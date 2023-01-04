Home
Sam Raimi Will Produce A Horror-Thriller Called “Don’t Move”

Credit: 50 States of Fright

A Pair of Newcomers Will Direct The Sam Raimi Produced Film

Are you excited to see Sam Raimi direct his first horror movie in nearly 13 years? Well, shut down those dreams as the Evil Dead filmmaker is only producing Don’t Move. The upcoming horror-thriller is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who partnered with Raimi on his anthology series 50 States of Fright. Don’t Move is written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who also penned Intruders. Don’t Move’s premise is insane (in a good way) as it’s about a murderer who injects a woman with a paralytic agent, forcing her to run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down.

Don’t Move sounds like a wild combination between Malignant, Chucky, and The Thing, which should make for a memorable feature. Thus far, the feature is simply in the pre-production phase, so no actors are attached to the project. Raimi and his crew are surely happy about bringing this twisted tale to the big screen soon:

“Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light,” Raimi said. “I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!”

Credit: 50 States of Fright

It’s Been A While Since Sam Raimi Directed A Horror Feature

While this sounds like a nice vehicle for Schindler and Netto, it does kind of suck that one of the masters of horror is only producing this feature. Don’t Move could turn out to be a modern classic, but the premise is right up Sam Raimi’s style. The filmmaker hasn’t done any horror films since the excellent and underrated Drag Me to Hell. Granted, you can say that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also horror. The Marvel film had several big notable elements from the genre that elevated it. However, it appears that 50 States of Fright will be the best horror fans can do right now from Raimi. He directed three episodes of his anthology series, though nothing much has come out of the failed Quibi experiment.

Regardless, horror has been on an upswing as of late with a mix of excellent original features such as The Black Phone, X, Pearl, Smile, and Terrifier 2. It’s good to know that more original and out-of-the-box stuff is being green-lit. Hopefully, Schindler and Netto can knock this one out of the park. The duo is a relative newcomer to the world of features. Though names like Wes Craven, John Carpenter, Ari Aester, James Wan, and Jordan Peele came out of the gate with something incredible.

Credit: Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness

Don’t Move Is Set To Be Released in Early 2023

Don’t Move is produced by Raimi, Lebovici, and Zainab Azizi. Recently, Hammerstone Studios, Raimi Productions, and Capstone Studios partnered to produce the action-thriller Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgard, which is currently in post-production. Raimi Productions is also working on Sony Pictures’ prehistoric thriller 65, starring Adam Driver. An awesome new trailer was just released for the upcoming film, and the Oscar nomination seems to once again prove why directors like Quentin Tarantino call him one of the best actors in the world.

65 is set to be released on March 17, 2023. It’ll have stiff competition since Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes out on the same day. Given the murky future of the current DCEU, perhaps the sequel won’t do as well as previously projected. We’ll surely keep you updated on the release of Don’t Move. There’s no set release date for the upcoming horror thriller nor has a production date for the feature been confirmed.

What We Can Expect From Catwoman: Hunted

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

