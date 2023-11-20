Everything You Need to Know About Madame Web

Madame Web is an upcoming movie in the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe aka The MCU. However, the movie will be unique due to the fact that exists within its own eclectic realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is known as the SSU, aka Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which began in 2018 with Venom.
Madame Web will mark an important entry into the SSU as it will offer ample opportunity for an array of crossovers and spin offs as many comic book characters are introduced to the screen. Upon the release of the official trailer, many questions around Madame Web have finally been answered. However, a level of intrigue still lingers as the presence of many classic characters have been unveiled. So, here’s everything we know about Madame Web.
What Is the Plot of Madame Web?
Madame Web, also known as Cassandra Webb, is a fascinating Marvel character renowned for her extraordinary psychic abilities and her role as a powerful seer. Introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 in 1980, Madame Web’s origin story is shrouded in mystery. Afflicted with a degenerative neuromuscular disorder that left her paralyzed and blind, Cassandra’s powers emerged as a result of her desperate longing for independence. Gifted with precognition and telepathy, she became a crucial figure in the Marvel universe, guiding and assisting various key characters through her visions. Madame Web’s greatest connection lies with Spider-Man, as she frequently aids him in his battles against formidable foes.
The SSU’s Madame Web will be set in the same universe as Morbius, and the Tom Hardy led Venom movies. While it is staying respectful to the classic comics, the Hollywood treatment will change certain story aspects to make for an original experience. Most notably, the central character Cassandra Webb will not be portrayed as an older woman. To that, Dakota Johnson will star as the titular character.
Given Johnson’s age and based on the trailer’s content, its evident that the film will serve as an origin story. Working alongside Ben Parker, the movie will chart Cassandra’s vocation as a paramedic. However, as she starts to realise her powers, she forms a bond with a group of young women who also possess magnificent gifts. As the group of powerful women form a close allegiance, they soon find themselves up against the villainous Ezekiel. From here, the movie will serve as an origin story for not only Madame Web but also Spider-Girl and Arachne.
Meet the Cast of Madame Web
Madame Web will boast an impressive array of Hollywood talent. At the forefront of the movie is Dakota Johnson, who has already showcased her ability to command the screen with her lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey. Although the film appears to be very much be her vehicle, she will be elevated by an ensemble of rising talent. These emerging stars include Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin, and Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims.
Furthermore, the famed characters Ben and Mary Parker will feature in the movie. Adam Scott will star as Ben, and Emma Roberts will star as Mary. The inclusion of these two characters has kickstarted a lot of conversation around the plot of the film. Based on the official trailer, it is revealed that Adam Scott’s Ben is Cassandra’s colleague and fellow paramedic. In the comics, Ben Parker is the uncle to Peter Parker who later becomes known as Spider-Man. Mary Parker, Peter’s mother, is the sister to Ben. So, it is unknown how the movie will handle these character’s early stories before the arrival of Peter. As a result, this has led many moviegoers to speculate that Mary is carrying an unborn Peter in the movie.
When Will Madame Web Be Released?
After the unexpected critical and commercial failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, many Spider-Man projects were shelved or put on hold. This included an anticipated solo film centred around Silver Sable and Black Cat. However, after Sony developed the SSU alongside the studio’s collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, those ideas were shelved in favour of Madame Web.
After Madame Web was officially confirmed in 2019, the movie has been continuing to build anticipation. Within four days of the trailer landing, it racked up 16 million views. So, it’s fair to say that the film is gearing up for box office success. Madame Web is scheduled for release on February 14, 2024. Considering the success of Deadpool in 2016, which also opened on Valentine’s day weekend, Sony is clearly looking to draw in similar figures with its strategic release of Madame Web.
Follow Us