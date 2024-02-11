The Diplomat Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

The Diplomat Season 2 is officially coming back to Netflix. After an explosive first season, the return to this political turmoil is one thing fans are eagerly waiting for. The Diplomat starts with a British aircraft carrier exploding, which sets the tone for the entire series. Starring career diplomat Kate Wyler as she is thrown into a new ambassadorial role in the UK, there is plenty that happens in every episode of this series that political drama fans are fawning over. Her new job isn’t easy, and her husband isn’t making the path to the VP job any easier.
The Diplomat was released on April 20, 2023, and quickly reached the top of Netflix’s weekly top 10 TV shows in over 80 countries. It became more popular with fans falling in love with Kate Wyler and the power she exudes in this tense, jaw-dropping political series. With Kate confirmed to be returning for a second season to unravel the thinking behind the UK prime minister’s sinister actions, here is everything you need to know about The Diplomat Season 2.
What Is the Plot of The Diplomat Season 2?
In The Diplomat Season 1, US Ambassador Kate Wyler is thrust into the middle of a possible war after a UK ship is blown up with 41 soldiers. The UK thinks it’s Iran, then Russia, and now Wyler; with the help of her former ambassador husband, she has to stop a war before it starts. The finale was explosive, seemingly insinuating that Wyler and the UK foreign minister had discovered the culprits behind the international crisis. The series does a great job of keeping viewers on edge while being curious about what will happen next.
The stakes are high because one wrong decision will plunge the world into World War III, not to mention a crumbling marriage between the Wylers hanging on by a thread. Debora Cahn, the creator of The Diplomat, says that the ending was deliberate to keep fans wanting more. She told Tudum she was scared to bring together various political and personal relationships. She didn’t want to resolve the dramas too quickly because that wouldn’t make for good TV. Cahn also said they have plenty of problems that could last them a few seasons, so there is hope that Season 2 will not end this diplomatic world full of drama.
The Diplomat Season 2 is expected to pick up right away from where Season 1 left off and will delve into how the British Prime minister, Nicol Trowbridge, planned the first explosion that led to the death of the 41 British soldiers. Kate’s relationship with Dennison will also be at the forefront this season because of the constant troubles between in her roubled marriage. With the second explosion in the finale possibly leaving Hal, Office Clerk Ronnie, and Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford dead, there are plenty that fans nervouskly looking forward to seeing in the next season. The Diplomat is still in production, so there is no trailer to speak of yet. While there is some behind-the-scenes footage of The Diplomat Season 2, fans must wait a little longer to see a trailer of what’s to come.
Who Is in The Diplomat Season 2 Cast?
A major reason why The Diplomat works is because of the talented cast and the great chemistry they share. The main stars are Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, who play Kate Wyler and Hal Wyler, respectively. Russell was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for her performance in The Diplomat Season 1. The second season cast possibly features the return of David Gyasi as the UK Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, T’Nia Miller as Dennison’s sister Cecilia, Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister, Nicol Trowbridge, Michael McKean as US President, William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, Nana Mensah as chief of staff Billie Appiah, and Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park.
When Does The Diplomat Season 2 Release?
The Diplomat Season 2 started filming in London, with production on the second season beginning in 2023. The show is currently set to be released in 2024. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in late 2023, the release date has now been delayed to a later date. Filming started up again in December 2023. During the Netflix event on February 1, 2024, the streaming service confirmed its commitment to a release date of 2024. Here is where you know the cast of The Diplomat from.
Watch The Diplomat Season 1 on Netflix
