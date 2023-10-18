It goes without saying that Taz Skylar is all the rage right now and it’s for good reason too. With the rising popularity of One Piece, the actor’s talent has been showcased more than ever. Full name Tarek Yassin Skylar, the London-based actor of Spanish descent truly started from the bottom and made his way to fame.
Needless to say, he’s been skillfully captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances. From the silver screen to the theater stage, Skylar’s talent has left a lasting impression on every project he’s been involved in. So, without further ado, let’s delve into the intriguing world of Taz Skylar, through the lens of these eight fascinating facts about him.
1. Taz Skylar Originally Wanted To Be In The Army
Born and raised in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Taz Skylar had a pretty run-of-the-mill childhood. There was not much of an indication that he would eventually grace screens everywhere. In fact, after he completed his high school education, he got himself a gig creating surfboards. But what he really wanted to do was to enlist in the British army. However, he didn’t make the cut as he failed medical tests after a car accident left him with a concussion. While braving the one-year wait before enlisting again, he started writing and acting. The rest, as they say, is history.
2. He Started Off With Small Roles
Like most actors out there, Skylar started out with a handful of small roles here and there. More specifically, back in 2015, he was in the short films Venom and Beautiful. Just the next year, he went on to play the role of David in the short film Trophy. Then soon after he bagged the recurring role in The Reserves as Caps. The cherry on the top there is that he also wrote and produced it.
3. Taz Skylar Is Also A Director
Well, color him multitalented because acting and writing are not the only things he excels at. He also broke into the world of directing and did pretty well too. It is safe to say that his directorial debut was quite a success. More specifically, it was with the short film Multi-Facial. As a result of the hard work he put into the project, it bagged him a People’s Choice Award in the Best Motion Picture category.
4. He Has A Sizable Filmography
As an actor looking to make a name for himself in the industry, it makes sense that Skylar has been building his filmography for the past couple of years. Besides the productions already listed, the star was in the 2019 movie Kill Team. In fact, that happened to be his feature film debut and he played the role of Sergeant Dawes.
The same year he stepped into the shoes of the character Marty in the movie Lie Low as well as the short film Final Gift. That was not all as he bagged a role in Villain as Jason the very next year. Then by 2022, he joined the phenomenal cast of Agatha Raisin where he played Harry Beam for two episodes. The same year also brought him roles in The Deal and The Lazarus Project. It’s safe to say that these productions gave him the leg up he needed till he landed the role of Sanji in the Manga live-action series, One Piece.
5. Taz Skylar Has An Interesting Project In The Works
Building off the fame that One Piece’s Sanji earned him, Taz Skylar has already landed an impressive future role. His next huge project has him starring opposite Daisy Ridley in Martin Campbell‘s Cleaner. He’s going to be on set by 2024 thanks to the fact that the film is under the British Equity Act and as such can shoot during the current SAG strike. The film itself is a thriller and features quite high stakes. There’s everything from hostage situations to radical activists and so much more. It’s safe to say that things are definitely looking up for Skylar.
6. He Trained For 10 Hours A Day To Nail Sanji’s Fighting Scenes
The One Piece live action series tried as much as possible to stay true to the Manga series. In that vein, Taz Skylar dedicated a lot of time and effort into nailing Sanji’s nuances. While he had the acting part down, the fighting needed a certain touch of authenticity. In the animated series Sanji fights using the Black Leg Style and to get that right he underwent a pretty hardcore training process.
As such, he had to learn how to fight without his hands since Sanji, who’s a chef, doesn’t use his hand when fighting to avoid damage. Because he didn’t have any prior martial arts training, he upped his training hours to 10 a day. Needless to say, his hard work shone through seeing as he did all his stunts on his own. His dedication to his craft is second to none and perhaps that’s why he’s one to keep an eye on.