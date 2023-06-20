Eric Stonestreet is a name that might ring a bell for fans of the TV show Modern Family. He played the fun-loving Cameron Tucker and brought a lot of laughs and heart to the show. His character, Cam, was part of one of the first main gay couples on a big network show. Needless to say, that was a big step for representation on TV. Stonestreet’s work has made a big difference in how people see diverse characters on their screens.
But he isn’t just about one TV show. He’s been in lots of different things, from movies to theater, and he’s shown he can play all sorts of characters. He’s left a mark on the industry with his talent and hard work. But there’s a lot more to Stonestreet than what you see on the screen. So, let’s dive in. Here are 6 things you didn’t know about Eric Stonestreet.
How Did Eric Stonestreet Get Started In Acting?
Eric Stonestreet was born in Kansas City, the son of a teacher’s aide and a retail business owner. As a child, he wanted to become a clown and created the character named Fizbo. By the age of 11, he was performing at younger children’s birthday parties with this character. Stonestreet later attended Piper High School and Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in sociology in 1996.
It was at university that he made his stage debut in Prelude to a Kiss, a role he won after auditioning on a dare. Following this, he appeared in All My Sons and Twelfth Night. Stonestreet also studied at The Second City Training Center in Chicago. After completing his training, he moved to Los Angeles to begin his professional acting career.
Eric Stonestreet’s Previous Notable TV Appearances
Stonestreet has had important roles in TV shows. One of his first big parts was on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He played a character named Ronnie Litre, who worked in the crime lab. But Stonestreet is most famous for playing Cameron Tucker on the show Modern Family. His character, Cameron, is funny and lovable. Besides TV shows, Stonestreet also did voice acting for the animated movie The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel, where he played a character named Duke.
Eric Stonestreet’s Film Debut Was In ‘Almost Famous’
The actor first appeared in the movie Almost Famous in 2000. This movie tells the story of a young writer for a famous music magazine in the 1970s. Stonestreet played a small part as Sheldon, a hotel worker. Even though it was a small role, it helped him start his acting career. This role led to bigger roles later, like his role as Cameron Tucker in the popular TV show Modern Family.
He Almost Didn’t Get The Role Of Cameron Tucker In “Modern Family”
Well-known for his role as Cameron Tucker in the famous sitcom Modern Family, he almost didn’t get the role. It seems the ABC network had some doubts about casting him. However, Jeff Greenberg, the casting director, saw something special in Stonestreet. Greenberg believed in Stonestreet’s talent and worked hard to convince the network to cast him.
He Is Straight Despite Assumptions And Has Been Engaged Since 2021
Eric Stonestreet is actually straight in real life, despite playing a gay character in Modern Family. This has led to some confusion among fans, but Stonestreet has humorously referred to himself as “openly straight” to clear up any misunderstandings. His on-screen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is gay in real life, has even jokingly referred to Stonestreet as “gay-for-pay.”
However, Stonestreet is a strong supporter of LGBT causes, showing his commitment to equality and representation. In fact, Stonestreet has been in a relationship with pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer since 2016. They got engaged in August 2021 after dating for more than five years.
The Nominations & Awards Eric Stonestreet Has Received
Altogether, Stonestreet is a talented actor who has received many nominations and awards for his work. Most notably, his role as Cameron Tucker in the TV show Modern Family has garnered him significant recognition. He has been nominated three times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2010, 2011, and 2012, winning the award twice in 2010 and 2012. This same role earned him three Golden Globe Award nominations in 2010, 2011, and 2013.
The actor was also nominated for a Gold Derby TV Award in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2019, with the 2019 nomination being for Comedy Supporting Actor of the Decade. Not only that, he also received nominations for the Actor award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series in 2015.