Top 5 Christmas Horror Movies

The Christmas genre in movies began its journey with timeless classics like It’s a Wonderful Life, evoking sentimental and heartwarming tales that captured the true spirit of the holiday season. These films portrayed the magic of Christmas while reinforcing themes of love, family, and self-discovery. However, as time progressed, the genre took a turn towards slapstick humor and outrageous antics, exemplified by the iconic films Home Alone and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
These films provided a perfect blend of laughter and chaos, offering a more lighthearted approach to Christmas. Yet, beyond the mainstream appeal, another sub-genre emerged – Christmas horror movies. These films revolutionized the festive genre, targeting adult audiences and exploring darker themes during the holiday season. With chilling atmospheres and unexpected twists, Christmas horror movies carved their own niche, imparting a unique spin on the traditional festive genre, ensuring that the holiday season caters to all cinematic tastes. So, here’s 5 Christmas horror movies you need to watch this holiday season.
5. Wind Chill (2007)
Released in 2007, Wind Chill takes place on a chilling Christmas Eve, immersing viewers in the claustrophobic confines of a broken down car stranded in the desolate wilderness. The film follows two college students, played by Emily Blunt and Ashton Holmes, who reluctantly team up for a ride home during the holiday season. However, their journey takes a sinister turn when they encounter ghostly apparitions and malevolent forces that seem to be tied to the car’s mysterious past. Despite slipping under the radar somewhat, Wind Chill received mostly warm reviews, particularly for Emily Blunt’s powerful and captivating performance, which marked an early defining role for the now triumphant actress.
4. Rare Exports (2010)
Rare Exports is a 2015 movie that successfully blends horror, action, and adventure into the beloved Christmas genre. Set in the remote northern regions of Finland, the film revolves around a young boy named Pietari, who stumbles upon the shocking discovery that the real Santa Claus is not the jolly gift-giver depicted in popular culture. Pietari learns that Santa is, in fact, a monstrous being with a dark agenda. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers a massive excavation site where a team of scientists are uncovering the remains of ancient elves and capturing them. This unique twist on the Christmas mythology immerses viewers in a thrilling narrative that subverts expectations. With its suspenseful atmosphere, exhilarating action sequences, and unexpected turns, Rare Exports offers a refreshing and chilling take on the holiday season, making it a perfect watch at Christmas.
3. Krampus (2015)
Krampus has become a cult Christmas horror classic, spinning a chilling tale that has enthralled audiences since its release. Set during the festive season, the film follows a dysfunctional family who inadvertently summon Krampus, the ancient demon who punishes those who have lost their Christmas spirit. As chaos ensues and the family finds themselves trapped in a snowstorm, they must band together to survive the nightmarish creatures that accompany Krampus.
What makes Krampus such a sinister Christmas classic is its perfect balance between horror and a light-hearted undertone. While the film presents terrifying creatures and bloodcurdling moments, it still manages to incorporate elements of humor and lightheartedness to take the edge off the horror. This juxtaposition of horrifying imagery and dark humor has cemented Krampus as a unique and beloved entry in the holiday horror genre, offering a twisted yet strangely comforting alternative to traditional Christmas films.
2. Gremlins (1984)
Hitting theaters in 1984, amidst an array of iconic films, Gremlins managed to stand out with its unique charm, thanks to its pioneering blend of comedy and horror, cleverly set against the festive backdrop of Christmas. Directed by Joe Dante, the film follows the misadventures of a young man named Billy, who receives a mysterious creature called a Mogwai as a Christmas gift. However, when the creature’s three vital rules are broken, chaos ensues as the Mogwai multiplies and spawns malevolent and mischievous gremlins that wreak havoc on the small town.
This innovative and thrilling combination of light-hearted comedy and spine-chilling horror proved to be a winning formula, captivating audiences and earning the film a lasting legacy. What’s more, Gremlins not only solidified its position as a classic in both genres but also inspired future films to adopt similar elements of comedy and horror. With its memorable characters, engaging storyline, and the creation of the now iconic Gizmo, Gremlins managed to enchant audiences worldwide and became a blockbuster success, grossing an impressive $212.9 million against a modest budget of $11 million.
1. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
The Nightmare Before Christmas is undoubtedly a trailblazing movie that seamlessly combines various genres, exemplifying the unique vision of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton. This dark fantasy film follows the enchanting journey of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles upon the wondrous world of Christmas. Driven by a desire to bring something new to his own holiday, Jack becomes captivated by the joy and beauty of Christmas, leading him to hatch a plan to take control of the holiday season.
This imaginative twist on the traditional Christmas tale not only challenges the boundaries between two distinct holidays but also explores the themes of self-discovery, the power of individuality, and the overwhelming force of love and understanding. With its ability to flawlessly exist within both Halloween and Christmas themes, The Nightmare Before Christmas effortlessly weaves together elements of subtle horror, laugh-out-loud comedy, and enchanting musical numbers, ensuring that it appeals to audiences of all ages. With that said, the result is a cinematic masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on popular culture.
