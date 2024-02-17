Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Is the Perfect Successor to ‘House of Cards’

House of Cards is one of Netflix’s original shows and took the world by storm, showing just how capable the streaming giant was at creating great TV in such a complicated genre. Before this, Netflix mainly relied on other studios’ content, but after this political drama, it earned its place among great studios like Paramount and Warner Brothers. It also changed the TV show landscape, showing studios that shorter seasons with fewer episodes can captivate audiences. It also introduced the binge-watching format, which has been adapted in various forms by several studios.
House of Cards was riding high as one of the best political drama TV shows at a time when West Wing and similar shows were gone. Over 8 million viewers watched the first season of House of Cards upon its release with excellent reviews because the show had everything from government conspiracies, media manipulation, spies, marital drama, and murder. However, with Kevin Spacey’s sexual allegations, the show only got one last season before it unceremoniously ended. But worry not, Netflix has been working on a couple of other shows to take its place. And The Diplomat seems to be the best show to replace House of Cards.
House of Cards and The Diplomat Have Talented Cast
House of Cards was a success due to several factors, but what drew in fans was the incredible cast of stars starring in the TV show. The show’s main stars include Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood, Robin Wright as his wife, Claire Underwood, Kate Mara, and Michael Kelly are perfect in their respective roles. Wright won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, while Spacey was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2014 for his performance as Frank Underwood in House of Cards.
Even with the superb writing, without such a talented cast to deliver the lines, the show wouldn’t be what it is today. The Diplomat also has a group of renowned actors leading the series, with Keri Russell from the Americans and Rufus Sewell, known for his role in The Man in The High Castle and Victoria. With an equally strong supporting cast featuring David Gyasi, T’Nia Miller, Ato Essandoh, and the villainous Rory Kinnear, this show’s cast makes it more interesting. Russell was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Diplomat, so the cast is the best to fill the gap House of Cards left.
They Both Focus on the World of Politics
The Diplomat and House of Cards are amazing political shows with fast-paced dialogue and follow characters in the government, like members of Congress and ambassadors who are all working closely with the President of the United States of America. There are very high stakes in these shows, with the lives of millions of people dependent on the main characters’ decisions in their complicated lives. While House of Cards’ drama was mainly focused within the borders of America, in The Diplomat, the stage is much larger, focusing on international relationships between these two superpower countries. More global scope is much more exciting, and viewers who liked House of Cards will enjoy the world politics that The Diplomat exposes them to. With Deborah Cahn, known for her work in political dramas like West Wing and Homeland, creating this series, it’s the best show to watch for viewers who miss House of Cards.
The Marital Element in House of Cards and The Diplomat
While these shows are politically centered in their storylines, the romantic drama aspect creates tense situations and puts more on the line. A huge reason why House of Cards was so successful was the marital element of the story being told. Frank and Claire had a complicated relationship that spewed into their political jobs and caused more harm than good. They have extramarital affairs and undermine each other, which doesn’t make for a good companionship because it’s clear they are only together because of the image they have built, and separating would be much more work than staying together. These two characters’ toxic and dependent dynamic kept this show going for five seasons before Spacey’s departure.
Similarly, The Diplomat also heavily focuses on Kate and Hal’s troubled relationship. They care about each other, but Hal lies and keeps essential things from his wife, which frustrates her to the extent that she wants a divorce. Their marriage plays a huge role in the attraction of this show to audiences. While they are trying their best, it’s clear that they won’t last together for too long, with Kate admitting her feelings for Austin, the UK Foreign Minister. Here is everything you need to know about The Diplomat.
