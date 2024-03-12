8 Times Denzel Washington Was Unfairly Overlooked

When we talk about Denzel Washington, we’re not just talking about an actor. We’re talking about the actor, the one who could probably read a microwave manual and still have us in tears. Yet, somehow, this Hollywood titan has been passed over more times than a vegetarian option at a barbecue. Let’s dive into the eight times Denzel was unfairly overlooked, and yes, I promise to keep the sarcasm to a minimum (no promises).
That Time He Was Malcolm X
The year was 1992, and Denzel gave us ‘Malcolm X’. You know, just a career-defining performance that had everyone buzzing—except for the Oscars, apparently. They decided that Al Pacino’s hoo-ha-ing in ‘Scent of a Woman’ was more deserving.
Washington was nominated for his performance, but did not get the award. Instead, Al Pacino did for his role in the film Scent of a Woman. Because nothing says ‘Best Actor’ like screaming ‘Hoo-ah’ at every turn, right?
Rubin Carter Deserved Better
Fast forward to ‘The Hurricane’ in 1999. Denzel steps into the ring as Rubin Carter and delivers a knockout performance. But the Academy? They were too busy admiring Kevin Spacey in ‘American Beauty’.
Washington lost a very close race to Kevin Spacey for ‘American Beauty’ in 2000, and many think he was the victim of an unfair smear campaign against ‘The Hurricane’. It seems like they missed the memo that Denzel’s portrayal was the real American beauty here.
Flight’s Crash Landing
In 2012, ‘Flight’ took us on a bumpy ride with Denzel as a pilot with some serious issues. Audiences buckled up for his stellar performance, but the Oscars must’ve been on autopilot because they didn’t give him the trophy. It’s like they were saying, ‘Nice crash landing, Denzel, but no cigar.’ Maybe they were just afraid of flying too close to the sun?
Fences and Oscar Hurdles
Come 2016, Denzel not only starred in but also directed ‘Fences’. The Oscars threw him a bone with an acting nod but seemed to forget he was also the man behind the camera. Casey Affleck sauntered away with the Best Actor award that year, leaving Denzel to peer over at the Oscar from—you guessed it—the other side of the fence.
The dynamic Fences star earned his seventh acting Oscar nod for his acclaimed August Wilson adaptation with Viola Davis, but apparently directing is not acting enough for an Oscar?
American Gangster Gets Snubbed
2007 brought us ‘American Gangster’, where Denzel played Frank Lucas so well that he made selling illegal substances look like an art form. But when it came to Oscar season, it seemed like they thought he was just playing dress-up in those fur coats. Maybe they thought his performance was too good to be true?
Cry Freedom Whispers
Let’s rewind to 1987 with ‘Cry Freedom’, where Denzel played South African activist Steve Biko. His performance screamed for attention, but all he got was a pat on the back with a nomination while Sean Connery took home the gold for ‘The Untouchables’. Seems like Biko’s cries for freedom from apartheid weren’t as compelling as Connery’s Chicago accent.
The Man on Fire Got Burned
Denzel was literally a man on fire in 2004’s movie of the same name—but come awards season, it was as if someone had snuffed out his flame altogether. No nominations, no wins; it’s almost as if he’d never even lit the match. And let me tell you, that fire deserved to be seen.
The Inside Man Left Outside
Last but not least, we have ‘Inside Man’ from 2006. Denzel played Detective Frazier so well that he could’ve negotiated himself an Oscar—if only they’d let him into the negotiation room. Instead, it seems like they decided on a heist of their own by ignoring his performance completely.
He and Clive Owen chat about marriage for a while when he gets to go into the bank to check on the hostages. But nope, no Oscar chat for you, Mr. Washington.
