Home
Movies
Action
Top 5 Brutal Home Alone Injuries

Top 5 Brutal Home Alone Injuries

We all know that movies can be a little far-fetched at times. People jumping through windows without a scratch on them, people fighting ten men single-handedly, we’ve seen it all. But for that 90-120 minutes of escapism, we let our reasonable thoughts leave our heads, kick back, and enjoy the carnage! And if it’s far-fetched carnage you’re after this Christmas, then you will undoubtedly be watching Home Alone for the gazillionth time!

Here are the Top 5 Brutal Injuries from Home Alone!

Credit: Home Alone (1990)

5. Marv’s Poor Feet

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is quite the cunning kid for an 8-year-old, and his boobie traps throughout the Home Alone movies are well thought out and completely brutal! But it’s his basic attacks that have some of the most disastrous effects.

It’s safe to say that Marv takes the brunt of the injuries and his feet take an absolute pounding throughout the films. Imagine having to chase down a little troublemaker with feet that look like they’ve been put through a cheesegrater! Ouch!

When covering all bases, Kevin lays out a series of spikey treats for Marv for when he sneaks through the window. Baubles, glass lights, and razor-sharp Christmas stars sit waiting for Marv’s doomed bare feet. The sound alone makes you cringe out of your skin! And that’s not the end for Marv’s poor trotters either…

Credit: Home Alone (1990)

4. Paint Can to the Face

When they finally get into the house, Harry and Marv try their best to ascend upstairs to catch the cunning Kevin. First, they must recover from some devastating back injuries after going head over butt on a collection of toy cars. Then it’s time to climb the stairs. But that’s not as easy as they think it will be.

Kevin has a bunch of paint cans tied to the banister by a rope just waiting to be swung into their unfortunate faces. It’s no wonder Harry loses his precious gold tooth!

Credit: Home Alone (1990)

3. The Red Hot Door Handle

When attempting to break into the house, it would seem stupid to not at least check the door handle before booting the thing in, right? Wrong. Do not assume anything when Kevin McCallister is around! When Harry grabs the door handle, he is graced with a scalding red hot knob! This sends him crashing down the steps and plunging his hand into the snow. It also leaves him with a nasty scar on his hand. A big “M” for McCallister. Something tells us he will never forget this night no matter how hard he tries!

The “M’ scar can be seen in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Harry catches Kevin around the back of his hotel.

Credit: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2. Nail in the Foot

Now, this one isn’t as brutal as it is squeamish, but it’s safe to say it’s the most cringing moment in the whole movie. We all stood on something and spent 5 minutes rolling around on the floor afterward. A plug that’s been left out of its socket, a lego piece, perhaps? But a nail is a different story!

As Marv climbs the gloopy stairs barefoot, we know what’s coming, and when it happens, everything slows down and builds to that brutal moment! It will certainly go down in cinema history as an eye-covering moment!

Credit: Home Alone (1990)

1. Harry’s Flaming Head

Out of all of the injuries in Home Alone, this one is the most brutal. When you put it into real-life perspective, this one would be life-changing.

After getting through the door, Harry thinks he’s finally made his way into the Macallister home pain-free! But little does he know the door is attached to a piece of string, and that string is attached to a makeshift flamethrower that’s directly in line with his head! His head is lit up like a cannonball. The flames burn right through his beanie hat, and he is forced yet again to plunge himself into the snow outside.

Now, this would cause severe burns that would leave nasty scars for life! And little does Harry know that this will happen to him again when he bumps into Kevin the following year in New York City.

Credit: Home Alone (1990)

So, it’s an understatement to say that one should not mess with Kevin Mccallister. This is his house, and he will protect it!

Home Alone is considered to be one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, and rightfully so. But Kevin really kicks it up a notch in the pain department in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. There’s a whole heap of brutal injuries to list there too! So until next time… “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal!”

Related Posts

About The Author

Matthew C. Fairfield
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Freddie Prinze Jr. is Back and Better Than Ever in Netflix Christmas Story
Will House of the Dragon Conclude Before the Final GoT Book is Done?
Wokeness has Seriously Damaged Willow
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Top 5 Brutal Home Alone Injuries
7 Takeaways From Harry & Meghan Volume 1, A Netflix Documentary
Bong Joon Ho Releases The Teaser For His Next Film Mickey 17
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Ending: The Significance and Why It Ended That Way
Following Al Roker’s Latest Hospital Scare, Here Are The Words Of His Daughter
Rush Hour
Is Rush Hour 4 Really Needed?
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
joker characters across comical franchises
Joker Characters Across Comical Franchises To Check Out
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals Release Date Alongside First Gameplay Footage
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Shows That Activision Can Still Make Great Games
Splatoon 3
The Splatoon Video Game Series Detailed
Oregon Trail Video Game Headed Back to Computers