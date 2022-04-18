10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rae Williams

When Netflix announced their new reality show called “The Ultimatum,” fans didn’t know what to expect. All we know is that there are six couples. That’s 12 people, and six of them are ready to be married. The other six aren’t quite sure they are ready. So, the show brings them together, lets them pick a new person to be a trial spouse for, and then they have to decide to break up or get engaged. When Rae Williams told her boyfriend they were going on the show and getting engaged, he was a little hesitant. Now they’re broken up, she’s with someone new, and the world is pretty much unsure of what is going on. Here’s what we know about her.
1. She is Not Proud of Her Behavior
During the show, she and her then-boyfriend Zay ended up in a huge fight. She was living with another man, Jake, during their fake marriage while they figured out what they wanted in life, and things did not end well for her. She hit him, he pushed her, and they both put their hands on one another. She is not proud of that, but she is glad they are no longer together.
2. She Came Out
Following the show and her breakup, she came out as being a woman who is bisexual. She was afraid to come out for a long time, but she has done it and she feels so much better as a result. She’s happier now than she’s been, but she did this by shocking the world.
3. She is Keeping it Casual
At the moment, she’s in a very casual situation with another woman. She is not exclusively dating, but she is exploring her bisexuality. She is with a woman for the first time, but it’s a very casual situation. She’s learning herself, what she wants, and how things work, and she’s excited to do it.
4. She Was Uncomfortable with Herself
For a long time, Rae was uncomfortable being a woman who is bisexual. She didn’t know how to handle her life, she didn’t know how to deal with it. She was not comfortable with herself or her life, and things were not quite right with her. However, she’s in a better place now.
5. She Lived with Another Man
When she filmed the show, she was the one who issued the ultimatum to her then boyfriend, Zay. However, she moved in with Jake for a trial marriage for three weeks, and they had a serious connection. They both broke up with their partners, and they decided they’d be together. However, their relationship did not work out, either.
6. She Felt Guilt
While connecting with Jake, she felt terrible. She was with someone else, he was with someone else, and she was not feeling good about it. She felt horrible, and she didn’t have much else to say about it. They do remain great friends, however.
7. She is Not Happy with Social Media
When it comes down to it, she’s a woman who is quite unhappy with the way things are going with social media. She’s been reading comments about herself and the other women who were on the show, and she is none too thrilled about them. She doesn’t like what she is reading, and she is done with it.
8. She is a Recent College Grad
We don’t know much about her college years, but we know that she graduated not too long before the show. We mentioned previously she is the one who was sure she wanted to get married, but her boyfriend at the time didn’t think it was a good idea. He felt she was too closed off – and now that she’s come out as bisexual., we can see why he might think that.
9. She Had a Timeline in Mind
In her own mind, she wasn’t ready to be a wife. However, she was feeling the pressure of being a certain type of person at a certain point in her life. She graduated college, and she managed to convince herself that if she wasn’t engaged by the time she was 25, she wasn’t doing it right. It’s a vicious feeling so many young people have.
10. She’s Better Off
We think this show did so much for her. Number one, it forced her to take a look at what she really wants out of life versus what she thought she should have at a certain time. She is now being honest with herself, she is doing things the right way, and she is making it clear that she is the type of woman who can admit when she is wrong, learn from her mistakes, and own her actions. That’s a big deal. Maturity is a wonderful thing.