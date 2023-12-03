6 Best Christmas Movies for Adults

In the 1980s, it became common practice for action movies to be set around Christmas time. This theme was arguably made popular with the smash hit 1987 movie, Lethal Weapon. However, the trend carried on and many other classic action movies followed, using Christmas as a backdrop. These movies became classics in the action genre and also cemented themselves into the Christmas movie category.
Although Christmas movie classics like Home Alone and Elf can be enjoyed by the whole family, there is a selection of Christmas movies that are aimed directly at adults. Whether they are spliced with crude humour or intense action, these movies are definitely not suitable for children. So, here’s 6 Christmas movies for adults to watch while the kids are tucked up in bed waiting for old Saint Nick.
6. Fatman (2020)
Mel Gibson has been attempting to navigate a career revival for over a decade. Out of his many comeback attempts, some have landed whereas others haven’t. In 2020, Fatman served as a solid return to form for Gibson. The movie focuses on Chris (Gibson), a rowdy Santa Claus who is fighting the decline of his business as he faces bankruptcy and foreclosure. To make matters worse, when he delivers coal to a spoilt brat on Christmas eve, the child hires a ruthless hitman to kill him. What results is a bizarre movie that shifts themes effortlessly. Spliced with dark humour and dazzling action, Fatman still manages to carry a heartwarming undertone that would make it fitting for the whole family if it wasn’t for the violent mayhem that unfolds at the end of the picture.
5. The Night Before (2015)
The Night Before is a hilariously raunchy Christmas comedy that offers a fresh take on the holiday season. The film revolves around three best friends, played by Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Anthony Mackie, as they embark on their annual tradition of partying on Christmas Eve. However, this year is different as they decide to make it their last outing. With the hopes of going out on a bang, the trio set out to find the elusive Nutcracka Ball, a legendary and exclusive party.
The plot unfolds with hilarious misadventures, outrageous escapades, and unexpected encounters that test their friendship. What truly makes The Night Before shine is the effortless chemistry between the three lead stars. Rogen, Gordon-Levitt, and Mackie each bring a perfect blend of humor, wit, and heart to their characters, making it incredibly easy for audiences to relate and root for them. The film’s strength lies in its ability to be an adult Christmas movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The Night Before achieves a delicate balance between being irreverently crude, lighthearted, and skillfully witty, resulting in an enjoyable holiday film.
4.The Ref (1994)
The 1994 movie The Ref is a hidden gem that often gets overshadowed by holiday classics like Christmas Vacation and Home Alone. However, this film serves up a well-layered story that delves into the complexities of family life. The plot revolves around professional burglar, Gus (Denis Leary), who takes a dysfunctional couple (Kevin Spacey and Judy Davis) hostage on Christmas Eve. As the couple’s bitter arguments and family feuds unfold, Gus finds himself mediating the hilarious back and forth. To that, the film provides a surprisingly delicate portrait of the perplexities of family dynamics, capturing the strained atmosphere that the holiday season can bring. With smooth wit and sharp dialogue, The Ref offers a tasteful spin on the holiday genre, standing as a poignant exploration of the challenges families face during Christmas season.
3. Violent Night (2022)
After the success of Stranger Things, David Harbour became one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood. Stranger Things showcased Harbour’s ability to command the screen, and in 2022, he led the action-packed Christmas movie, Violent Night perfect for adults. The thrilling and action-packed movie offers a fresh take on the traditional Christmas film, which helped it quickly become a critical and box office success.
The plot centers on Santa Claus himself, but not as we have seen him before. When doing his rounds on Christmas Eve, the washed up Santa Claus (Harbour) must step up to the mark when a family are taken hostage by a group of mercenaries. As he fights them off one by one, the ruthless criminals soon realise that old Saint Nick is rather ruthless himself and possesses an array of deadly skills. What unfolds is an intense battle between Santa and the criminals, reminiscent of the iconic character John McClane from the Die Hard series. To that, Violent Night cleverly pays homage to classic holiday movies, yet sets itself apart by catering to an adult audience with its unapologetic and brutal violence.
2. Bad Santa (2003)
Released alongside the now iconic Elf in 2003, Bad Santa truly exists within its sub realm of Christmas movie. The plot follows Willie (Billy Bob Thornton), a despicable thief who poses as Santa during the Christmas season in order to rob department stores. Every year, with his friend in tow, Willie finds a new target and bleeds the place dry. Outside of this, he drinks himself into a mess and proves to be a truly miserable person. However, when he is caught in the act by a young boy, Willie’s whole con is thrown into chaos as he starts to befriend the troubled youth.
Bad Santa quickly became a cult classic thanks to its crude humour and wacky plot. However, underneath its absurdity actually lies a character study of a broken man who slowly starts to see the error of his ways. Yet, this is handled in a totally different way than other movies like Scrooged. Resultantly, the film never lets up on its shock value and delivers a tight pace filled with eccentric humour and disastrous hijanks.
1. Die Hard (1988)
There’s no denying that Die Hard is one of the greatest action movies ever made. The film turned the action genre on its head in 1988 when it ditched the larger than life action hero trait and cast Bruce Willis as the protagonist. At the time, Willis was fairly unknown in cinema and his fame lay with the comedy series, Moonlighting. However, with his comedic flair, he brought forth a new type of action hero.
Set on Christmas Eve, the iconic movie, Die Hard, centers on NYPD officer, John McClane. After reluctantly travelling to LA to visit his wife at her Christmas Eve party, John finds himself the only hope for the party when a group of terrorists take the building hostage. As he wages a one-man war against the criminals, they soon realise they may have met their match. With its ruthless fight scenes, slick pacing, and iconic soundtrack, Die Hard has cemented itself as a true action classic. What’s more, the movie has spawned a long debate as to whether the movie is a Christmas film or not. Given that it is set on Christmas Eve, and filled with Christmas music, it’s safe to say it is in fact a Christmas movie. However, its intense violence firmly places it on the list of Christmas movies strictly for adults.
Follow Us