Nadia Bjorlin: Career and Personal Life of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star

Days of Our Lives star Nadia Bjorlin is one of soap opera’s most talented actresses. The beautiful actress left audiences in awe with her portrayal as Chloe Lane on the NBC/Peacock soap opera. For almost two decades, Bjorlin made off-and-on appearances as Chloe Lane from 1999 to 2023.
So far, Nadia Bjorlin’s 25-year acting career has been defined by her work on Days of Our Lives. However, like her character on the show, Bjorlin is a talented singer, as well as a performer and model. Here’s a comprehensive look at the Days actress Nadia Bjorlin’s career and personal life.
Nadia Bjorlin’s Father Was Ulf Bjorlin
Nadia Bjorlin’s last name is famous among opera music enthusiasts. The late Swedish composer and conductor Ulf Björlin was Nadia Bjorlin’s father. Her mother, Fary Björlin (née Dadashi), was an Iranian interior designer. The actress was born the second child and only daughter of her parents.
Nadia Bjorlin was born in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 2, 1980. Although an American by birth, she is Swedish from her father’s side and Iranian from her mother’s side. As such, the actress is fluent in English, Swedish, and Farsi (Iran). In addition to these languages, Bjorlin was schooled in Italian, French, and Russian.
She Comes From A Large Family
Nadia Bjorlin comes from a large family. She has two biological brothers, Ulf Bjorlin (older and named after their father) and Jean-Paul Bjorlin (younger brother). She also has five half-siblings from her parents’ previous marriages. From her father’s previous marriage, she’s the half-sister of Henrik Bjorlin and Fredrik Bjorlin. Her three half-siblings from her mother’s previous marriage include Katja Bjorlin, Kaj Bjorlin, and Kamilla Bjorlin.
Nadia Bjorlin’s Early Life
Although she was born in the United States, Nadia Bjorlin moved to Sweden with her parents when she was an infant. However, the family moved back and forth between Sweden and the United States in her early years because of her father’s work. When Nadia Bjorlin was 7, her family stayed permanently in the United States. In her first two years of High School, Bjorlin attended Palm Beach County School of the Arts in Florida (later split into Dreyfoos School of the Arts & Bak Middle School of the Arts).
Greatly influenced by her father’s excellent work in opera, Nadia Bjorlin was more interested in singing in her early years than acting. When her family lived in Florida, she was a member and performed with the Palm Beach Opera, nationally and internationally. After her family moved to New York City, she attended the Professional Children’s School. At the time, Nadia Bjorlin studied alongside big names such as Macaulay Culkin, Julia Stiles, and Gaby Hoffmann.
Nadia Bjorlin Began Her Acting Career On Days of Our Lives
Nadia Bjorlin’s singing career was already on the rise by the late 1990s. The actress won the Metro Lyric Opera Competition in 1999. Although she wasn’t against acting, Bjorlin naturally settled as a professional singer. However, NBC wanted to cast a young actress who could sing opera. The contract indicated it would be a permanent role. Not one to back out from an opportunity to sing opera, Nadia Bjorlin landed the role of Chloe Lane in Days of Our Lives.
The character was created by Days’ then-head writer, Tom Langan, and introduced by Ken Corday and Langan. Bjorlin originated the character, first appearing on November 24, 1999. The character was introduced in Salem to reunite with Nancy Wesley (Patrika Darbo), her birth mother, having lived in an orphanage for 15 years. Nadia Bjorlin’s first contract expired on June 13, 2003. She continued appearing in a recurring role until September 16, 2005.
Nadia Bjorlin returned to the role on November 29, 2007, until her second exit in September 2011. In 2023, Bjorlin returned briefly to Days, departing after the September 25, 2013 episode. After a two-year hiatus, Bjorlin returned in 2015, making on-and-off appearances for the next five years. She became a regular from December 3, 2020, until her final appearance on October 12, 2023. About a week earlier, on October 6, 2023, it was announced Nadia Bjorlin and John-Paul Lavoisier were exiting Days of Our Lives. For her performance as Chloe Lane, Nadia Bjorlin received two Soap Hub Awards in 2020 and 2021 for Favorite Days of Our Lives Actress.
Nadia Bjorlin’s Other Acting Projects
Days of Our Lives may have been her acting debut, but it didn’t stop the multi-talented Nadia Bjorlin from expanding her acting career. Bjorlin made her feature film debut in 2002, playing Tracie in The Marriage Undone. Bjorlin continued to make guest appearances in several other TV shows. She returned to the big screen in 2007. She was cast in a supporting role as Faith in If I Had Known I Was a Genius. The movie also starred Whoopi Goldberg, Sharon Stone, and Tara Reid.
With her success in Days of Our Lives, Nadia Bjorlin’s acting profile increased, especially on television. She began appearing as a guest star on several top TV shows from 2010. These include NCIS (2010), Two and a Half Men (2010), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2012), Anger Management (2013), and 2 Broke Girls. Nadia Bjorlin played Lara in web series Venice the Series from 2009 to 2017. Her last released movie credit was in 2022, where she played Ryan Aikens.
Nadia Bjorlin’s Personal Life
Nadia Bjorlin has been involved in several high-profile relationships. In the early 2000s, she reportedly dated Los Angeles radio personality Frank Kramer and Bruce Willis. She was also romantically linked with producer Daniel Sadek. One of her longest relationships has been with her Days of Our Lives co-star Brandon Beemer, who she dated for seven years until they split in 2013.
Soon after, Nadia Bjorlin began dating property developer and home builder Grant Turnbull. The couple were engaged in August 2014 and married less than a year later on May 15, 2015. The marriage has produced two children, Torin Mathias Turnbull and Viggo Sebastian Turnbull. While the exceptional Nadia Bjorlin made her exit from Days of Our Lives in October 2023, fans welcomed Serena Scott Thomas to Salem.
