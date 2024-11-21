‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Spotlights Vikings, Toothless, and Gerard Butler

Hiccup and Toothless are coming to theatres yet again! The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake is all set to hit theaters on June, 13, 2025. Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s bestselling book series, How to Train Your Dragon, the franchise already boasts three animated films with four Academy Award nominations, grossing over $1.6 billion at the global box office.
The teaser trailer for the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake dropped on YouTube on November 19, 2024. Dean DeBlois wrote, produced, and directed the remake, which will be a reimagination of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon. DeBlois has been involved with the franchise since the 2010 animated film, which he co-directed with Chris Sanders.
The story takes place in the isle of Berk, which is embroiled in a generational enmity between Vikings and dragons. However, amidst them, the son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup, defies the tradition by befriending a feared Night Fury dragon, Toothless, which challenges the foundations of the Viking society. Flanked by the fierce Astrid and quirky blacksmith, Gobber, Hiccup comes face to face with a “world torn by fear and misunderstanding.” As an ancient threat looms above the Vikings and dragons, the friendship between Hiccup and Toothless becomes the key to a new future. The official synopsis ends on an exciting note, setting heavy anticipation for the film in the following words:
“Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.”
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Has a Star-Studded Cast
The film’s protagonist, Hiccup, is played by Incoming star Mason Thames. Gerard Butler is reprising his voice role from the animated franchise as Chief Stoick the Vast. Astrid is played by BAFTA nominee Nico Parker, and Nick Frost will play Gobber.
The How to Train Your Dragon live-action cast includes Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut. Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur round out the film’s star cast. The film is produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions alongside its president and Emmy winner, Adam Siegel.
The live-action How to Train Your Dragon film was initially set for release on March 14, 2025, but it was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The film franchise boasts three animated feature films that follow the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless: How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
How To Train Your Dragon live-action will hit theatres on June 13, 2024. In the meantime, you can stream all the other films in the franchise on Hulu.
|How to Train Your Dragon
|Cast
|Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig
|Release Date
|Live action releasing on June 13, 2025
|Stream On
|Available for rent or purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Hulu.
|Directed by
|Dean DeBlois
|Produced by
|DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures
|Based On
|“How to Train Your Dragon” book series by Cressida Cowell.
|Plot Summary
|The series follows Hiccup, a young Viking, who befriends a dragon named Toothless, challenging his tribe’s traditional views on dragons.
|Current Status
|The film trilogy concluded with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” in 2019. However, the franchise has expanded with television series, short films, and an upcoming live-action adaptation.
Follow Us