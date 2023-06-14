Years before Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the superhero genre, movie audiences had Thomas Jane as the vengeful antihero in The Punisher (2004). Although his popularity declined over the years, Jane was a prominent face in the late 90s and 2000s. One reason for this could be his propensity to star in films with direct-to-video releases, especially in an era dominated by theatrical and online streaming platform releases.
The actor was born Thomas Elliott III, in Baltimore, Maryland, on February 22, 1969. Throughout his acting career, Jane has been credited with different aliases. Although he goes by Thomas Jane now, he used Tom Jane, Tom Janes, and Tom Elliott in his early career. Jane was recently cast as Alex Tyree in the 2023 action thriller One Ranger. For more on the actor, here are 9 things you didn’t know about One Ranger‘s Thomas Jane.
1. The Movies You Know Thomas Jane From
Indie film audiences of the mid-90s may remember Craig Schlattman’s independent film At Ground Zero (1994), which starred Thomas Jane (credited as Thomas Elliott) and Ayesha Hauer. Jane starred alongside Keanu Reeves in 1997 The Last Time I Committed Suicide as Neal Cassady. In Renny Harlin’s science fiction horror Deep Blue Sea (1999), Jane played Carter Blake, one of the survivors of the genetically engineered Sharks attack.
In 2001, Jane teamed up with Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie in the erotic thriller Original Sin. Jane also played Henry Devlin in Dreamcatcher (2003), Frank Castle in The Punisher (2004), David Drayton in The Mist (2007), Baxley in The Predator (2018), and Alex Tyree in One Ranger (2023).
2. Thomas Jane’s Work Before Becoming An Actor
During Thomas Jane’s time at Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, he wanted to be a movie star. His passion for acting saw him drop out of High School and move to Hollywood. Jane was certain he would land a role when he auditioned. However, days turned to months, and with no acting roles forthcoming, he found odd jobs to survive. Homeless, Jane lived in his car and resorted to doing street performances to survive. He was so bad at singing he admits the money he got was from people paying him to shut up.
3. Thomas Jane’s Breakthrough Role
Thomas Jane knew he had to start from somewhere, so he auditioned for a role in an Indian Telugu film. He landed the role of Chris in Padamati Sandhya Ragam (1987), which became his first screen appearance. However, Jane’s breakthrough role came 14 years later with the TV movie 61*, where he portrayed the late American professional baseball player Mickey Mantle. The role opened doors for him to be cast in leading film roles.
4. Other Movies Thomas Jane Was In
Thomas Jane played Zeph in the comedy horror movie that spun the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992). Jane was cast as Burke Hicks in John Travolta and Nicholas Cage‘s Face/Off (1997). Others are Todd Parker in Boogie Nights (1997), Detective Felix Owens in Under Suspicion (2000), Peter Donahue in The Sweetest Thing (2002), Mark Hobson in Before I Wake (2016), and Chuck Hill in A.X.L. (2018).
5. Other TV Shows Thomas Jane Was In
Jane has worked in television as a main, recurring, and guest star role. From 2009 to 2011, Jane played Ray Drecker in HBO’s comedy-drama Rung. He was cast as Josephus Miller/The Investigator in the science fiction TV series The Expanse. Jane played the role from 2015 to 2019. Jane’s last prominent work on television was playing Ted Conkaffey in ABC TV’s Australian drama Troppo (2022).
6. Thomas Jane Is A Comic Book Writer
Thomas Jane has talents beyond the confines of performing arts. Jane co-founded an entertainment company, RAW, with fellow comic books authors Steve Niles and Tim Bradstreet. The trio has released three comic book titles through the company’s division, RAW Studios. These include Bad Planet (2005–2013), Alien Pig Farm (2007), and Dark Country (2012).
7. Thomas Jane Dated Career Co-Stars
Thomas Jane has dated a few of his career co-stars. Jane married actress Ayesha Hueur in 1989 and stayed married until their divorce in 1995. The couple has a son, Leandro Maeder, born in December 1987, two years before they wedded. Jane engaged actress Olivia d’Abo in 1998 but ended the relationship in 2001.
The same year he broke things off with d’Abo, Jane met and began dating actress Patricia Arquette. Although he engaged her in 2002, they married in June 2006. Between that time, the couple gave birth to Jane’s second child, Harlow Olivia Calliope, in February 2003. Arquette filed for divorce in January 2009 but abandoned the petition until it was finalized in June 2011, when she chose to proceed.
8. The Nominations & Awards Thomas Jane Has Received
Although Thomas Jane is yet to receive an Academy Award nomination, he has been nominated three times at the Golden Globes Awards. Jane’s nomination at the awards came in consecutive years, from 2011 to 2013. All three nominations were for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Hung. Jane has also received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The nomination came for his work in Boogie Nights.
9. Thomas Jane’s Work As A Director And Producer
Thomas Jane made his directorial debut in 2000 with the film Jonni Nitro. Since then, he has directed a movie, a short film, and an episode of a TV series. Jane is credited as an executive producer of I Melt with You (2011). He produced the movie Randy’s Donuts (2013) and 8 episodes of Troppo (2022). 2022 was a busy year for Thomas Jane as he executive produced three movies, Murder at Yellowstone City, Dig, and Slayers.