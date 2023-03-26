Home
Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

23 mins ago
Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation
Home
Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

23 mins ago
The search for the best director of the latest Hellboy saga is on after it’s been confirmed that Jack Kesy will star as the lead for the upcoming feature. Brian Taylor is attached to the project as the director, but given how early of a development this is, it wouldn’t be surprising if another filmmaker landed the spot for the comic book film. Hellboy has struggled to truly find its footing in the mainstream since Guillermo del Toro’s attempt at a franchise back in 2004.
Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army has been highly regarded as some of the best comic book adaptations to date; however, the two films failed to make bank at the box office. The 2019 Hellboy reboot didn’t fare any better as it collected a weak $55.1 million worldwide. These five directors would have the chops to make a strong adaptation that would differentiate from the previous two versions.

Jon Watts

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

Jon Watts had the tough task of trying to revitalize a damaged brand because of the lackluster The Amazing Spider-Man films; however, the filmmaker managed to perfectly capture the spirit from the comics with his version of Spider-Man. As Guillermo del Toro has proven, Hellboy doesn’t have to be graphic or violent to work, and Watts would be great at balancing a compelling story with incredible action. More importantly, Watts understands comic book characters based on the way he’s treated Spider-Man/Peter Parker, and the world surrounding the Marvel hero. There’s no word on whether he’s knowledgeable about the Hellboy series or not, but there’s still faith that he’ll properly translate it on screen.

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

Did you know that Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert turned down Loki for Everything Everywhere All At Once? It seems imminent that The Daniels will make their way over to DC or Marvel, but their style is perfect for a Hellboy series. Their unique brand of weirdness is great for stories such as The Island, a complex and bizarre origin story that lays out the history of Hellboy’s universe. The Daniels proved that they’re able to balance action, comedy, and drama effectively in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is a necessary tool for tackling the Hellboy series. The comics are mainly rooted in horror, though sci-fi/fantasy, action, and comedy do blend with most of the series as well. The Daniels made a farting corpse and hot dog fingers work, so it would be shocking if they couldn’t do justice to Hellboy’s material.

Sam Raimi

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a bit messy and chaotic, but Sam Raimi proved in Spider-Man 2 that he can blend horror into a superhero world masterfully. The scene with Doc Ock’s arms attacking the surgeons is straight horror, yet it never feels out of place with the rest of the superhero epic. Raimi’s style is about campy, over-the-top fun, but he showed early in the Spider-Man series that he can properly do character-driven stories as well. As long as the long-time filmmaker can balance the campy silliness then it’ll work in great favor for Hellboy, who isn’t particularly a wacky comic book hero, though his world is strange and bizarre, an element that Sam Raimi knows how to maneuver.

Tim Miller

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

The Deadpool director would be great if the creators opted to lean toward the graphic and violent nature of the comics. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is credited for the upcoming reboot as one of the writers so he’ll surely depict the world in its true, raw form. Tim Miller did an excellent job working with Ryan Reynolds to craft Deadpool, with the director masterfully blending the edginess, violence, and dark humor organically. Terminator: Dark Fate only reinforced his eye for great action. Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate is fairly straightforward premise-wise, and if Mignola decides not to dive into the crazy lore of Hellboy then Tim Miller is a perfect choice.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Five Directors Who Would Be Perfect For A New Hellboy Adaptation

The minds behind Ready or Not and the recent Scream sequels would be an intriguing choice. Though the directors have mainly worked in horror, Hellboy’s world is rooted in horror and gothic themes, and narrowing down the approach from action/blockbuster to something horror focused would be a great way to explore the deeper meaning of Hellboy’s world. It can really bring out the character of Hellboy without stripping what made him so popular in the comics. Add in a nice blend of violence and dark humor, and these guys can take a fresh approach to a crowded superhero genre.

READ NEXT: Should Ron Perlman Come Back for Hellboy 3?

Related Posts
5 More Video Game Movies That Absolutely Need to Happen
June 16, 2018
Spider-Man Comes Home in His New Trailer
December 9, 2016
10 Actors You Didn’t Know Turned Down Star Wars Roles
December 19, 2017
Are We Going To See a Bohemian Rhapsody 2?
August 24, 2021
Are We Ever Going to See a Meet the Parents 4?
February 16, 2021
Check Out the Trailer for Seth Rogen’s Talking Food Movie Sausage Party
March 15, 2016

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.