Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind Die Hard

When Die Hard hit movie theaters in 1988, it marked a shift in the state of action movies. By this point, action movies were predominantly forefronted by the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who boasted heavily muscled physiques and portrayed larger than life heroes with epic kill counts. While this character trait still went on, Die Hard made the everyday man more conceivable as an action hero.
The classic action movie follows NYPD policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he visits LA to reconcile with his wife. However, while attending his wife’s Christmas Eve party, the building is overtaken by terrorists. With no one else to save the day, McClane steps up and wages a one-man war against the group of criminals. Die Hard has not only become a classic action movie, it has also been hailed a classic Christmas movie as well. So, let’s take a look into the true story behind this iconic masterpiece.
Die Hard Is Based on a Novel
Not many people know that Die Hard‘s roots lie in the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp. While the movie adaptation deviates slightly from the source material, the fundamental premise remains intact. Just like in the film, the story centers around a brave New York cop who unwittingly finds himself embroiled in a chaotic hostage situation within a towering skyscraper on the fateful night of Christmas Eve. However, in the novel, the central protagonist is named Joseph Leland, an older and retired police officer, setting him apart from the youthful John McClane portrayed by Bruce Willis. Furthermore, Leland’s objective within the building is not to reunite with his wife, but rather to reconnect with his adult daughter and thus protect her from the terrorists. However, in the movie, McClane’s kids are much younger and are at home with their babysitter.
The Actors Who Nearly Starred as John McClane
When Die Hard entered pre-production, it was clear that the studio was seeking a younger actor. Although Sylvester Stallone was initially considered, the producers started to lean towards actors who looked more like everyday men. It was also a requirement that the actor be gifted with a mischievous and comedic flair, considering McClane is rather playful with his words in the movie. Before Willis was cast, the likes of Richard Gere, Don Johnson, and Harrison Ford were approached to star in the movie.
Clint Eastwood’s Interesting Connection to Die Hard
As we mentioned, Die Hard was spawned from the basis of the novel, Nothing Lasts Forever. Long before the rights fell into the laps of Gordon Company Silver Pictures, Clint Eastwood bought the rights to the book. After the success of Dirty Harry, Eastwood was one of the biggest action stars in the world throughout the 70’s and early 80s. He was set to adapt the book and star as the central character, Joseph Leland. It’s fair to assume that Eastwood would have kept that character exactly as he was, considering his age matched that of his. However, Eastwood has displayed a penchant for buying the rights to books and never following through with the project. Therefore, his rights eventually timed out and screenwriters Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza were hired to helm the script.
The Die Hard Script Went Through a Multitude of Changes
In the early stages of development, Jeb Stuart was the first writer to start work on the screenplay for Die Hard. His script saw the character of McClane conveyed as a hench tough guy, however, director John McTiernan expressed how he had grown tired of this persona. As a result, Steven E. de Souza was brought in to revamp the script. His version of the screenplay saw McClane become a more average guy, who was reluctant to be in the situation. However, his heroship shines through from the fact that he must protect his wife.
Furthermore, it has been reported that the Die Hard screenplay saw a massive amount of rewrites. In fact, de Souza was even rewriting the script when principal photography had begun. During pre-production, de Souza took a tour of the building where the movie would be shot and incorporated real-life existing props into the movie’s epic fight scenes. What’s more, many of the scenes in the movie are improvised, as last minute changes to the script were happening constantly throughout filming. Finally, as Bruce Willis was filming Die Hard alongside the sitcom Moonlighting, he requested that de Souza beef up the other character’s roles so he could have less screen time and more downtime off set.
The Story Behind Alan Rickman’s Casting in Die Hard
Although it is hard to imagine anyone but Alan Rickman portraying the menacing Hans Gruber, he actually nearly passed on the role. After McTiernan and producer Joel Silver attended Rickman’s play, Dangerous Liaisons, they agreed that they had found their Gruber. However, Rickman had only appeared on stage and on TV up until this point and didn’t want his first movie to be that of a villain. Fortunately, he changed his mind and delivered an iconic rendition that will be synonymous with his eclectic portfolio for many years to come.
Why Bruce Willis Was Not Featured on the Original Die Hard Poster
Before Die Hard, Bruce Willis was primarily recognized for his comedic prowess, as demonstrated through his roles in the popular TV show Moonlighting and the romantic comedy, Blind Date. His ability to deliver witty one-liners and comedic timing had endeared him to audiences. Consequently, when 20th Century Fox cast him as the lead in the action-packed Die Hard, there was skepticism regarding whether Willis could successfully transition to a serious action star. Fuel was added to this fire when, according to Steven E. de Souza, the first trailer for Die Hard saw the crowd boo and laugh at Willis. As a result, 20th Century Fox removed Willis’ face from the teaser poster. However, when the movie proved to be a success in its opening weekend, Willis was added back in to the poster.
Follow Us