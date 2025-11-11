22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

Decorating a Christmas tree with our family is probably among the best childhood memories we have. However, not everyone likes the thought of cutting down the evergreens, so people came up with an idea to replace them with artificial trees. And now, as the boundaries of imagination are only expanding, the most recent trend is the DIY Christmas trees!
For the spaces, that couldn’t fit an actual tree, or for the people, who want to make the holidays even more special, a DIY Christmas decoration is a great project. That way, you can pick the size, the color, the style, and the texture entirely on your own, and make the tree and the Christmas decorations look like a beautiful accessory, complementing the room decor. What is more, that way it will definitely be one of a kind! To give you some ideas, we have made a selection of some DIY decoration ideas that we liked a lot. What will yours look like this year?
1. Egg Carton Christmas Tree
(author: unknown)
2. Floating Ornament Christmas Tree
(link)
3. Wrapping Paper Christmas Tree
(link)
4. Ladder Christmas Tree
(link)
5. Shelf-made Christmas Tree
(link)
6. Tripod Christmas Tree
(link)
7. Felt Ball Christmas Tree
(link)
8. Cardholder Christmas Tree
(link)
9. Hardcover Christmas Tree
(link)
10. Balloon Christmas Tree
(link)
11. Wine Cork Christmas Tree
(link)
12. Driftwood Christmas Tree
(link)
13. Book Sculpture Christmas Tree
(link)
14. Wall Collection Christmas Tree
(link)
15. Button Christmas Tree
(link)
16. Dry Wood Christmas Tree
(link)
17. Broccoli Salad Christmas Tree
(link)
18. Light Christmas Tree
(link)
19. Newspaper Christmas Tree
(link)
20. Strawberry Chocolate Christmas Tree
(link)
21. 2-D Gift Bag Christmas Tree
(link)
22. Cushion Christmas Tree
(link)
