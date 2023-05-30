With more than three decades of experience as an actor, it’s safe to say Harold Perrineau is an industry legend, what with the handful of blockbuster roles he takes credit for. Perrineau is an American actor well-versed in both films and television series. He has also done a bit of stage acting.
Harold Perrineau joined the league of Hollywood staple actors as early as the 1990s and still holds his own in spite of the very competitive industry he finds himself. In the budding years of his career, he gained prominence after picking up roles in popular movies and TV shows such as Smoke (1995), The Edge (1997), The Best Man (1999), Oz (1997–2003), and Lost (2004-2010). Beyond giving the perfect interpretation to every role he plays, Perrineau has also been awarded for his efforts. Here are some revealing facts about the award-winning American actor, Harold Perrineau, you probably didn’t know.
1. Harold Perrineau Changed His Name Before Joining Screen Actors Guild
While he is widely known as Harold Perrineau, an interesting fact about the Lost actor is that he was actually born Harold Williams. His father, Harold Williams, and mother, Sylvia Perrineau, were never married, thus, he switched between their last names as a child but later settled on his father’s surname. However, when it was time to join the Screen Actors Guild, Harold realized there was another member with the name Harold Williams. Consequently, he took his mother’s maiden name, thus the moniker – Harold Perrineau.
2. He Is An Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Alum
Harold Perrineau is not just talented in his craft but he got professional training to hone his skills. He bagged his college degree at Shenandoah University (Shenandoah Conservatory) where he studied music & theater. He is also an alum of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater where he received lessons from some of the best dance professionals to perfect his dancing skills. Perrineau apparently prepared himself to take the entertainment industry by storm by acquiring the necessary skills from some of the best institutions and this has obviously paid off for him over the years.
3. The American Actor Grew Up With Four Brothers
Far from being an only child or son, Harold Perrineau had the pleasure of sharing his childhood with four brothers. Born in Brooklyn, New York City, Perrineau was raised alongside four brothers – Anthony, Bryan, Lance, and Malik Summers. Among his brothers, only Malik is a public figure as he has also ventured into the movie industry but mostly works behind the cameras in the costume and wardrobe department. Though mostly known as the younger brother of his famous movie star brother, Malik has also made a name for himself in the industry and is known for his contributions to the success of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) to mention a few. For the foregoing, Malik worked in the costume department and his only acting credit so far is in Unknown Soldier (2004) where he portrayed Ray.
4. Harold Perrineau Has Been Acting Since 1987
It is on record that Harold Perrineau has been active as an actor since 1987 and the years have been kind to him. His first credited role was achieved on the set of Fame (1986-1987) as a Fame Dancer and you can say he hit the ground running as he made his screen debut appearing in 18 episodes of the television series. He continued to bag more prominent roles in both movies and television series, notable among them are Smoke (1995), Romeo + Juliet (1996), The Best Man (1999), Oz (19997-2003), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and ABC’s hit show Lost (2004-2010). His role as the autistic brother of Desna named Dean in Claws won him an NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Perrineau is currently making waves with his role as Boyd Stevens in From.
5. He Is Building A Musical Career
You may know him as an accomplished actor but an interesting fact about Harold Perrineau is that he is also making headway into the music industry. He released his debut single “Stay Strong” in 2007 and has been working on his debut album dubbed Seeker. His collaboration with music producer Tomo in der Muhlen seemingly paid off as he released the first single from the album – “Moving On” on October 15, 2011. Aside from his studio efforts, Harold is also big on live shows with the whole trappings of a full band, including guitars, drums, and keyboards.
6. Harold Perrineau Is Married To A Former Actress and Model
Beyond his successful career, Harold Perrineau is also a success on the home front. The 5′ 10½″ tall actor has been married to Brittany Perrineau since August 27, 2002. His wife is a former model and actress known for her roles in projects like Felon (2008), Lost (2004), and Saving Face (2004). Harold and Brittany Perrineau’s union produced three daughters – Aurora Robinson Perrineau (born September 23, 1994), Wynter Perrineau (born May 7, 2008), and Holiday Grace (born March 21, 2013). Harold Perrineau’s daughters are following their father’s footsteps into the TV industry, Aurora Perrineau is an actress and model best known for Jem and the Holograms (2015) and Prodigal Son while Wynter is also an actress known for People You May Know (2017) and L.A.’s Finest (2019).