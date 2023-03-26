Jon Watts
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Did you know that Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert turned down Loki for Everything Everywhere All At Once? It seems imminent that The Daniels will make their way over to DC or Marvel, but their style is perfect for a Hellboy series. Their unique brand of weirdness is great for stories such as The Island, a complex and bizarre origin story that lays out the history of Hellboy’s universe. The Daniels proved that they’re able to balance action, comedy, and drama effectively in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is a necessary tool for tackling the Hellboy series. The comics are mainly rooted in horror, though sci-fi/fantasy, action, and comedy do blend with most of the series as well. The Daniels made a farting corpse and hot dog fingers work, so it would be shocking if they couldn’t do justice to Hellboy’s material.
Sam Raimi
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a bit messy and chaotic, but Sam Raimi proved in Spider-Man 2 that he can blend horror into a superhero world masterfully. The scene with Doc Ock’s arms attacking the surgeons is straight horror, yet it never feels out of place with the rest of the superhero epic. Raimi’s style is about campy, over-the-top fun, but he showed early in the Spider-Man series that he can properly do character-driven stories as well. As long as the long-time filmmaker can balance the campy silliness then it’ll work in great favor for Hellboy, who isn’t particularly a wacky comic book hero, though his world is strange and bizarre, an element that Sam Raimi knows how to maneuver.
Tim Miller
The Deadpool director would be great if the creators opted to lean toward the graphic and violent nature of the comics. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is credited for the upcoming reboot as one of the writers so he’ll surely depict the world in its true, raw form. Tim Miller did an excellent job working with Ryan Reynolds to craft Deadpool, with the director masterfully blending the edginess, violence, and dark humor organically. Terminator: Dark Fate only reinforced his eye for great action. Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate is fairly straightforward premise-wise, and if Mignola decides not to dive into the crazy lore of Hellboy then Tim Miller is a perfect choice.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett
The minds behind Ready or Not and the recent Scream sequels would be an intriguing choice. Though the directors have mainly worked in horror, Hellboy’s world is rooted in horror and gothic themes, and narrowing down the approach from action/blockbuster to something horror focused would be a great way to explore the deeper meaning of Hellboy’s world. It can really bring out the character of Hellboy without stripping what made him so popular in the comics. Add in a nice blend of violence and dark humor, and these guys can take a fresh approach to a crowded superhero genre.
