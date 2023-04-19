9 Things You Should Know About Dead Poets Society’s Ethan Hawke

American actor, director, and novelist Ethan Hawke was born on November 6, 1970, in Austin, Texas. It wasn’t till 15 years later that he stepped into the world of showbiz. He made his film debut in the 1985 movie Explorers, where he played a spaceship-building teenager.
But the role that really pushed him into the limelight is Dead Poets Society (1989). Needless to say, Hawke’s talent has been noted in the movie industry, and he has the award nominations to prove it. In that vein, check out these interesting facts about the star.
1. Ethan Hawke Was In A Music Video in the 90s
Besides being in films, Ethan Hawke has also lent his acting prowess to music videos. In fact, back in the 1990s, the star was in the video for Lisa Loeb‘s song Stay (I Missed You). All it took to film the video was one take, and it was directed by none other than Hawke’s then-wife, Uma Thurman. The song was a hit back in 1994, and that probably bode well for Hawkins’ career.
2. He’s Also a Prolific Writer
Once more proving himself as a well-rounded personality, Ethan Hawke doesn’t just act, he also writes books. In 1996, the actor published the book The Hottest State, which centered on the experiences of a teenage singer-songwriter. A mere 10 years down the line, the star penned the screenplay and directed the movie version starring Mark Weber. He didn’t stop there, in 2022, the actor also published a travelogue titled Ash Wednesday.
3. Ethan Declined a Part in Red Dragon
The star was originally selected to play the lead role in the 2002 film Red Dragon. However, Hawke decided to decline the offer to concentrate on his filmmaking projects. Needless to say, that decision made it clear that he was dedicated to his craft. Not many actors would turn down the chance to star in big productions.
4. He Received A Tony Award Nomination
As mentioned earlier, Ethan Hawke’s work is critically acclaimed and has award nominations to prove it. Not only does he have three Academy Award nominations to his name, but he’s also been nominated for a Tony Award. It was for his work in Training Day and for co-writing the screenplays for Before Sunset and Before Midnight. Also, in 2007, his portrayal of Mikhail Bakunin in The Coast of Utopia earned him a Best Featured Actor in a Play nomination. Hawke didn’t take home the prize, but his costar Billy Crudup did.
5. Ethan Hawke Often Collaborates With Richard Linklater
It’s not uncommon for directors to take a liking to specific actors, some people just work better with others. In Ethan Hawke’s case, Richard Linklater is the director for him. So far, Hawke has appeared in eight films with Linklater as the director. That list includes Before Sunrise (1995), The Newton Boys (1998), Before Sunset (2004), Tape (2001), Waking Life (2001), Fast Food Nation (2006), and Before Midnight. Their most recent film together, Boyhood (2014), earned the star a Best Supporting Actor nomination.
6. He’s Taken A Few Breaks
When he was in his 20s, Ethan Hawke took two long breaks from acting. The first was when he decided to bag himself an English Literature degree at New York University. Then, later on, he took a little break to concentrate on a book he was writing. Taking these breaks allowed him to re-enter the industry with a fresh appreciation for the craft. He also had a deeper knowledge of the roles he was playing.
7. Ethan Hawke Is A Prodigy
When he was 15, Ethan Hawke played Benjamin Crandall in his first major motion picture, Explorers. In a nutshell, the tale centers on two adolescent sci-fi movie aficionados. They decide to build a ship together to tour the solar system.
River Phoenix, who would later be nominated for an Academy Award, collaborated with Hawke on the project. Due to the poor choice to rush its distribution, the film had a disastrous opening weekend. Nevertheless, most reviewers praised Hawke’s performance, and after its domestic release, Explorers was eventually well-received — especially in the sci-fi community.
8. His Picture Was Not In His High School Photo Book
Though the star attended West Windsor-Plainsboro High School in New Jersey, Ethan Hawke’s picture isn’t in his high school yearbook. Needless to say, it’s unexpected given that Hawke already established himself as a skilled performer. The star already shot the movies Explorers and Dead Poets Society. Additionally, he was awarded the Young Artist Award for his work in Explorers.
9. People Often Think Ethan Hawke Is Mark Mcgrath
Though he’s a celebrity, Hawke has a celebrity look-alike of his own. People frequently confuse him with the lead singer of Sugar Ray, Mark McGrath. It is even more hilarious that the stars often sign each other’s autographs. The mix-up has been going on for years, and it’s all in good spirits.
