22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

by

Decorating a Christmas tree with our family is probably among the best childhood memories we have. However, not everyone likes the thought of cutting down the evergreens, so people came up with an idea to replace them with artificial trees. And now, as the boundaries of imagination are only expanding, the most recent trend is the DIY Christmas trees!

For the spaces, that couldn’t fit an actual tree, or for the people, who want to make the holidays even more special, a DIY Christmas decoration is a great project. That way, you can pick the size, the color, the style, and the texture entirely on your own, and make the tree and the Christmas decorations look like a beautiful accessory, complementing the room decor. What is more, that way it will definitely be one of a kind! To give you some ideas, we have made a selection of some DIY decoration ideas that we liked a lot. What will yours look like this year?

1. Egg Carton Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(author: unknown)

2. Floating Ornament Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas
22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas
22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

3. Wrapping Paper Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas
22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

4. Ladder Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

5. Shelf-made Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

6. Tripod Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

7. Felt Ball Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

8. Cardholder Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

9. Hardcover Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas
22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

10. Balloon Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

11. Wine Cork Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

12. Driftwood Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

13. Book Sculpture Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

14. Wall Collection Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas
22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

15. Button Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

16. Dry Wood Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

17. Broccoli Salad Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

18. Light Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

19. Newspaper Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

20. Strawberry Chocolate Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

21. 2-D Gift Bag Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

22. Cushion Christmas Tree

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

(link)

See 20 Creative DIY Christmas Ornament Ideas

22 Creative DIY Christmas Tree Ideas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
It Looks Like Eleven Created the Upside Down, Doesn’t It?
3 min read
May, 31, 2022
Sam Rockwell: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Laugh Away The Fatigue Of Being A Human With These 90 Hilariously Relatable Posts
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
How the Teutuls Are Repairing Their Relationship on American Chopper
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2019
Woman Reveals 2 Major Symptoms Her Doctor Misunderstood Before Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Fans Threaten to Leave MacGuyver Over George Eads Exit
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.