from All of Us Are Dead
The character arc of Cheong-san is one that tugs at our heartstrings. As a typical bickering childhood friend to On-jo, Cheong-san’s journey through the series is fraught with heroism and sacrifice. His unspoken feelings for On-jo and his valiant efforts to protect his friends have made him a standout character.
Best friends Lee Cheong-san and Nam On-jo are your typical bickering childhood friends… As anyone would guess, one of them has tender feelings for the other, while the other remain oblivious to the one-sided adoration. It’s this mix of bravery and unrequited love that resonates deeply with viewers.
On jo from All of Us Are Dead
On-jo’s resilience is a beacon of hope amidst chaos. This strong female lead, portrayed by Park Ji-hu, resonates with audiences because of her growth from naivety to strength.
I’m actually very similar to my character On-jo because we are both kind of clumsy and very upbeat, and I like hanging out with my friends. In a lot of (the scenes), I thought to myself, if I were On-jo, I would have done the same. This connection between actor and role underscores On-jo’s authenticity as she navigates the treacherous terrain of a zombie outbreak.
Nam ra from All of Us Are Dead
The complexity of Nam-ra, played by Choi Yi-hyun, is intriguing as she battles not only external threats but also her internal struggle as a part-zombie hybrid. Her status as both top student and class president due to her family’s influence adds layers to her character. Fans are particularly captivated by her relationship with Su-hyeok and her mature demeanor.
Cool, calm, and collected class president Choi Nam-ra meets reformed bad boy Lee Su-hyeok… They’re an unlikely pair but they’ve proven to be among the best and more mature characters for their age.
Su hyeok from All of Us Are Dead
The evolution of Su-hyeok from a troubled teen to a protective figure is an emblematic tale of redemption. Park Solomon’s portrayal brings depth to Su-hyeok’s transformation, making his journey all the more compelling for viewers. His friendships and nickname ‘Prez’ signify his newfound role within the group.
The friendship of the two male leads is the envy of many… Now a good boy, he’s basically got sporty, good boy Cheong-san’s back.
Dae su from All of Us Are Dead
Last but not least is Dae-su, whose role as comic relief provides levity during dark times. His memorable one-liners are a testament to his character’s impact on lightening up an otherwise grim atmosphere. Though he may not be at the forefront like other characters, Dae-su’s humor is a much-needed respite for both characters within the show and viewers alike.
In conclusion, these five characters from ‘All of Us Are Dead’ have woven themselves into the fabric of this gripping series. Their individual journeys and interpersonal dynamics contribute significantly to the show’s success and its lasting legacy within the zombie genre.
