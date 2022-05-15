Halo: “Allegiance” Recap

People likely expected more action from the Halo series, and yet with a second season already coming, as it’s been announced that Paramount+, it’s fair to assume that the season 1 finale is going to have action as well as plenty of exposition to make it possible to move into the next season. With this episode (spoilers coming) it was seen that the strange connection between Master Chief and Makee needed a little more explanation, and the fact that Makee didn’t finish off the ‘demon’ as Master Chief is known as among the Covenant, indicates that something has changed in her as well. Still, a lot of people are wanting to see Master Chief suit up again in an effort to take on the Covenant and save humanity, and this hasn’t happened in a while it feels since the last time a battle broke out between the UNSC and the Covenant, a Brute was seen retrieving the second part of the artifact that the UNSC had recovered after smacking Master Chief aside like he was nothing. While it’s tough to watch the hero being bested in any way, it was an indication that the Covenant weren’t messing around.
With this episode though, it was seen that Halsey, who wasn’t about to be left out of the mix no matter what she had to do, was determined to muck things up so that she could get her hands on the artifact and Master Chief to pursue her own agenda. The web that Halsey has been spinning since before the events of the show began has been fairly easy to see since she’s done her best to make herself valuable at one point or another Halsey’s admission that she would sacrifice everything to ensure that humanity survived might make her inspirational to some folks, but it makes her exceedingly dangerous to others.
The fact that she treats Master Chief as a tool to be used at her discretion is another mark against her that many might be able to reason with, but the fact that she uses Cortana as a failsafe that can shut MC down is highly suspect since at that point the Spartans have become her personal automatons and little else, as Riz and Vannik prove when they follow Halsey’s orders to seek out and subdue MC. It’s not too surprising that Cortana decides to rebel against Halsey and help MC out, but even with her help, standing up to two of his fellow Spartans without his armor is a daunting prospect that not even MC can accomplish on his own. The fact that Riz doesn’t take her shot when she has it though is evidence that while they are controlled by Halsey, the Spartans are still able to make their own decisions now and then, and thanks to their loyalty and camaraderie they will find it difficult to simply execute a fellow Spartan. Plus, watching MC take on Riz and Vannik while out of his armor is impressive. Ultimately though, two Spartans in full armor are bound to take out MC, even with Cortana’s help. If not for the activation of the artifact by Makee, it’s not certain whether Riz would have fired or not. If not for the save by Kai it’s entirely reasonable to think that MC would have been in a much worse situation than he already was.
Fans are clamoring for action, that’s the obvious thing that many people want to see, but the fact that there is a season 2 coming makes it feel that there will be more exposition and more story being rolled out as the action will be on an as-needed basis instead of being all the time sort of thing. A lot of folks were of the mind that starting the season out on a high note and showing a great deal of action might have been a precursor to this kind of development, and it does feel as though they’ve been proven right. Halo did start quickly and has slowed down considerably, and it’s a hope that the finale will be delivered with a heavy amount of action that will cap off the season rather than let it seep into the next season with only minimal action.
To be fair, this episode ended on an interesting note since it would appear that Makee has betrayed MC and that the fate of the Spartans is going to be up in the air until the next season comes around. The finale is going to be interesting to see since whether people like it or not, there will need to be a seriously heavy amount of conflict that will make people want to come back for the next season. For now, it would appear that things are on a course to a confrontation that will justify sticking with the season thus far.