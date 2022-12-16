Seth Green began acting at 10, meaning he has had a very long career and has starred in dozens of movies and TV shows. Although Seth usually plays the supporting role, there have been some instances where he has been the leading man. But regardless of his role in the film, he usually knocks it out of the park, so let’s take a look at some of his performances. Here are the top 10 best Seth Green Movies.
10. Guardians Of The Galaxy
When Guardians of the Galaxy was released in the early 2010s, Marvel handed fans a movie that would become one of the most adored and beloved in the entire MCU. The movie follows Peter Quill and the other members of the titular Guardians on their intergalactic journeys. Howard the Duck is voiced by Seth Green, and although it isn’t seen as a Seth Green movie due to many characters taking a more significant role than Howard the Duck, Seth does knock it out of the park, and his character has become a fan favorite.
9. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Continuing from the first movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is another action-packed movie in the MCU, with new heroes played by the likes of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. In addition, Seth Green again takes on the role of Howard the Duck, continuing to become a beloved character in the series.
8. Radio Days
In Radio Days, Woody Allen gives us a fond look at 1940s America. Joe, our protagonist, spends his formative years in South Brooklyn, where he discovers his lifelong love of radio. In his future narration, Joe discusses the details and actors from the shows he watched as a kid, with Seth Green portraying a younger Joe as he reminisces about his childhood. Fans of the film may point out that it lays the groundwork for Green’s extensive filmography and delivers a simple yet engaging story.
7. Enemy Of The State
Some of Tony Scott’s fans consider Enemy Of The State his best film. Will Smith stars in the movie and portrays lawyer Robert Clayton “Bobby” Dean. After a college friend plants crucial information on him, Bobby becomes involved in a significant criminal investigation. Seth Green portrays NSA agent Selby in more of a supporting role. Fans of the critically acclaimed thriller would argue that the film’s intense plot and thrilling action sequences will have you on the edge of your seat.
6. The Lego Batman Movie
Lego has partnered with some of entertainment’s top franchises over the year, most famously Star Wars. In recent years, classic building toys have taken over our TVs, with numerous video games, TV shows, and movies being released. The second Lego movie was The Lego Batman Movie, featuring a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Mariah Carey and Channing Tatum. Seth Green voices King Kong and the Swamp Creature in the movie, adding to an already stacked cast of A-list voice actors.
5. Pump Up The Volume
Mark Hunter, a social outcast in high school, becomes a local celebrity thanks to his anonymous radio show, on which he discusses controversial topics and showcases music from underground acts. Seth Green plays Joey, one of Mark’s students. It’s a fascinating teen melodrama, according to moviegoers. Others might argue that its soundtrack makes it one of the most memorable music movies of the early 1990s.
4. The Story Of Luke
The protagonist of The Story of Luke is a young man named Luke with autism. His upbringing was stable, yet he wants to strike out independently. He wants to find meaningful connections in his professional and personal life. In the coming-of-age story, he faces the challenges of maturation. Seth Green portrays Zach, Luke’s employer in the office, who is not as gentle with him as other people in his life and pushes him to achieve his goals. Many viewers found the picture uplifting because of the story it told and how the actors, led by Seth Green, worked together.
3. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Seth Green returns for the second installment of the Austin Powers franchise, again taking on the role of Dr. Evil’s son. The strained relationship between Dr. Evil and Scott becomes even more apparent in this movie, and Seth is as funny as ever, perhaps even more so than in the first movie.
2. The Italian Job
In this reimagining of a British crime film from the 1960s, three criminals go after a score from one of their old friends and crew members when he turns on the gang. Seth Green plays the role of Lyle, or “Napster,” in the film. Fans of the film agree that “The Italian Job” ranks among the best heist movies ever made. According to some, adding Seth Green makes the show more fun.
1. Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
In the late ’90s, moviegoers were treated to Mike Myers’ full range of talents in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. It is a parody of 1960s espionage movies that depicts the story of a man who finds himself in a completely foreign environment and feels like a comedy James Bond. Since its release, the film has spawned a series and achieved widespread fame. Fans of the show will recognize Seth Green as Scott Evil, the resentful son of Dr. Evil. Some of the film’s funniest scenes occur during Scott’s interactions with Dr. Evil, and he is often cited as one of the film’s unappreciated supporting characters.