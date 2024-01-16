The Primetime Emmys, often hailed as the pinnacle of awards ceremonies in Hollywood television, hold a special place in the world of television. Unlike the Baftas and Golden Globes, which recognize all realms of entertainment, the Emmys solely focus on TV, from dramas all the way to reality TV shows. This undivided attention allows the Emmys to truly appreciate the talent and creativity that goes into crafting exceptional television programs.
The 2024 Emmys were particularly challenging to judge, as the preceding year had witnessed a barrage of mesmerizing productions that left audiences dazzled. The Emmys, with their stringent selection process and prestigious lineup of nominees, capture the essence of television excellence, honoring exceptional work and setting the standard for the industry’s finest. So, let’s dive into the major categories and break down the nominees and unveil the winners for the 2024 Emmys.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear (FX)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase
- Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel
- Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook – Succession as Shiv Roy
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale as June / Offred
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Kate Wyler
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
- Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
- Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me as Jen Harding
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans
- Murray Abraham – The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso
- Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch
- Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso
- Theo James – The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan
- Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales
- Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan
- Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus as Valentina
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus as Harper Spiller
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler
- Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman
- Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus as Lucia Greco
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry as NoHo Hank
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent
- James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie
- Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef as Danny Cho
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird as Jimmy Keene
- Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Michael Shannon – CategoriesGeorge & Tammy as George Jones
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ali Wong – Beef as Amy Lau
- Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm as Dre
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird as Larry Hall
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer
- Joseph Lee – Beef as George Nakai
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird as James “Big Jim” Keene (posthumous)
- Young Mazino – Beef as Paul Cho
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death as Allan Gore
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland
- Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales as Irene (Hulu)
- Maria Bello – Beef as Jordan (Netflix)
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel (FX)
- Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales as Denise (Hulu)
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez (Prime Video)
- Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce (Hulu)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer
- Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Declan Lowney
- Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Mark Mylod
- Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh
- The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar
- Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh
- Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin
- Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
- Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer
- Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader
- Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong
- Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould
- The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin
- The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin
- Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
