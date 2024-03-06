Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire – Who Stars in the Anticipated Sequel?

The 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong brought together two iconic titans in a monumental battle for the ages, marking a significant moment in cinema history. The plot centred around the clash between the mighty Godzilla and the formidable Kong, leading to the coining of the term “Monsterverse.” This epic showdown thrilled audiences with its stunning visual effects and intense action sequences.
On March 29, 2024, director Adam Wingard is set to deliver the sequel, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. As the two Titans confront a massive, deadly enemy concealed within our planet that threatens both the existence of their race and our own, this new Monsterverse entry promises to dive further into the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond. So, let’s break down the cast ahead of its release, delving into the reprising roles as well as the fresh new characters.
Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews
Rebecca Hall, born on May 3, 1982, in London, England, rose to prominence in the film industry through her captivating performances in acclaimed movies such as The Town, The Prestige, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. It was her role in the latter film that earned her the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009. However, it was her portrayal of Ilene Andrews in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong that truly showcased her talent and versatility on screen. As the British Monarch anthropological linguist, Ilene works closely with Kong and becomes the adoptive mother of Jia, the only human with whom Kong communicates. In Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Hall will lead the picture once again as she reprises her iconic role.
Dan Stevens as Trapper
Dan Stevens is a fine example of a British talent who has successfully made the transition from British television to Hollywood fame in recent years. Stevens first gained recognition for his role in the popular television series Downton Abbey, where he enthralled audiences with his charismatic performance as Matthew Crawley, a middle-class solicitor whose snobbery is outweighed by his charm. From here, he then went on to star in the acclaimed indie thriller, The Guest, portraying a ruthless ex-soldier with sociopathic tendencies. What’s more, Stevens further solidified his Hollywood status with his role as the Beast in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, winning over fans with his endearing and emotive portrayal. In The New Empire, he will take on the role of Trapper, a new sidekick to Ilene. Based on the official trailer, it seems his signature wit and charm is very much present.
Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes
With his roles in some of the most critically acclaimed TV series in recent memory, Brian Tyree Henry has emerged as a major player in the television industry. With that said, his breakout role came in the highly acclaimed television series Atlanta, showcasing his versatility and breadth. This role gained him tremendous notoriety and thrust him into the public eye. As his stardom continued to climb, he was nominated for an Oscar in 2023 for his performance in the movie Causeway, adding to his already impressive resume.
In 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Tyree Henry played Bernie Hayes, a dedicated conspiracy theorist who discovers dark secrets about Monarch. In The New Empire, he will reprise this role and it appears he will work closely with the movie’s two protagonists. So, it will be interesting to see what the conspiracy theorist uncovers next as tension and carnage escalate in the anticipated sequel.
Fala Chen (Unknown Role)
Although her role is currently kept under wraps, Fala Chen appears briefly in the trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Considering she is a rapidly rising star in the industry, this casting choice is both intriguing and exciting. Fala Chen first caught the attention of mainstream audiences with her captivating performance as Li in Marvel Studios’ kung-fu fantasy epic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, we can only hope that she will bring forth her martial arts masters in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire for a fresh spin of action.
Kaylee Hottle as Jia
Although only three years have passed, Kaylee Hottle has transformed from a timid young girl to a powerful warrior in the trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. As of yet, her role as Jia, the deaf orphaned Iwi girl who formed a bond with Kong, is the biggest role in her acting portfolio. However, it appears she steps even further centre stage in the sequel, which will surely only propel her to larger heights of fame after the movie is released. In real life, Hottle is actually deaf, and her Hollywood success has acted as an excellent source of inspiration for many young talents to venture into the realm of acting as such roles continue to open up. If you want to read more about the Monsterverse, here’s our hypothesis on whether Kong could actually beat Godzilla.
