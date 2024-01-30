Released in 2010, How to Train Your Dragon quickly charmed audiences and captured the hearts of both children and adults alike, earning it an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. Despite being over a decade old, the film has endured a growing legacy as an iconic family movie. Its endearing characters, stunning animation, and timeless message of acceptance have contributed to its lasting popularity.
The film’s success also paved the way for two equally enchanting sequels, further expanding the rich world of dragons that audiences have come to love. The movie’s legacy is evident in its immense popularity with viewers of all ages, inspiring merchandise, spin-off series, and even theme park attractions. In 2025, the bequesting popularity of How to Train Your Dragon will reach new heights as the live action adaptation comes our way. So, here’s everything we know about the project so far.
What is the Plot of the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live Action Adaptation?
Set in the Viking village of Berk, the original animated film follows the story of Hiccup, a young apprentice who doesn’t quite fit in with his dragon-fearing community. When he encounters an injured Night Fury dragon, whom he names Toothless, Hiccup embarks on an unlikely friendship that challenges the deep-rooted prejudices of his people. Together, they must overcome societal expectations and bridge the gap between humans and dragons, ultimately proving that understanding and compassion triumph over fear and ignorance.
The original movie featured a stacked array of talented actors who lent their voices to the animated affair. This included Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, America Ferrera, and David Tennant. While all of these actors did an extraordinary job, Butler’s voice stood out as the most distinctive. So, it’s easy to see why he has been cast to reprise his role in the live action adaptation.
Outside of this, not much is known about the plot. However, it is believed to be following the same storyline, staying true to Cressida Cowell‘s original novels. Yet, it’s safe to assume some fresh material will be thrown into the mix in order to not serve as a complete carbon copy. Dean DeBlois, one of the original movie’s directors, will return to the franchise on his own this time around. He has also written the script for the picture.
Who are the Stars of the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live Action Adaptation?
Gerard Butler as Stoick
As of the time of writing, Gerard Butler is the only original cast member to return for the How to Train Your Dragon live action adaptation. As mentioned, his distinctive voice of Stoick struck a note with audiences. What’s more, Butler is also the only actor around the right age to play his original character, as other actors depicted children, meaning they have now aged out those roles. No set pictures have been released as of yet, however, Gerard Butler is no stranger to transforming his body and appearance for a role. Stoick is a burly figure with a huge wisdomous beard, so it will be interesting to see what lengths Butler will go to for his reprising rendition. Either way, his involvement is one of the most exciting elements of the movie.
Mason Thames as Hiccup
Mason Thames is one of the most enthralling emerging talents in Hollywood. Born in 2007, at such a young age, he has proven to be a star to watch out for. His breakout role came in the 2021 horror movie, The Black Phone. Although this was his first major role, Thames stood his own in a commanding part opposite Oscar-nominated actor, Ethan Hawke. In the live action How to Train Your Dragon, Thames will forefront the picture in another leading role, playing Hiccup (originally voiced by Jay Baruchel).
Nico Parker as Astrid
Much like Mason Thames, Nico Parker is another talented young thespian who has made waves in recent years. In 2019, she starred in Dumbo, a role that truly showcased her versatility as an actress. However, she became known to the masses in 2023 as Sarah Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us. Although she only appeared in two episodes, her scenes held some of the most emotional weight throughout the whole series. In the live action How to Train Your Dragon, Parker will play Astrid, a confident and skilled warrior who plays a pivotal role in the story, serving as the dynamic sidekick to Hiccup.
Nick Frost as Gobber
Nick Frost‘s role as Gobber in the live action How to Train Your Dragon is the easiest to picture. As a seasoned and experienced dragon trainer, Gobber is a trusted mentor and advisor to young Hiccup. With his gruff exterior, grizzled beard, and missing limbs, he epitomizes toughness and resilience. However, beneath this tough exterior, Gobber reveals a caring and compassionate nature. Frost possesses the nuanced set of skills to take on such a character. So, it will be both interesting and exciting to see him blend toughness, heart and humour into his rendering, something he is no stranger to based on his previous roles.
Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut
Just like Mason Thames and Nico Parker, Harry Trevaldwyn is relatively new to the industry. However, this doesn’t mean he hasn’t shined bright in his roles. His first role came in 2019 in Netflix’s gritty historic drama, The King. Then, in 2022, Trevaldwyn got the chance to show off his eclectic range in a much bigger role in Prime Video’s comedy drama, Ten Percent. In the live action How to Train Your Dragon reboot, he will take on the role of Tuffnut, a quirky character whose often nonsensical remarks bring comic relief to intense situations, lightening the mood with his unique humor. Based on his previous roles, this character will be perfect for the enigmatic Trevaldwyn.
When Will the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live Action Adaptation Be Released?
Filming for How to Train Your Dragon was originally set to commence on June 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The original release date was set for March 14, 2024. However, production was significantly delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now that the strikes are over, pre-production has officially begun. How to Train Your Dragon will land in movie theaters on June 13, 2025. However, until then, if you’re feeling impatient, read about the animated franchises we can’t get enough of here.
Watch the Original How to Train Your Dragon on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!