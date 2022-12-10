Top 5 Brutal Home Alone Injuries

We all know that movies can be a little far-fetched at times. People jumping through windows without a scratch on them, people fighting ten men single-handedly, we’ve seen it all. But for that 90-120 minutes of escapism, we let our reasonable thoughts leave our heads, kick back, and enjoy the carnage! And if it’s far-fetched carnage you’re after this Christmas, then you will undoubtedly be watching Home Alone for the gazillionth time!
Here are the Top 5 Brutal Injuries from Home Alone!
5. Marv’s Poor Feet
Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is quite the cunning kid for an 8-year-old, and his boobie traps throughout the Home Alone movies are well thought out and completely brutal! But it’s his basic attacks that have some of the most disastrous effects.
It’s safe to say that Marv takes the brunt of the injuries and his feet take an absolute pounding throughout the films. Imagine having to chase down a little troublemaker with feet that look like they’ve been put through a cheesegrater! Ouch!
When covering all bases, Kevin lays out a series of spikey treats for Marv for when he sneaks through the window. Baubles, glass lights, and razor-sharp Christmas stars sit waiting for Marv’s doomed bare feet. The sound alone makes you cringe out of your skin! And that’s not the end for Marv’s poor trotters either…
4. Paint Can to the Face
When they finally get into the house, Harry and Marv try their best to ascend upstairs to catch the cunning Kevin. First, they must recover from some devastating back injuries after going head over butt on a collection of toy cars. Then it’s time to climb the stairs. But that’s not as easy as they think it will be.
Kevin has a bunch of paint cans tied to the banister by a rope just waiting to be swung into their unfortunate faces. It’s no wonder Harry loses his precious gold tooth!
3. The Red Hot Door Handle
When attempting to break into the house, it would seem stupid to not at least check the door handle before booting the thing in, right? Wrong. Do not assume anything when Kevin McCallister is around! When Harry grabs the door handle, he is graced with a scalding red hot knob! This sends him crashing down the steps and plunging his hand into the snow. It also leaves him with a nasty scar on his hand. A big “M” for McCallister. Something tells us he will never forget this night no matter how hard he tries!
The “M’ scar can be seen in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Harry catches Kevin around the back of his hotel.
2. Nail in the Foot
Now, this one isn’t as brutal as it is squeamish, but it’s safe to say it’s the most cringing moment in the whole movie. We all stood on something and spent 5 minutes rolling around on the floor afterward. A plug that’s been left out of its socket, a lego piece, perhaps? But a nail is a different story!
As Marv climbs the gloopy stairs barefoot, we know what’s coming, and when it happens, everything slows down and builds to that brutal moment! It will certainly go down in cinema history as an eye-covering moment!
1. Harry’s Flaming Head
Out of all of the injuries in Home Alone, this one is the most brutal. When you put it into real-life perspective, this one would be life-changing.
After getting through the door, Harry thinks he’s finally made his way into the Macallister home pain-free! But little does he know the door is attached to a piece of string, and that string is attached to a makeshift flamethrower that’s directly in line with his head! His head is lit up like a cannonball. The flames burn right through his beanie hat, and he is forced yet again to plunge himself into the snow outside.
Now, this would cause severe burns that would leave nasty scars for life! And little does Harry know that this will happen to him again when he bumps into Kevin the following year in New York City.
So, it’s an understatement to say that one should not mess with Kevin Mccallister. This is his house, and he will protect it!
Home Alone is considered to be one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, and rightfully so. But Kevin really kicks it up a notch in the pain department in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. There’s a whole heap of brutal injuries to list there too! So until next time… “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal!”