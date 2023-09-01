Five Nights at Freddy’s is a highly popular video game that has captured the attention of gamers worldwide. Created by Scott Cawthon, the game’s success is mainly due to its unique plot and nerve-wracking gameplay. The game is set in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a fictional pizza restaurant that employs animatronics as entertainers. The player takes on the role of a security guard whose job is to monitor the animatronics and prevent them from harming anyone. The game’s plot gets darker as the player progresses, and the animatronics become increasingly aggressive.
In 2022, after an extended amount of time in development, Blumhouse Productions announced that Five Nights at Freddy‘s was getting a movie adaption. The film was greenlit after the unprecedented success of the video game franchise. So, here’s everything we know about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.
What Is The Plot of the Horror Movie?
The thrilling game involves the player taking up the role of a security guard at a fast-food restaurant. However, he soon realizes that the establishment is overrun by animatronic animals possessed by malevolent spirits. The film adaptation is based on the same storyline and features the terrifying humanoid animatronics that left gamers shaking in fear. Furthermore, the movie will delve deeper into the main character, exploring his troubled past and relationship with his sister.
All About The Cast Members of Five Nights at Freddy’s
Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt
Josh Hutcherson was born on October 12, 1992, in Union, Kentucky. He first caught the attention of Hollywood with his breakout role in the 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia. However, he rose to true prominence after his key role in The Hunger Games film franchise. Hutcherson played the character of Peeta Mellark, a boy from District 12 who falls in love with Katniss Everdeen and becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed districts. The Hunger Games movies catapulted Hutcherson into the spotlight and cemented his status as a talented young actor in Hollywood. In Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hutcherson plays the lead character, Mike.
Matthew Lillard as Steve
Matthew Lillard is an American actor known for his roles in horror films and family-friendly movies. He rose to fame in the mid-90s after starring in the classic horror movies Scream, and Scream 2. He then went on to star in the live action Scooby Doo franchise, playing the role of Shaggy. After heaps of fan speculation over who Lillard would play in Five Nights at Freddy’s, the official trailer identified his character as Steve Raglan. However, there is no character with that name in the game. So, it appears he portrays the manager of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
Piper Rubio as Abby
As of 2023, Piper Rubio only has three credits to her filmography. The young star is expected to play a new character who didn’t appear in the game. From what we can make out from the trailer, Rubio will portray Abby, the younger sister to Mike, who finds herself running from the evil of the animatronics.
When Is Five Nights at Freddy’s Release Date?
The initial phase of Five Nights at Freddy’s started out rather rocky. Filming was delayed by about two years due to script revisions. However, cameras finally started rolling on February 1, 2023. The movie was finished on April 3, 2023. Shortly after, producer, Jason Blum, revealed through his official Twitter page that the film will be released on October 27, 2023 – right on time to capitalize on Halloween.
Over the past few years, it has become common practice for horror movies to debut in theaters and on streaming services simultaneously. This was demonstrated with both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends (both of which are Blumhouse productions). Five Nights at Freddy’s will follow this same path. On its release day, the movie will be showing in theaters in the United States as well as on the streaming platform, Peacock. Additionally, in the UK, the film will be released in cinemas on the same day.
Will There Be a Five Nights at Freddy’s Sequel?
Simply based on the trailer, Five Nights at Freddy’s has already garnered a lot of hype. So, if the film is successful, it’s likely that a sequel could happen. In fact, Matthew Lillard added fuel to this rumour when he sat down on The Weekly MTG Podcast. When asked about his future projects, Lillard said: “I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights at Freddy’s. It’s very fun, it’s a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse. So, unfortunately, my day job is taking me off to work.” Furthermore, seeing as a new sequel to the game has been announced, a sequel to the movie could follow soon after.