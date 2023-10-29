Jordan Peele: From Comedy Sketch Master to Horror Maestro

Few Hollywood talents have made a career shift quite like Jordan Peele‘s. Born in New York City on February 21, 1979, Peele is a multi-talented American actor, comedian, writer, and film director. He rose to fame rapidly thanks to his iconic sketch show, Key and Peele, created in collaboration with Keegan-Michael Key.
However, in 2017, Peele made one of the most iconic career swerves in Hollywood history with his horror classic, Get Out. He was praised for his turn from comedy to horror and even won an Oscar for his efforts. So, from comedy master to horror maestro, let’s take a deep dive into Jordan Peele’s eclectic career.
The Glaring Success of Key and Peele
Key and Peele was a whacky sketch show that managed to find the perfect balance between hilarious comedy and serious themes. While its outrageous humor kept audiences in stitches, the show often tackled controversial subjects that made viewers think. The show was innovative thanks to Jordan Peele’s writing, which showcased his diverse dynamic approach to comedy. It was this approach that eventually allowed Peele to crossover into the horror genre with great success. Whether it was poking fun at popular culture or talking about sensitive political topics, Key and Peele never shied away from pushing the envelope. The result was a show that was both funny and thought-provoking, and showcased some of the best comedic talent on television.
Unveiling Jordan Peele’s Success in the Horror Genre
Get Out (2017)
Get Out is a 2017 horror movie that took the world by storm with its unique plot and outstanding performances. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the film follows a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, only to become enmeshed in a sinister plot. Peele’s directorial debut in the horror genre was met with skepticism thanks to his comedy background. However, the film proved to be a smash hit at the box office and with critics.
Peele crafted one of the most suspenseful horror movies of the last few decades that held a standing social commentary on today’s problems with racism. While it is a nail-biting horror movie through and through, a dark and thought-provoking message about society lies beneath. To that, Peele received much acclaim for his work and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, the film was nominated for a further three Oscars, including Best Picture.
Get Out truly broke new ground within the horror genre, exploring issues of race in a way that had never been seen before. Its widespread awards recognition is something once unheard of for a horror film. However, what truly set the film apart was its inclusivity. In the wake of the Oscars So White controversy and outrage, the film’s predominantly Black cast represented a major milestone. To that, it not only gave much-needed visibility to Black actors in Hollywood but also proved that diversity in casting can lead to commercial and critical success. With that said, Get Out stands out as a groundbreaking horror movie with its unconventional approach and socially conscious themes. Furthermore, the film also firmly cemented Jordan Peele as a horror filmmaker to watch out for.
Us (2019)
Jordan Peele’s Us is a gripping horror film that serves as a follow-up to his groundbreaking debut, Get Out. The plot revolves around the Wilson family who are on a vacation at a beach house, only to be confronted by their doppelgangers, known as ‘the Tethered’. Peele once again tackles social issues, as the Tethered seem to be a metaphor for the oppressed communities of society. The film upped the ante from Get Out with its faster pace and heightened horror elements, while still maintaining a haunting sense of mystery throughout. Overall, Us is an intelligent and impactful horror movie that showcases Peele’s talent for storytelling and his ability to use the genre to delve into pivotal issues plaguing society.
Nope (2022)
Jordan Peele’s third directorial effort, Nope, takes his horror universe to new heights with a mysterious movie that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats. Set in a small town, Nope follows the lives of a group of people who are being terrorized by a massive, ominous cloud that appears out of nowhere. As the cloud looms closer, it becomes clear that it is no mere weather phenomenon but instead an alien entity with an unknown agenda.
Peele expertly builds tension throughout the film, using a sense of impending doom to keep viewers hooked until the very end. What’s more, Nope marks the first collaboration between Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya since the latter’s breakout performance in Get Out. The two artists really work together seamlessly to create a truly unforgettable horror experience, and one that keeps Peele on his path to becoming one of the greatest horror filmmakers of all time.