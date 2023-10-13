5 Best Horror Movies to Watch During Halloween

Since the early days of horror films, the genre has continually evolved. Starting with classic slasher films, horror has since encompassed a variety of sub-genres such as found footage and torture porn. Each new sub-genre has pushed the boundaries of what is considered horror, and has attempted to shock and frighten moviegoers in new and creative ways.
With Halloween approaching, there are heaps of horror movies to get stuck into. While there are many classic horror movies that can be watched time and time again, this list will dive into some of the most recent horror movies that are currently in theaters or available for home viewing. So, here are the 5 best horror movies to watch this Halloween.
1. Saw X
The original Saw movie hit theaters in 2004 and truly flipped the horror genre on its head. The story focuses on two men who wake to find themselves chained in a room with no recollection of how they got there. As they struggle to understand the situation, they soon realise they are part of a twisted game under the orchestration of a sadistic serial killer.
Saw was a smash hit and spawned a number of sequels. To that, each new entry pushed the boundaries on the blood and guts, aiming for maximum shock value. However, nearly two decades later, Saw X has taken a different approach. Although Saw X has its gruesome moments, it is the most story driven entry in the franchise. Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, Saw X sees Jigsaw travel to Mexico following the promise of a cure for his cancer. However, when it turns out to be a scam, he exacts revenge through a series of gruesome traps.
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit movie theaters on October 27, and judging by the trailer, it is gearing up to be a horror classic. The movie is based on a popular video game of the same name and follows a security guard who works a night shift at a pizzeria. However, he gets more than he bargains for when the animatronics of the restaurant come to life at night.
Seeing as Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular horror video games of all time, the movie has a lot of pressure on its shoulders. However, the trailer has offered a promising glimpse to what’s on offer. It appears the movie is staying true to the roots of the game while also adding in extra story elements. With its eerie visuals and brooding cinematography, Five Nights at Freddy’s should be on any horror fan’s watchlist this Halloween.
3. I See You
While a great deal of horror movies rely on shock and awe, some focus more on the unknown to create a sense of dread. I See You is a perfect example of such a film. After its release in 2019, I See You wasn’t exactly a box office smash hit. However, thanks to its current residency on Netflix, it is gaining a significant cult following, and for ample reasons too.
I See You is a complex thriller that explores many thematic elements. From the very first frame of the movie, a sense of doom lingers over you. As the movie goes on, it’s hard to decipher if you are watching a paranormal thriller or a full-blown horror film. To describe the plot would only do the movie injustice. Therefore, I See You is one few movies that is best to go in completely blind to fully enjoy what’s on offer. The result is an edge-of-your-seat, immersive experience that keeps you guessing until the unique twist at the end. Furthermore, the film is carried by a roaring soundtrack that will haunt you long after the credits roll.
4. Barbarian
Barbarian is undoubtedly one of the finest horror movies of the last decade and perfect for a Halloween watch. The plot follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who rents an Airbnb only to discover a sinister situation unfolding before her eyes. As she arrives at the property, she learns that it has been double-booked. However, in a rough part of town, she decides to stay the night with the fellow booker, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Just as she begins to worry for her safety, Keith disappears. As his screams carry through the mysterious property, Tess travels into the unknown, resulting in a twisted odyssey that will see her come face to face with pure evil.
Barbarian serves up a classic slice of horror whilst also keeping the audience engaged as the situation becomes more and more mysterious. The result is a terrifying, slickly-paced horror movie that keeps you guessing until the very end. It is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.
5. X
Ti West rose to prominence in the horror genre with his gory B-movies V/H/S, and the notorious The ABCs of Death. From here, he went on to direct episodes of Scream: The TV Series, and South of Hell. However, in 2022, he showcased a more mature side to his filmmaking with X. The movie follows a group of young filmmakers who venture into rural Texas to shoot a porn film. But when they are caught in the act by their reclusive elderly hosts, they soon find themselves fighting for their lives.
X is a haunting piece of cinema, and a true horror vehicle filled with sex, gore, and jump scares. However, it also feels like the result of a filmmaker trying to showcase another side to his framework. With a Tarantino Esque atmosphere carried by slick dialogue, and an eerie tension spliced with a simple soundtrack, X is a masterclass in suspense.