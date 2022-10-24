Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Life Since Becoming Bachelor Famous

Kaitlyn Bristowe grew up in Canada with a ballerina mother and a dance scholarship. She didn’t know what her future had in store for her, but she knew it would involve dance. Growing up, the 37-year-old never imagined being part of a reality television series that would turn her into a household name. This is primarily because she was born in 1985, and reality television did not exist during her childhood. She was barely an adult when The Bachelor franchise first aired, and she didn’t dream of being ‘the girl who didn’t get picked’ by a man who had 20-something women to choose from.
While there may be plenty of young women today who dream of one day being the girl who dates one guy along with her 30 new friends, girls born in the 80s didn’t dream that. Kaitlyn Bristowe, however, managed to take heartbreak and turn it into a series of wins. What’s she been up to since her Bachelor days?
Kaitlyn Bristowe: The Bachelor Hopeful
On January 5, 2015, Bristowe made her reality television appearance. She was one of 30 women hoping to find love with former bachelorette Andi Dorfman’s cast-off, Chris Soules. A sweet farmer from Iowa, all he seemed to want in those days was a woman to call his wife, a family to raise, and to spend his life living and working on the farm his family-owned. Kaitlyn Bristowe thought she might be the one to be part of that with him. It was apparent to fans that the two had chemistry, but he ultimately decided she was not the one for him. She came in third place in the end.
Kaitlyn Bristowe: The Bachelorette
On May 19, 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe was no longer the heartbroken woman who didn’t earn the love of farmer Chris. Instead, she was breaking barriers. She was the season 11 Bachelorette – kind of. She and one other girl from her own season were both announced as being The Bachelorette, but only one of them would go all the way.
The men who came into the house on night one had to vote to see which woman they’d like to get to know the best. It was not Britt Nelson. Bristowe went on to become engaged to Shawn Booth. Famed Bachelor star Nick Viall is the one who came in second – for the second time on the show – before going on to become the Bachelor himself. He’s a fan favorite. She and Booth became engaged on national television, and their relationship lasted three years. In Bachelor/Bachelorette years – that’s a lifetime.
Dancing With the Stars
Kaitlyn Bristowe’s time on reality television led her to other starring roles. She was part of Dancing with the Stars – which is amazing because she is actually a dancer. She was paired with Artem Chigvintsev. They were so good that they won season 29 of the hit reality show.
Back to the Bachelor
Following the departure of Chris Harrison as the host of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, the franchise needed a new host. For the time being, they tapped Kaitlyn Bristowe as their interim host. She hosted both seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette, and she had a great time doing it.
Other Opportunities
Since 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe has launched a wine label, a music career, and a hair accessory company, and she’s hosted a podcast. She is currently doing just about everything, and she’s found love again. This time around, she’s planning her dream wedding to the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and it’s a good thing for all of them. She’s happy, thriving, and doing well.
Kaitlyn Bristowe is planning her wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick. He was also part of the Bachelorette franchise. They went public with their relationship in January 2019, and they are happier than ever. He asked her to be his wife in May of 2021, and the wedding planning is in full swing. The only problem they are facing right now is that her fiancé wants a huge wedding, but all the weddings postponed due to COVID have all the venues booked for years.
She wants to get married right now, but they are struggling to find a location large enough for them to make it happen. It looks as if a New Year’s Eve date is what they’re angling for, but we can’t say for certain whether or not that will happen.