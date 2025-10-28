Who Is Nate Bargatze? 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Comedian

Although Nate Bargatze doesn’t have the loud, in-your-face style of many famous comedians, his calm, measured jokes have quietly earned him a reputation as one of the best storytellers in stand-up today. Not many comics can say their material works across several generations of audiences, but Bargatze’s family-friendly approach has set him apart in a field often fueled by extremes.
While he may not court controversy or chase headlines, Nate Bargatze’s influence in comedy keeps growing. Although his specials and tours have all expanded his reach, what really makes Bargatze stand out is his story. For old and new fans of the comedian, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Nate Bargatze.
1. Nate Bargatze Was Born and Raised in Tennessee
The comedian was born Nathanael Bargatze in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 25, 1979. Growing up in the South profoundly shaped his comedic perspective and approach, often drawing on his Southern roots in his routines. His accent, storytelling, and self-deprecating reflections on Southern life are all part of his comedic identity. Unlike some comics who leave their hometown behind, Bargatze embraces his Tennessee upbringing and often talks about it on stage.
Bargatze attended DuPont Elementary before transferring to Donelson Christian Academy (DCA), a private school in Nashville. Even when the time came for college, he initially chose Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee. After a year, he left Tennessee to study at Western Kentucky University, although he eventually dropped out. Years after his career as a stand-up comic began, he returned to Nashville with his family.
2. Nate Bargatze’s Father Was a Clown and Magician
Nate Bargatze’s parents are Stephen and Carol Bargatze. One surprising fact many people new to Bargatze might not know is that his father worked extensively as a clown. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Stephen’s unique career path undoubtedly influenced Nate’s comfort with performing in front of audiences.
Growing up around his father’s shows gave him a glimpse into the world of entertainment, though he chose stand-up comedy instead of magic. Interestingly, while still finding his footing as a comedian in New York City, Bargatze worked as a barker at the Boston Comedy Club. He did this in exchange for free stage time at the club at night.
3. Nate Bargatze Started His Career in New York City
Although Nate Bargatze is proudly Southern, he had to move out of his “comfort zone” to New York City to kickstart his professional career as a stand-up comic. Like most people who move to New York City to pursue their drama, Bargatze had to work menial jobs to survive. Besides working as a barker, he worked as a FedEx delivery driver and dogwalker. Yet, it took about a year before he landed his first paying job as a stand-up comic. Even in his early years in the city, he performed for little crowds, with mostly single-digit audiences to entertain. It took Bargatze four years before his career had a turning point.
4. Nate Bargatze Was Part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour
Nate Bargatze got a major career boost when he caught Jimmy Fallon’s attention. Fallon, who appreciates clean comedy, invited him to perform on his show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, in 2013. Bargatze quickly became one of Fallon’s favorite comics, appearing multiple times on the show. He was also part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour that same year. In later years, Fallon produced one of Bargatze’s stand-up albums, giving him exposure to a much larger audience.
5. He Had His Breakthrough With Netflix
Nate Bargatze’s persistence and passion for stand-up comedy eventually paid off in 2017. That’s fifteen years since he made his professional debut in 2002. When Netflix launched its 30-minute comedy series The Standups in 2017, it was created to give a platform to lesser-known stand-up comics. Nate Bargatze appeared in the first episode and quickly became a fan favorite. His clean comedy and jokes stood out. Being the exposure his career needed, Bargatze admits his career exploded after that. Since then, Bargatze has released several Netflix stand-up comedy specials and his Amazon Prime Video Hello World comedy special.
6. Nate Bargatze is a Husband and Father
Nate Bargatze married Laura Baines on October 13, 2006. At the time, he wasn’t a name to be reckoned with in stand-up comedy. Bargatze met Baines in his early 20s while they worked at Applebee’s in Nashville. Their marriage has produced a child, daughter Harper Blair Bargatze. While he’s found success as a comedian, Bargatze considers his family his prized jewel. Even before fame and success, he had moved back to Nashville just to ensure his wife and daughter were surrounded by family and friends.
7. Nate Bargatze Was the Highest-grossing Stand-up Comic in 2024
Nate Bargatze has long proven that clean comedy isn’t only funny but can be profitable. His journey from Nashville, Tennessee, to New York and then Los Angeles is one of resilience and talent. Before being chosen to host the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025, Bargatze had a notable career milestone the year before, after being named the highest-grossing stand-up comic by Pollstar. The stand-up comic sold 1.1 million tickets for his 148 shows, raking in over $82 million. However, for the comedian, it isn’t only about making a name but giving back. Nate Bargatze donated $1.15 million to his alma mater, Donelson Christian Academy, for the development of an indoor athletic facility.
