Georgie Henley: What Has the Lucy Actress Been Up To Since The Chronicles of Narnia?

The commercial success of the Chronicles of Narnia movies placed then-child actor Georgie Henley in the spotlight. Henley, who was 10 when the first film was released, was famous for portraying the iconic Lucy Pevensie. As a central character, Georgie Henley appeared in the The Chronicles of Narnia film trilogy.
With the 2000s one of the best decades for the fantasy genre, expectations were high for Georgie Henley. Few 10-year-olds would have portrayed C. S. Lewis’s Lucy Pevensie character on screen as Henley did. Yet, for over a decade since the final installment was released in 2010, Georgie Henley seems to have faded away from the spotlight. Here’s everything Georgie Henley has been up to since the 2010 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.
Georgie Henley Took a Four-Year Acting Hiatus to Focus on School
Georgie Henley was 15 when the last The Chronicles of Narnia movie was released. To focus on her education, Henley took a hiatus from acting. The West Yorkshire, England-born actress initially attended Moorfield School for Girls before proceeding to Bradford Grammar School. Although she didn’t star in any screen project, Henley participated actively in her school plays. In the school’s production of We Will Rock You in 2013, Henley was cast as Scaramouche.
Georgie Henley Returned to Acting in 2014
After graduating from Bradford Grammar School, Georgie Henley sought to move on with her acting career. Henley co-starred alongside fellow teen actress Abigail Breslin. The actresses led the Canadian crime drama, Perfect Sisters. Henley and Breslin portrayed the Anderson sisters, Beth and Sandra, respectively. Perfect Sisters was based on a real-life event adapted into a novel, The Class Project: How to Kill a Mother. The movie centered around the Anderson sisters, who plotted and killed their alcoholic mother to stop the abuse they suffered at the hands of her numerous boyfriends.
Georgie Henley followed her Perfect Sisters performance with the 2015 mystery thriller The Sisterhood of Night. She led the cast as Mary Warren, a high schooler who takes a vow of silence and begins a girl group called the Sisterhood. Unlike Perfect Sisters, Georgie Henley’s performance received special praise. Although not a Box Office hit, The Sisterhood of Night was a critical success.
Georgie Henley Made Her Writing & Directorial Debut In 2016
Looking to expand her talents, Georgie Henley made her professional writing and directorial debut in 2016. She wrote the screenplay for the short film Tide. The short drama centered around a young lesbian couple, Sam and Luna, as they navigate life in their small, mundane seaside town. Henley directed the project, casting Ella Duffy and Aoife Kennan as the film’s protagonists.
She Joined The Spanish Princess Cast in 2019
Georgie Henley was cast in a supporting role on Starz’s historical limited drama series The Spanish Princess. The miniseries centered around the Spanish Princess Catherine of Aragon (portrayed by Charlotte Hope). It follows her journey from a teenage Princess to becoming the Queen of England. Georgie Henley portrayed the younger Princess Margaret “Meg” Tudor, who later became the Queen of Scotland. The 16-episode The Spanish Princess miniseries aired originally from May 5, 2019, to November 29, 2020. It also received generally positive reviews.
Georgie Henley Shared in 2022 that She Battled a Flesh-Eating Disease
Georgie Henley has always been open about her personal life as much as she can. She has since come out as queer and is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, never shying away from educating anyone with misconceived ideas about the community. In an October 25, 2022 Instagram post, Henley shared she contracted Necrotising Fasciitis (flesh-eating disease) while she was 18. She contracted the disease six weeks after she began studying at Cambridge University.
In her lengthy post, she shared that the disease “nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body. In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm I received grueling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars.” She continued, “It has taken me a long time to heal both physically and mentally but I hoped that one day there would be the right time to talk about what happened. Today is a start.”
Georgie Henley’s Recent Projects
In 2022, she published her first book, Amphibian. It is a collection of poems centered around love, lust, gender, and power. In 2023, she was cast in a supporting role as Pensy on Netflix’s political drama thriller The Diplomat. The 8-episode show was renewed for a second season. Henley appeared in 5 of its 8 episodes. That same year, Georgie Henley led Channel 4’s British satirical political docudrama Partygate as Grace Greenwood. Partygate later won its Royal Television Society Programme Award nomination for Best Single Drama in March 2024. Moving on from the Lucy Pevensie actress Georgie Henley, here’s everything to know about actress Anna Popplewell, who played older sister Susan Pevensie in the Chronicles of Narnia movies.
